Tributes as former Scotland manager Brown dies at 82

Brown's nous and influence was particularly keenly felt at Aberdeen, where he had been involved since taking up the managerial post in 2010.

He retired from management in 2013, and was replaced by Derek McInnes, but was a board member and club ambassador until his passing.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack paid a moving personal tribute to Brown on Monday.

“He was one of those rare individuals who was not only effective at what he did but universally loved by all who got to know him," said Cormack.

"A gentleman who loved his family, friends, and football. Personally, I’ll always be grateful for the support and encouragement he gave me as chairman, and I’ll miss his legendary stories that made all of us laugh."