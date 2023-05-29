Leicester & Leeds relegated as Everton survive - reaction

The joy at Goodison Park meant despair at the King Power Stadium as Leicester's nine-year stay in the Premier League came to an end as they were relegated in agonising fashion despite beating West Ham.

The Foxes needed to win to have any chance of staying up and when Harvey Barnes opened the scoring it was enough to lift them out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

But the stadium was silenced when word got through of Everton's goal against Bournemouth, which pushed the Foxes back below the dreaded dotted line.

Wout Faes headed in Leicester's second goal before Pablo Fornals pulled one back for West Ham.

The Foxes players then stayed on the pitch at full time waiting for news from Goodison Park, but any hope of a late reprieve was extinguished when the full-time whistle blew on Merseyside.