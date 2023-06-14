Transfer window opens - latest news and gossip

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Mbappe said reports he wants to join Real Madrid this summer were "lies".

His camp told the AFP news agency on Tuesday the possibility of extending his contract "has not been discussed since [he informed PSG last year] over the course of the year, except a fortnight ago to announce the sending of the letter".

"No potential contract extension has been mentioned," they added.

"After maintaining publicly in recent weeks that he would be a PSG player next season, Kylian Mbappe has not asked to leave this summer and has just confirmed to the club that he would not be activating the extra year."