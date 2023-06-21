Reaction as Scotland beat Georgia after delay - plus transfer latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

When McGregor's rifled shot flew through the air towards Giorgi Mamardashvili's sodden net, few could have predicted it would be more than three hours before the evening would eventually be brought to a triumphant close.

A deluge pre-match saw pitch-side TV pundits reach for their brollies, while the opening exchanges were so treacherous underfoot that Clarke and Georgia counterpart Willy Sagnol could be seen signalling to the fourth official that the game should be halted.

A heroic performance from ground staff, stewards, ball boys and Scottish Football Association officials did just enough to get the game back on eventually in what felt in spite of the stubborn Georgians.

Scotland restarted brightly with both Lyndon Dykes and John McGinn going close with headers. The latter then struck a puddle instead of the ball with the goal right in front of him.

McTominay brought an incredible fingertip stop from Mamardashvili, but within a minute of the restart, he was helpless as the Manchester United midfielder swept a low shot into the keeper's bottom-left corner.

Scotland never looked like they weren't in control, although the Georgians, seeking a spot at their first Euros while sitting second in Group A, huffed and puffed during a late whimper.

And they almost snuck a consolation when Aaron Hickey was ruled to have handballed in the box after a video assistant referee review, but Kvaratskhelia's spot-kick was sent shooting into the dark and damp Glasgow sky.