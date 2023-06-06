Transfer news and football latest

Here's a look at Ange Postecoglou's record with Scottish champions Celtic:
Postecoglou's journey into management
Tom English
BBC Scotland's chief sports writer
Angelos Postecoglou retired from professional football at 27 through injury. He won the Australian national championship (the great Ferenc Puskas was his manager) but always knew in his bones that coaching was where his future lay.
He won two national championships as manager of South Melbourne when everybody said he couldn't.
He coached at national under-age level but it was almost the end of him. He got sacked, had to go to the Greek third tier to find work, and then came back to Australia, to nothing.
Brisbane Roar took him on in 2009 and he created what some seasoned observers say is the best club side in the history of the Australian game. Fast and furious, never-stop football. That philosophy didn't start in Glasgow in 2021.
He won the league in 2011 and 2012, went to Melbourne Victory and then to the Socceroos, saw his team compete at the World Cup in 2014, won the Asian Cup in 2015, rebuilt the side and got them to another World Cup in 2018.
Japan beckoned. Not only did he win the J-League with Yokohama Marinos, he also soaked up all the knowledge in the world about a market that would prove spectacularly helpful in his next job - Celtic.
Here's five-year-old Ange Postecoglou, holding a card with the number 24 on it.
That was his immigration number when his parents took him out of the military junta regime of Athens, Greece to a safer but uncertain haven of Melbourne in Australia. That's where it all started. That's why the photograph has a poignancy.
The little boy is looking down the camera lens with the same kind of stare that many years later, as Australia coach, would regularly burn a hole in the back of the head of his players in training, said former Socceroo Tim Cahill.
His friend, Paul Trimboli, said Postecoglou doesn't say a lot, he doesn't make things comfortable for people, and for a lot of folk "that can be unnerving".
Even at five, you can see some of that in the picture. A steely look.
This was Angelos Postecoglou. Five years later his parents legally changed his name to Angelos Postekos, but he never cared for Postekos.
"It was a fad in those days to shorten your name if you were Greek," he said years ago.
"I never liked it and I never used it. I was proud of my background, but when it came to my first passport and my first driver's licence, there was nothing I could do about it."
Postecoglou 'not some kind of Australian Ted Lasso'
Ange Postecoglou "deserves a crack" at the Tottenham job with what he has achieved in his career so far.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Scotland's Tom English said: "He's an astute manager. He understands what makes players tick, he commands respect, he has a presence, he's a motivator and he's got a good record in the transfer market.
"His mantra is 'we never stop'. He likes to play his fast, dynamic and energetic football amd I think he deserves a crack at it [at Tottenham].
"He's a tough cookie, he's not some kind of Australian Ted Lasso here, but he has an inspirational quality – he gets people and I think it will be fascinating to see how he does at Spurs."
It has been a turbulent season for the north London club, but English believes this is the type of situation Postecoglou can thrive in just as he did with Celtic.
"He loves a project and building something from the ground up rather than a steering job," he added.
"That's I think what he had at Celtic and that's I think what he has at Spurs today in terms of he needs to re-establish the identity of Spurs - what are Spurs about, what's culture at Spurs and he's very good at doing that."
Postecoglou agrees Tottenham deal
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has agreed to become Tottenham's new manager on a two-year contract.
The Australian, 57, has just finished his second season at Celtic, leading them to the Scottish title both years and the domestic treble this term.
Spurs have been looking for a new manager since Antonio Conte's exit in March, with Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason taking interim charge.
The final elements of the deal are being finalised before an announcement.
The Daily Mail are leading on Tottenham appointing Ange Postecoglou as their new manager.
'Mac Allister on way to Anfield'
Tuesday's back pages
The Times
Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister is on his way to Liverpool this summer, according The Times.
'Kane future in flux'
Tuesday's back pages
The I
Will Harry Kane remain at Tottenham with new management? That is a question The i is asking in their report.
'Ange is madd keen'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Express is also leading with the line Ange Postecoglou will sign James Maddison at Tottenham.
'Madd man'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
Ange Postecoglou will target Leicester's James Maddision in the transfer window when appointed as Tottenham manager, reports the Daily Star.
'Get Real Harry'
Tuesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
The Mirror are reporting Spanish striker Sergio Ramos has told Harry Kane Real Madrid are a club you do not turn down.
Good morning!
Hello! The sunshine may have dipped behind the clouds but the transfer news is coming thick and fast this morning. Today we will be taking you through all the biggest moves that have emerged from the rumour mill this summer.
They include Harry Kane's potential move to Real Madrid, Ilkay Gundogan having interest from multiple clubs and Alexis Mac Allister's deal with Liverpool. We will also be looking at Ange Postecoglou's move to Tottenham after it emerged yesterday he has agreed terms to become the club's new manager.
First up though let's have a look at what the papers are saying this morning.
Postecoglou agrees Tottenham deal
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has agreed to become Tottenham's new manager on a two-year contract.
The Australian, 57, has just finished his second season at Celtic, leading them to the Scottish title both years and the domestic treble this term.
Spurs have been looking for a new manager since Antonio Conte's exit in March, with Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason taking interim charge.
The final elements of the deal are being finalised before an announcement.
That is all from the papers so let's turn our attention to one of the biggest stories of the day, Ange Postecoglou agreeing to become Spurs' new manager...
'Spurs land Ange'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail are leading on Tottenham appointing Ange Postecoglou as their new manager.
'Mac Allister on way to Anfield'
Tuesday's back pages
The Times
Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister is on his way to Liverpool this summer, according The Times.
'Kane future in flux'
Tuesday's back pages
The I
Will Harry Kane remain at Tottenham with new management? That is a question The i is asking in their report.
'Ange is madd keen'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Express is also leading with the line Ange Postecoglou will sign James Maddison at Tottenham.
'Madd man'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
Ange Postecoglou will target Leicester's James Maddision in the transfer window when appointed as Tottenham manager, reports the Daily Star.
'Get Real Harry'
Tuesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
The Mirror are reporting Spanish striker Sergio Ramos has told Harry Kane Real Madrid are a club you do not turn down.
Good morning!
Hello! The sunshine may have dipped behind the clouds but the transfer news is coming thick and fast this morning. Today we will be taking you through all the biggest moves that have emerged from the rumour mill this summer.
They include Harry Kane's potential move to Real Madrid, Ilkay Gundogan having interest from multiple clubs and Alexis Mac Allister's deal with Liverpool. We will also be looking at Ange Postecoglou's move to Tottenham after it emerged yesterday he has agreed terms to become the club's new manager.
First up though let's have a look at what the papers are saying this morning.