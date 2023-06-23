Transfer latest and football news

The Star reports that Manchester City will table a £100m bid in an attempt to hijack Arsenal's move for West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, while Manchester United are closing in on a £60m deal for Chelsea's England winger Mason Mount.
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
Post update
Before we delve deeper into today's football transfer gossip, let's start with a quick look at this morning's national newspapers.
It's no surprise that Manchester City's move into the race for Declan Rice has made the majority of the back pages...
Good morning
How are we all this morning?
Ready for another day of transfer speculation?
There is certainly plenty going on behind the scenes as the summer transfer window cranks into gear.
Will Manchester City gazump Arsenal in the race to sign West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice?
Can Manchester United get the Mason Mount deal over the line?
Could Liverpool's Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah be the latest big name star tempted by a move to Saudi Arabia?
So stick with us and we will have all the latest as the day unfolds.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Rice scream'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star reports that Manchester City will table a £100m bid in an attempt to hijack Arsenal's move for West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, while Manchester United are closing in on a £60m deal for Chelsea's England winger Mason Mount.
Post update
Before we delve deeper into today's football transfer gossip, let's start with a quick look at this morning's national newspapers.
It's no surprise that Manchester City's move into the race for Declan Rice has made the majority of the back pages...
Good morning
How are we all this morning?
Ready for another day of transfer speculation?
There is certainly plenty going on behind the scenes as the summer transfer window cranks into gear.
Will Manchester City gazump Arsenal in the race to sign West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice?
Can Manchester United get the Mason Mount deal over the line?
Could Liverpool's Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah be the latest big name star tempted by a move to Saudi Arabia?
So stick with us and we will have all the latest as the day unfolds.