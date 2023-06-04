Reaction after Man City win FA Cup and Celtic seal treble

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Manchester City stand just 90 minutes away from the greatest season in their history.

With the league and FA Cup secured, next comes the chance to claim that elusive Champions League against Inter Milan.

Should they succeed, they would become only the second English club to complete the Treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

United, who did it 24 years ago, did their best to halt City's bid, but the league champions had too much power - and in Gundogan, they had a player who revels in the pressure of the big occasion.

His two goals, including that stunning early opener, emphasised what a figure of significance he has become, assuring him of a special place when the story of City's glory years is written.

And in John Stones, City have a player of the highest class in his latest role defined by Guardiola, one which allows him to advance into midfield and utilise all his composure and quality.

Istanbul and Inter Milan are next on City's agenda and in their current relentless, irresistible mood, it would be more of a surprise if they did not complete the Treble than if they did.