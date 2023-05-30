Transfer latest and football news

It was a dream day at Wembley for Josh Windass who scored the winner for Sheffield Wednesday to be promoted into the Championship.
The dream was even sweeter as he replicated his dad Dean's heroics from 15 years ago when his goal saw Hull City promoted into the Premier League. Ahead of kick-off Dean was asked his score prediction and he said: "1-0 Windass". He was not wrong!
Sheffield Wednesday promoted
Barnsley 0-1 Sheff Wed
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Sheffield Wednesday won promotion into the Championship on Monday with a 1-0 win over Barnsley. Our reporter Ian Woodcock was at Wembley and wrote the report: "With a third EFL play-off final in as many days seemingly destined for penalties, Windass headed beyond Harry Isted's despairing dive to send the Owls up to the Championship at the expense of their South Yorkshire rivals.
"It was cruel on the Tykes who had been a man down since the 49th minute when Adam Phillips was shown a straight red for a poor challenge on Lee Gregory.
"In an action-packed period of extra time, Isted saved brilliantly from Michael Smith and Barry Bannan and Luca Connell missed a sitter for the Reds before Wednesday came up with the latest of late winners."
What do you need to know about the transfer window?
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
We will be bringing you all the latest transfer news throughout the day but before we move onto Sheffield Wednesday's promotion, have a read of this piece about all the main transfers this summer including Jude Bellingham and Lionel Messi.
It is a good round-up of what you need to keep an eye on as the transfer window rolls out.
Southampton's relegation has seen England international James Ward-Prowse shopping for a new club and West Ham are the reported front runners to sign him this summer.
The Sun report the Saints want £40m for their midfielder and the Hammers are interested after tracking the player for some time.
Ten Hag on Mason Greenwood
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given an extended interview with the Times in which Mason Greenwood was mentioned.
Greenwood is currently not available for United selection as they do their own investigations into the issues that led to the striker being arrested on serious charges, including rape, before all charges were dismissed earlier this year.
In his interview, Henry Winter says: "Ten Hag says the forward has 'showed in past that he is capable of doing that' front role, scoring 36 times in 130 appearances, but emphasises it is not his decision as to whether he returns."
It is understandable why United did not want to deal with Greenwood whilst the season is going on but you would expect they will need it resolving early in the summer.
Maguire to make decision on United future
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has not played the minutes he would expect for his club this season and manager Erik ten Hag has been asked if he thinks his captain will remain at the side this summer.
"No-one would be happy with this situation," Ten Hag told The Times.
"He is not as well. He trains always on best levels, so with 100% effort. So he handles that situation well and he's in that manner and in his captaincy he's important for the squad.
"He has high competition there [at centre-back] with Raphael Varane, who's fantastic.
"Let's say I'm happy he's here and when we needed him he did his job. But it's also a decision he has to make."
Bayern Munich are in the race to sign Declan Rice from West Ham and the midfielder has reportedly spoken to manager Thomas Tuchel on the phone. The German club are stepping up their interest in the England international and are prepared to pay £95m for him, according to the Mirror.
Sky Germany also report Rice is at the top of Bayern's transfer list but they will have to fight with the likes of Arsenal who also want to sign the star.
Gossip - Kane to United?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Transfer rumours have been surrounding Harry Kane for the past couple of seasons with the main link this summer being to Manchester United. However, according to The Mirror, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy does not want to sell his striker to a Premier League rival.
It has also been reported Levy either wants Kane to remain at Spurs or sign for a club abroad. Kane's deal with Tottenham currently runs until 2024.
Post update
That is all from the papers, get your coffee, tea, toast or whatever you start your morning with ready as we take a look at some of the top transfer stories
'Ster it, Poch'
Tuesday's back pages
The Sun
The Sun are leading with Chelsea's Raheem Sterling hailing new boss Mauricio Pochettino.
The SunCopyright: The Sun
'Kane's red flag'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
Kane's transfer update is also the headline for the Daily Star with Tottenham "determined" to keep the striker.
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
'Forget United'
Tuesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror are leading with Tottenham captain Harry Kane being blocked from moving to Manchester United.
MirrorCopyright: Mirror
'Street part for Humble Hatters'
Tuesday's back pages
Metro
The Metro are reporting on the Luton Town parade with supporters celebrating their promotion into the Premier League
MetroCopyright: Metro
Morning!
The Premier League may be over but there is still plenty of football news to bring you and one of the biggest stories is Mauricio Pochettino being confirmed as the new Chelsea manager. It was announced on Monday he would be taking over after months of reports around who would be the next Blues boss.
Manager reports aren't the only rumours flying about with the transfer mill in full flow. Tottenham's Harry Kane was reported to be heading to Manchester United but it's thought Spurs' Dan Levy does not want to sell the striker to a Premier League rival. Kane isn't the only transfer rumour and we will be running through the main ones later this morning.
There will also be reaction to Sheffield Wednesday gaining promotion into the Championship, Manchester United's end of the season awards and more. But first let's see what the papers are saying.
