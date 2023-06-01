Reaction as Sevilla win Europa League, plus transfer news

We are getting pretty used to Sevilla lifting the Europa League trophy in May.

It has now happened in seven different years: 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020 and now 2023.

Their dominance is a record, and they also put an end to Jose Mourinho's winning run in European finals after beating Roma on penalties.

We'll be looking at the match and dissecting it and discussing all the latest gossip and more, too.