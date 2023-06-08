Reaction to West Ham's first major trophy in 43 years & transfer news

I was fortunate enough to be walking through the centre of Prague at 2am this morning heading back to my hotel from the game.

The place was buzzing with West Ham fans, who were singing and dancing and celebrating their team's victory last night.

The sheer elation of seeing their team win something, for any football fan is a moment to cherish and create memories that will last forever.

West Ham won't be Premier League champions. We know the biggest final is to come on Saturday.

But for the 5,000-plus fans at the game and many more at the fan park - who had paid lots of money just to be in the same city - winning the Europa Conference League means the world.