Live Reporting
Sarah Rendell
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images The SunCopyright: The Sun Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star MirrorCopyright: Mirror MetroCopyright: Metro
Post update
Barnsley 0-1 Sheff Wed
It was a dream day at Wembley for Josh Windass who scored the winner for Sheffield Wednesday to be promoted into the Championship.
The dream was even sweeter as he replicated his dad Dean's heroics from 15 years ago when his goal saw Hull City promoted into the Premier League. Ahead of kick-off Dean was asked his score prediction and he said: "1-0 Windass". He was not wrong!
Sheffield Wednesday promoted
Barnsley 0-1 Sheff Wed
Sheffield Wednesday won promotion into the Championship on Monday with a 1-0 win over Barnsley. Our reporter Ian Woodcock was at Wembley and wrote the report: "With a third EFL play-off final in as many days seemingly destined for penalties, Windass headed beyond Harry Isted's despairing dive to send the Owls up to the Championship at the expense of their South Yorkshire rivals.
"It was cruel on the Tykes who had been a man down since the 49th minute when Adam Phillips was shown a straight red for a poor challenge on Lee Gregory.
"In an action-packed period of extra time, Isted saved brilliantly from Michael Smith and Barry Bannan and Luca Connell missed a sitter for the Reds before Wednesday came up with the latest of late winners."
Read the report here.
What do you need to know about the transfer window?
We will be bringing you all the latest transfer news throughout the day but before we move onto Sheffield Wednesday's promotion, have a read of this piece about all the main transfers this summer including Jude Bellingham and Lionel Messi.
It is a good round-up of what you need to keep an eye on as the transfer window rolls out.
Read it here.
Gossip - Ward-Prowse to West Ham?
Southampton's relegation has seen England international James Ward-Prowse shopping for a new club and West Ham are the reported front runners to sign him this summer.
The Sun report the Saints want £40m for their midfielder and the Hammers are interested after tracking the player for some time.
Ten Hag on Mason Greenwood
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given an extended interview with the Times in which Mason Greenwood was mentioned.
Greenwood is currently not available for United selection as they do their own investigations into the issues that led to the striker being arrested on serious charges, including rape, before all charges were dismissed earlier this year.
In his interview, Henry Winter says: "Ten Hag says the forward has 'showed in past that he is capable of doing that' front role, scoring 36 times in 130 appearances, but emphasises it is not his decision as to whether he returns."
It is understandable why United did not want to deal with Greenwood whilst the season is going on but you would expect they will need it resolving early in the summer.
Maguire to make decision on United future
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has not played the minutes he would expect for his club this season and manager Erik ten Hag has been asked if he thinks his captain will remain at the side this summer.
"No-one would be happy with this situation," Ten Hag told The Times.
"He is not as well. He trains always on best levels, so with 100% effort. So he handles that situation well and he's in that manner and in his captaincy he's important for the squad.
"He has high competition there [at centre-back] with Raphael Varane, who's fantastic.
"Let's say I'm happy he's here and when we needed him he did his job. But it's also a decision he has to make."
Read the full story.
Gossip - Rice speaks to Tuchel
Bayern Munich are in the race to sign Declan Rice from West Ham and the midfielder has reportedly spoken to manager Thomas Tuchel on the phone. The German club are stepping up their interest in the England international and are prepared to pay £95m for him, according to the Mirror.
Sky Germany also report Rice is at the top of Bayern's transfer list but they will have to fight with the likes of Arsenal who also want to sign the star.
Gossip - Kane to United?
Transfer rumours have been surrounding Harry Kane for the past couple of seasons with the main link this summer being to Manchester United. However, according to The Mirror, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy does not want to sell his striker to a Premier League rival.
It has also been reported Levy either wants Kane to remain at Spurs or sign for a club abroad. Kane's deal with Tottenham currently runs until 2024.
Post update
That is all from the papers, get your coffee, tea, toast or whatever you start your morning with ready as we take a look at some of the top transfer stories
'Ster it, Poch'
Tuesday's back pages
The Sun
The Sun are leading with Chelsea's Raheem Sterling hailing new boss Mauricio Pochettino.
'Kane's red flag'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
Kane's transfer update is also the headline for the Daily Star with Tottenham "determined" to keep the striker.
'Forget United'
Tuesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror are leading with Tottenham captain Harry Kane being blocked from moving to Manchester United.
'Street part for Humble Hatters'
Tuesday's back pages
Metro
The Metro are reporting on the Luton Town parade with supporters celebrating their promotion into the Premier League
Morning!
The Premier League may be over but there is still plenty of football news to bring you and one of the biggest stories is Mauricio Pochettino being confirmed as the new Chelsea manager. It was announced on Monday he would be taking over after months of reports around who would be the next Blues boss.
Manager reports aren't the only rumours flying about with the transfer mill in full flow. Tottenham's Harry Kane was reported to be heading to Manchester United but it's thought Spurs' Dan Levy does not want to sell the striker to a Premier League rival. Kane isn't the only transfer rumour and we will be running through the main ones later this morning.
There will also be reaction to Sheffield Wednesday gaining promotion into the Championship, Manchester United's end of the season awards and more. But first let's see what the papers are saying.