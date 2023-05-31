England World Cup squad announcement, football news and transfer latest

The Daily Mail report that 'sprinter stewards' will be employed at the FA Cup final in a bid to stop protestors disrupting the game.
Manchester United and Manchester City face off in the final on Saturday at Wembley.
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail
'All eyes on Sarina'
Wednesday's back pages
The I
There is also focus on today's England World Cup squad announcement.
The Lionesses have been hampered by injuries, with captain Leah Williamson definitely ruled out while there are doubts about star players Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright.
iCopyright: i
'Red or Buried'
Wednesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Another prominent story is the future of Mason Greenwood at Manchester United.
The England forward has not played for the club since January 2022 after being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The charges were dropped three months ago.
MirrorCopyright: Mirror
'Joao Dropper'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
One story dominating the back pages this morning is the news that Chelsea will not be signing loanee Joao Felix on a permanent transfer.
Felix joined the Blues on a temporary deal from Atletico Madrid in January, however is not part of the plan for new manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
Post update
First up, let's take a look at this morning's headlines...
Good morning!
It's day three without Premier League football - hope you're all holding up ok.
To sate your appetites, we have the small matter of a European final later as Sevilla face Roma, and we'll have all the build-up to that.
Earlier this afternoon, England manager Sarina Wiegman will name her 23-woman squad for the 2023 World Cup, and we will have live news coverage as that happens. Although given the injury issues being faced by the Lionesses, will she have 23 players to choose from?
We will also have all the latest news, views and transfer talk throughout the day.
Live Reporting
Emma Smith
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail iCopyright: i MirrorCopyright: Mirror Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
Gossip - Premier League rivals bid for Leicester duo
Tottenham and Newcastle are reportedly battling for Leicester pair James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.
The Sun report that the pair will cost around £40 million each and are expected to leave after the Foxes were relegated from the Premier League.
Gossip - Napoli in talks with Enrique
Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Luis Enrique is in talks with Serie A champions Napoli, report the Guardian.
However there could be a much needed boost for Spurs as the former Spain and Barcelona manager is said to prefer a move to the Premier League.
Gossip - Benzema to Saudi Arabia?
Karim Benzema is reportedly considering his future after receiving a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.
ESPN report that the Real Madrid forward could follow Cristiano Ronaldo to the middle east, following a disappointing season for the La Liga giants.
Post update
A look now at some of the best transfer gossip which cropped up overnight...
How will Wiegman inform players?
Emma Sanders
BBC Sport reporter
Not long now. Sarina Wiegman is dropping her England squad for the World Cup at 2pm.
This year's announcement is taking place in Sutton Coldfield at the home of grassroots club Boldmere St. Michaels FC.
It will be very different to last summer's reveal which took place at St George's Park in a private set-up.
Wiegman spoke to each person individually in a private office before Euro 2022, first naming a longlist of 28 players before cutting that down to a final 23.
We don't know how players will find out this time but after the news is dropped Wiegman will be joining in with a youth football training session.
There will be no reserves named this time either. It is straight to the final 23 players who will be travelling to Australia.
Get Involved - Who should make England's World Cup squad?
Get in touch with us via #bbcfootball, via WhatsApp on 03301231826 or via text to 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)
We are building up to the announcement of England's squad for the Women's World Cup - it will be confirmed at 14.00 BST with Sarina Wiegman's media conference shortly after.
So who will make her squad of 23? Should she gamble on Beth Mead's fitness? Is Steph Houghton's experience the answer to Leah Williamson's absence? Do you have any wildcard picks?
Let us know using the contact details above.
Guardiola named LMA manager of the year
Yesterday evening, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was named manager of the year by the League Managers Association.
It's the third time Guardiola has collected the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy, voted for by managers across all of the divisions.
The Spaniard, 52, also won the Premier League manager of the year award after his side clinched a third consecutive title and fifth in six seasons.
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes won the Women's Super League award.
Martial to miss FA Cup final
A couple of the major stories from last night now, including the news that Anthony Martial has been ruled out of the FA Cup final.
The Manchester United forward has a hamstring injury and will not be available against Manchester City on Saturday at Wembley.
The France international sustained the injury in Sunday's 2-1 win against Fulhamat Old Trafford.
Tests revealed the 27-year-old had suffered a muscle tear, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
'Ciao Felix'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
Our back page round up circles back to Joao Felix, who will not be signed by Chelsea following an inconsistent loan spell.
Felix, after being sent off on his Blues debut, went on to score four goals in 16 Premier League matches.
'Race is on to stop cup final anarchy'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail report that 'sprinter stewards' will be employed at the FA Cup final in a bid to stop protestors disrupting the game.
Manchester United and Manchester City face off in the final on Saturday at Wembley.
'All eyes on Sarina'
Wednesday's back pages
The I
There is also focus on today's England World Cup squad announcement.
The Lionesses have been hampered by injuries, with captain Leah Williamson definitely ruled out while there are doubts about star players Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright.
'Red or Buried'
Wednesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Another prominent story is the future of Mason Greenwood at Manchester United.
The England forward has not played for the club since January 2022 after being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The charges were dropped three months ago.
'Joao Dropper'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
One story dominating the back pages this morning is the news that Chelsea will not be signing loanee Joao Felix on a permanent transfer.
Felix joined the Blues on a temporary deal from Atletico Madrid in January, however is not part of the plan for new manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Post update
First up, let's take a look at this morning's headlines...
Good morning!
It's day three without Premier League football - hope you're all holding up ok.
To sate your appetites, we have the small matter of a European final later as Sevilla face Roma, and we'll have all the build-up to that.
Earlier this afternoon, England manager Sarina Wiegman will name her 23-woman squad for the 2023 World Cup, and we will have live news coverage as that happens. Although given the injury issues being faced by the Lionesses, will she have 23 players to choose from?
We will also have all the latest news, views and transfer talk throughout the day.