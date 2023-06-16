Transfer news and build-up to Euro 2024 qualifiers

That's all from the papers. I think there's a cricket match starting today?
Harry De Cosemo and Katie Stafford
'Braveheart who fought to the end'
The Daily Express
Bellingham features in the Express too, with history getting another mention.
There is also a tribute to former Leeds and Man Utd great Gordon McQueen, who has died aged 70.
'Real honour for Jude'
The Daily Star
In the Star, Jude Bellingham gets a mention after his Real Madrid unveiling, in which he discussed the 'proudest day of his life' signing for the 'best club in history'.
Good morning
Thursday was utterly frenetic
We brought you all the Premier League fixtures, Jude Bellingham’s arrival at Real Madrid and the sad news of the death of of Scotland, Leeds and Man Utd great Gordon McQueen.
We will have lots to get through on Friday too as we count down to the Euro 2024 qualifiers later, and update you on all the transfer news.
We’ll start with the papers, which are likely to be dominated by the start of the Ashes but we’ll find the best football stories. Then we’ll set sail with today's agenda.