'He's not an Australian Ted Lasso' - Postecoglou agrees to join Spurs

Having watched Celtic under Postecoglou, any doubters will soon change their minds.
Attacking, energetic and positive - his style of football will prove very popular with Spurs.
Celtic fans, I'm thinking back to when Brendan Rodgers left the club mid-season to join Leicester back in 2019.
It's fair to say that wasn't received well by many of you.
But how do you feel about Postecoglou's Premier League departure?
'We have to back him' - more from Vega
Postecoglou coy on Celtic future
In the aftermath of Celtic's Scottish Cup triumph just two days ago, Postecoglou was in no mood to talk about the growing speculation surrounding him.
I'm sure Celtic fans will be very interested to hear what he has to say when he inevitably has to face the media again.
'He isn't some kind of Australian Ted Lasso'
Ange Postecoglou "deserves a crack" at the Tottenham job with what he has achieved in his career so far.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, our man Tom English said: "He's an astute manager. He understands what makes players tick, he commands respect, he has a presence, he's a motivator and he's got a good record in the transfer market.
"His mantra is 'we never stop'. He likes to play his fast, dynamic and energetic football. I think he deserves a crack at [the Premier League].
"He's a tough cookie, he's not some kind of Australian Ted Lasso here, but he has an inspirational quality – he get's people and I think it will be fascinating to see how he does at Spurs."
So let's get an idea of how happy - or unhappy - you are, Spurs fans.
Let us know using the thumbs below how you feel about Postecoglou agreeing to become your club's new manager.
'I can't believe the snobbery' - Vega
Spurs' pursuit of Postecoglou has been met with scepticism by fans.
His only experience in Europe before joining Celtic in 2021 had been a spell in charge of Greek lower-league side Panachaiki in 2008.
Former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega "can’t believe how much snobbery" there is amongst fans of his ex-club regarding the potential new appointment,
"He will be a great appointment," Vega says. "Especially how the club is at the moment - and hopefully the board follow his idea and support him."
How does Postecoglou compare?
Quick turnaround
Just 48 hours ago, Celtic were 18 minutes into their Scottish Cup final. Football moves quickly, eh?
The final ended in a 3-1 victory for Ange Postecoglou's men. The win over Inverness CT secured a domestic treble for Celtic.
It was the fifth domestic trophy - out of a possible six - claimed by Postecoglou in just two seasons in charge.
What do we know?
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has agreed to fill Tottenham's vacant managerial position
The Australian guided Celtic to a domestic treble just two days ago
He will replace Antonio Conte, who exited Spurs in March
The 57-year-old is expected to sign a two-year deal
The final elements of the deal are being finalised
Celtic's Postecoglou agrees to become Spurs boss
Celtic fans, the news you've all been dreading is verging on becoming confirmed.
Ange Postecoglou is off to the Premier League. He has agreed to become Tottenham's new manager.
Bring back Brendan?
While we're on the topic of Mr Rodgers, reports have suggested the former Celtic boss is in the frame to replace Postecoglou.
Celtic fans, would you welcome him back? Here are a few that would...
Rich: I would bring in Rodgers. Yes he left but in a good position. Give him a long-term contract to guarantee us value. He is suited most to current team.
Chris: Replacement for Ange should be Rodgers or David Moyes. A third choice being Scott Brown or Paul Lambert.
Kevin: Rodgers or Martin O'Neill or someone with a vision to compete in Europe, not just hang their success on domestic superiority.
Read more here and have your say.
