Europa Conference League build-up & transfer news

Rice also has pride of place on the Mail's back page, as he aims to become the first West Ham captain to lift a trophy since Billy Bonds hoisted the FA Cup aloft in 1980.
'I want to give you one Moore win'
Daily Mirror
The Mirror splash on tonight's Europa Conference League final, with Declan Rice - for who this is widely expected to be his West Ham farewell - saying victory in Prague would be his "best achievement in football".
This morning's back pages
The sports headlines today are dominated by golf, following the shock merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf yesterday.
There is still some room for football on a couple of them however...
Good morning!
Happy Europa League Conference final day!
We'll have all the build-up to tonight's big match in Prague, as West Ham aim for European glory against Fiorentina.
Plus we'll bring you all the latest football news, transfer talk - and as ever your views are very welcome.
Villa 'join race for Tielemans'
Aston Villa want Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 26, after his departure from Leicester, report The Athletic.
Tielemans is a free agent after departing the Foxes following their relegation from the Premier League.
Unai Emery is keen on the midfielder to boost Villa's options before their Europa Conference League campaign next season.
Before we start delving into our West Ham build-up, let's take a look at some of the best transfer gossip doing the rounds today...
Get Involved - Your UECL final predictions
So, what are your predictions for tonight's game?
Will West Ham taste European glory? Or will Fiorentina spoil the Hammers' party? Who are you backing to score the goals and be the hero.
Let us know using the contact details above, we'd love to hear from you.
'We can be heroes'
The Daily Mail
