Transfer latest and football news

Sheffield Wednesday won promotion into the Championship on Monday with a 1-0 win over Barnsley. Our reporter Ian Woodcock was at Wembley and wrote the report: "With a third EFL play-off final in as many days seemingly destined for penalties, Windass headed beyond Harry Isted's despairing dive to send the Owls up to the Championship at the expense of their South Yorkshire rivals.

"It was cruel on the Tykes who had been a man down since the 49th minute when Adam Phillips was shown a straight red for a poor challenge on Lee Gregory.

"In an action-packed period of extra time, Isted saved brilliantly from Michael Smith and Barry Bannan and Luca Connell missed a sitter for the Reds before Wednesday came up with the latest of late winners."

