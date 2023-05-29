Leicester & Leeds relegated as Everton survive - reaction

Leicester City boss Dean Smith says he is "devastated" and feels like he has "failed" after the Foxes' relegation was confirmed.
Smith only took over on a short-term deal in April with eight games remaining following the dismissal of Brendan Rodgers
Foxes down despite West Ham win
Leicester 2-1 West Ham
The joy at Goodison Park meant despair at the King Power Stadium as Leicester's nine-year stay in the Premier League came to an end as they were relegated in agonising fashion despite beating West Ham.
The Foxes needed to win to have any chance of staying up and when Harvey Barnes opened the scoring it was enough to lift them out of the relegation zone on goal difference.
But the stadium was silenced when word got through of Everton's goal against Bournemouth, which pushed the Foxes back below the dreaded dotted line.
Wout Faes headed in Leicester's second goal before Pablo Fornals pulled one back for West Ham.
The Foxes players then stayed on the pitch at full time waiting for news from Goodison Park, but any hope of a late reprieve was extinguished when the full-time whistle blew on Merseyside.
Football Daily podcast
BBC Sounds
Don't forget you can relive all the drama from the final day of the Premier League season with the Football Daily Podcast.
Host Mark Chapman brings you all the reaction, including an interview with Everton's goalscoring hero Abdoulaye Doucoure.
After the joy - perfectly understandable - came the anger, as Everton's fans voiced their discontent with the club's hierarchy with chants of "Sack The Board" sweeping around Goodison.
As manager Sean Dyche said: "It was a horrible day for all concerned. There was no joy in it for me other than getting the job done."
In reality, this was a celebration born out of failure, the failure of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale and the calamitous strategies that have brought Everton to the financial and footballing precipice.
Everton got away with it this time but if there is not significant change at the top of the club everyone will be back here again in this parlous position next season.
Everton boss Sean Dyche says they "must strive for more" after securing the win they required against Bournemouth to ensure Premier League safety
"There's a lot to do," Dyche told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I have assured the players that they need to be ready to work.
"Players can get trapped in low-level acceptance and there have been times where they have thought it will be all right and it won't be all right. You have to continually work for it - you can't just accept all right, you have to strive for more.
"You've got to remember, the rhetoric around here has been negative all the time. There is an undercurrent at Everton Football Club. We've got to change that. It's only us that can change that."
The Toffees began the day outside of the drop zone and knew they would secure survival with victory, but for a while they dropped into the bottom three as Leicester were beating West Ham.
But a fizzing 20 yard strike from Abdoulaye Doucoure put Sean Dyche's side in front after 57 minutes, with the Toffees surviving a very nervy moments and 10 minutes of stoppage time before their survival could be confirmed.
'Down and out'
The back pages
The I
While most of the back pages lead with pictures of Everton celebrating, the despair of Leeds and Leicester is the focus on the back page of the i.
The iCopyright: The i
'From the threat of oblivion to a burst of ecstasy'
Tom Mallows
'Down and out'
The back pages
The I
While most of the back pages lead with pictures of Everton celebrating, the despair of Leeds and Leicester is the focus on the back page of the i.
'From the threat of oblivion to a burst of ecstasy'
The back pages
The Daily Mail
'Ab Fab'
The back pages
The Daily Express
'Dou or die'
The back pages
Daily Mirror
'Dou and Cry'
The back pages
The Daily Star
The Star and the Mirror focus on the contrasting emotions at Goodison Park, Elland Road and the King Power Stadium.
'Never again'
The back pages
The Sun
The Sun leads with similar quotes from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
There is also a story that Mauricio Pochettino has signed his contract to become new Chelsea manager - something to keep an eye on this week.
'This can't happen again'
The back pages
The Times
The Times leads on quotes from Everton boss Sean Dyche, who has called for change at the Toffees to ensure they are not in a last day relegation battle again.
Let's start with the back pages...
We will get across all 10 matches throughout the morning - including Aston Villa sealing their return to Europe with victory over Brighton.
But for now here are the results from the final day:
Good morning
The agony, the ecstasy. The joy and despair. The final day of the Premier League season delivered in spades.
Stand by for all the reaction to a tumultuous afternoon, with Leicester and Leeds contemplating life in the Championship, while Everton just about survive.