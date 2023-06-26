Transfer latest: Man City bid for Gvardiol, Jackson to Chelsea?

So let's start with the latest on a transfer that has been confirmed...
Good morning
It's the start of another week in the close season and the transfer stories are mounting up.
We will update you on the latest gossip, as Villarreal's Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson is reportedly in London poised to complete a move to Chelsea, while Manchester City push to sign up RB Leipzig's young Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol.
There will also be plenty of reaction to Kalidou Koulibaly's departure from Stamford Bridge to Al-Hilal as the latest Premier League player to join the Saudi Pro League.
And we will update you on England's progress in the Under-21 European Championship in Georgia and Romania.
So put the kettle on, sit back and make yourself comfortable. It could be a busy one...
Craig Nelson
Koulibaly leaves Chelsea for Saudi Pro League
Kalidou Koulibaly has become the latest Chelsea player to move to Saudi Arabia after the defender completed a transfer to Al-Hilal for an undisclosed fee.
The centre-back, 32, joins Ruben Neves at the Saudi Pro League side following the Wolves midfielder's £47m switch.
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has also agreed to sign for Saudi champions Al-Ittihad, while team-mate Edouard Mendy is close to joining Al-Ahli.
Koulibaly signed for Chelsea from Napoli last July on a four-year deal.
He arrived at Stamford Bridge with European and international experience, after helping Napoli win the Italian Cup in 2020 and Senegal claim the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022.
But he played just 32 games for the club in all competitions, scoring two goals in 23 Premier League appearances.
Chelsea update
