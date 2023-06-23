Live

Transfer latest and football news

  'Rice scream'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star reports that Manchester City will table a £100m bid in an attempt to hijack Arsenal's move for West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, while Manchester United are closing in on a £60m deal for Chelsea's England winger Mason Mount.

    Before we delve deeper into today's football transfer gossip, let's start with a quick look at this morning's national newspapers.

    It's no surprise that Manchester City's move into the race for Declan Rice has made the majority of the back pages...

  3. Good morning

    How are we all this morning?

    Ready for another day of transfer speculation?

    There is certainly plenty going on behind the scenes as the summer transfer window cranks into gear.

    Will Manchester City gazump Arsenal in the race to sign West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice?

    Can Manchester United get the Mason Mount deal over the line?

    Could Liverpool's Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah be the latest big name star tempted by a move to Saudi Arabia?

    So stick with us and we will have all the latest as the day unfolds.

