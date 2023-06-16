Transfer news and build-up to Euro 2024 qualifiers

Thursday was utterly frenetic

We brought you all the Premier League fixtures, Jude Bellingham’s arrival at Real Madrid and the sad news of the death of of Scotland, Leeds and Man Utd great Gordon McQueen.

We will have lots to get through on Friday too as we count down to the Euro 2024 qualifiers later, and update you on all the transfer news.

We’ll start with the papers, which are likely to be dominated by the start of the Ashes but we’ll find the best football stories. Then we’ll set sail with today's agenda.