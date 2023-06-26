Transfer latest: Man City bid for Gvardiol, Jackson to Chelsea?

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Kalidou Koulibaly has become the latest Chelsea player to move to Saudi Arabia after the defender completed a transfer to Al-Hilal for an undisclosed fee.

The centre-back, 32, joins Ruben Neves at the Saudi Pro League side following the Wolves midfielder's £47m switch.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has also agreed to sign for Saudi champions Al-Ittihad, while team-mate Edouard Mendy is close to joining Al-Ahli.

Koulibaly signed for Chelsea from Napoli last July on a four-year deal.

He arrived at Stamford Bridge with European and international experience, after helping Napoli win the Italian Cup in 2020 and Senegal claim the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022.

But he played just 32 games for the club in all competitions, scoring two goals in 23 Premier League appearances.

