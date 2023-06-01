Live

Reaction as Sevilla win Europa League, plus transfer news

preview
3,634
viewing this page

Thursday's gossip

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Mead's injury a World Cup risk too far'

    Thursday's back pages

    The I

    In the i, England boss Sarina Wiegman says that Beth Mead's knee injury meant she was a 'risk too far' for the World Cup.

    The i
    Copyright: The i
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Tottenham Hurtspur'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Meanwhile, in the Star, Teddy Sheringham says Harry Kane must break Spurs hearts if he is to move to Man Utd this summer.

    He knows a thing or two about making that move.

    Star
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Uefa's radical plan for fixed spending cap

    Thursday's back pages

    The Times

    In the Times, it is reported that Uefa have a plan to curb English clubs' spending by introducing a cap.

    Times
    Copyright: Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'United set to pay Harry £10m to leave'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    We start with the Mail. which is reporting that Manchester United will pay captain Harry Maguire £10m to leave the club this summer.

    There is also a story on the Premier League looking to crack down on piracy after five people were jailed for a combined 30 years.

    Mail
    Copyright: Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Good morning

    We are getting pretty used to Sevilla lifting the Europa League trophy in May.

    It has now happened in seven different years: 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020 and now 2023.

    Their dominance is a record, and they also put an end to Jose Mourinho's winning run in European finals after beating Roma on penalties.

    We'll be looking at the match and dissecting it and discussing all the latest gossip and more, too.

    Sevilla lift the Europa League trophy
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top