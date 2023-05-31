England World Cup squad announcement, football news and transfer latest

Not long now. Sarina Wiegman is dropping her England squad for the World Cup at 2pm.

This year's announcement is taking place in Sutton Coldfield at the home of grassroots club Boldmere St. Michaels FC.

It will be very different to last summer's reveal which took place at St George's Park in a private set-up.

Wiegman spoke to each person individually in a private office before Euro 2022, first naming a longlist of 28 players before cutting that down to a final 23.

We don't know how players will find out this time but after the news is dropped Wiegman will be joining in with a youth football training session.

There will be no reserves named this time either. It is straight to the final 23 players who will be travelling to Australia.