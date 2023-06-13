Live

Transfer news as PSG prepared to sell Mbappe, Arsenal close in on Rice

preview
2,087
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Emily Salley

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Jack joy'

    The Daily Mail

    There's one Manchester City player that seemed to enjoy the Treble celebrations more than the others, and his face is plastered all over the back pages this morning.

    The Mail have also focused on the 'chaos' going on at Everton. We'll get to that later...

    Daily Mail back page 13 June
    Copyright: Daily Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Good morning!

    Hello and thank you for joining us!

    I'm sure there'll be a few sore heads for Man City fans this morning after last night's Treble parade and celebrations.

    We'll bring you all the reaction from that, plus we've got lots of transfer news and gossip to get through.

    Paris St-Germain are prepared to sell Kylian Mbappe his summer instead of letting him leave on a free next season. Where could the World Cup winner end up?

    And in the Premier League, it looks like Declan Rice is edging closer to a £100m move to Arsenal. Could he prove the missing piece to the Gunners Premier League title hopes?

    Later this afternoon, we will be bringing you all the main lines from England's media day before their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

    Jack Grealish
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Manchester City celebrate on the Open-Top Bus
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Pep Guardiola
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top