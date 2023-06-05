Live

Tottenham & transfer latest, plus Ibrahimovic tributes

preview
4,830
viewing this page

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. Your Monday agenda

    So, this is what we have for you today.

    • Tottenham's manager search: Ange Postecoglou talks expected. Is he the right man? What about Harry Kane?
    • Zlatan retires: At 41, the Swedish legend is done. Your reaction to come.
    • Benzema and Hazard leave Real Madrid - lots of transition this summer.
    • Much more.

    Let's go!

  2. 'The Kane in Spain?'

    Monday's back pages

    Metro

    Kane is again linked with a move to Madrid, this time in the Metro.

  3. 'Going somewhere Mason?'

    Monday's back pages

    The Times

    The Times looks at Mason Mount's future after he was asked about Manchester United links while at the Spanish Grand Prix at the weekend.

    We reported last week that United are 'optimistic' over striking a deal with Chelsea for the England star.

    Real Madrid's interest in Kane also makes a few column inches, too.

  4. 'Real want Kane in Spain'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    The Express also writes that Real want Kane as Karim Benzema's replacement (a recap of that in a bit).

    Meanwhile, it says that Man City are now targeting the 'cup they really want' as they prepare for the Champions League final on Saturday against Inter Milan after their FA Cup win over Man Utd.

  5. 'Manchester's mixed fortunes'

    Monday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Cricket and F1 dominate in the Guardian but Harry Kane's potential move to Madrid and Man City's treble dream are also prominent too.

    It writes that Man Utd are 'stuck in the past' after the FA Cup final defeat.

  6. 'Singing the Blues'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    The Mail writes that music icon Elton John greeted Man City's victorious cup heroes.

  7. 'Mad about Harry'

    Monday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Ilkay Gundogan is looking towards the Champions League final having scored twice at Wembley and Postecoglou's job is laid bare with the Kane news, should he take over at Spurs.

    That is in the Mirror.

  8. '£100m Kane in Spain'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    In the Star, Real Madrid's reported interest in a £100m move for Harry Kane is giving Tottenham and the man they want as manager, Ange Postecoglou, a 'headache'.

  9. Good morning

    After a busy weekend of football and reaction to that football, we are looking at what could be a very busy summer on this Monday edition.

    Lots of transfer talk and gossip. As you'll see when we go through the papers, Harry Kane is in the headlines, plus we'll start the build-up to Man City's Champions League showdown with some Treble chat.

    Plus, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has retired and Karim Benzema has joined Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos in an announcement over his future.

    Plenty to get through. The agenda will follow those back pages...

