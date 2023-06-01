Reaction as Sevilla win Europa League, plus transfer news

In the i, England boss Sarina Wiegman says that Beth Mead's knee injury meant she was a 'risk too far' for the World Cup.
Harry De Cosemo
'Mead's injury a World Cup risk too far'
'Tottenham Hurtspur'
Meanwhile, in the Star, Teddy Sheringham says Harry Kane must break Spurs hearts if he is to move to Man Utd this summer.
He knows a thing or two about making that move.
'Uefa's radical plan for fixed spending cap
In the Times, it is reported that Uefa have a plan to curb English clubs' spending by introducing a cap.
'United set to pay Harry £10m to leave'
We start with the Mail. which is reporting that Manchester United will pay captain Harry Maguire £10m to leave the club this summer.
There is also a story on the Premier League looking to crack down on piracy after five people were jailed for a combined 30 years.
Good morning
We are getting pretty used to Sevilla lifting the Europa League trophy in May.
It has now happened in seven different years: 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020 and now 2023.
Their dominance is a record, and they also put an end to Jose Mourinho's winning run in European finals after beating Roma on penalties.
We'll be looking at the match and dissecting it and discussing all the latest gossip and more, too.