Reaction as Scotland beat Georgia after delay - plus transfer latest

This has been a huge campaign for Scotland, with the win on Saturday over Norway seismic in Clarke's hopes of back-to-back Euros. However, a true mark of how much they have grown was evident here.
Remember, these two nations have history on a football field. On more than one occasion Georgia have been Scotland's bogey team, and how like them it would have been to pluck out a landmark result only to then blow it at home to supposed lesser opposition.
Yes, there was a late scare, but Scotland's charge to Germany is building. It's hard to see right now who can slow it down, let alone stop it.
Kvaratskheilia misses penalty on sodden night for Georgia
Scotland 2-0 Georgia
When McGregor's rifled shot flew through the air towards Giorgi Mamardashvili's sodden net, few could have predicted it would be more than three hours before the evening would eventually be brought to a triumphant close.
A deluge pre-match saw pitch-side TV pundits reach for their brollies, while the opening exchanges were so treacherous underfoot that Clarke and Georgia counterpart Willy Sagnol could be seen signalling to the fourth official that the game should be halted.
A heroic performance from ground staff, stewards, ball boys and Scottish Football Association officials did just enough to get the game back on eventually in what felt in spite of the stubborn Georgians.
Scotland restarted brightly with both Lyndon Dykes and John McGinn going close with headers. The latter then struck a puddle instead of the ball with the goal right in front of him.
McTominay brought an incredible fingertip stop from Mamardashvili, but within a minute of the restart, he was helpless as the Manchester United midfielder swept a low shot into the keeper's bottom-left corner.
Scotland never looked like they weren't in control, although the Georgians, seeking a spot at their first Euros while sitting second in Group A, huffed and puffed during a late whimper.
And they almost snuck a consolation when Aaron Hickey was ruled to have handballed in the box after a video assistant referee review, but Kvaratskhelia's spot-kick was sent shooting into the dark and damp Glasgow sky.
McTominay helps Scotland beat Georgia after rain delay
Scotland 2-0 Georgia
A 90-minute rain delay was not enough to knock swaggering Scotland off their stride towards Euro 2024 as Georgia were swept away at Hampden.
The European Championship qualifier was halted by referee Istvan Vad immediately after Callum McGregor slammed the Scots into a sixth-minute lead in near farcical conditions in Glasgow.
A lengthy break followed, in part due to the furious Georgians not emerging until 21:15 BST, before play resumed when the match was initially due to finish.
Scotland continued in a similarly confident vein, though, with Scott McTominay's thumping finish just after the break sealing victory for the table-topping Scots.
Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ballooning an injury-time penalty over the bar just before 23:20 summed up the night for the frustrated visitors.
The win leaves Steve Clarke's side eight points clear of both Georgia and Norway as they reach the halfway point in the group, with four huge wins from four already in the bag.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images SNSCopyright: SNS
We have a dream - analysis
Scotland 2-0 Georgia
Scott Mullen
BBC Scotland at Hampden Park
