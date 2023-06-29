Transfer latest - Havertz, Rice, Maddison

England continued their perfect start to the European Under-21 Championship with victory over Germany in their final group game in Georgia.

The Young Lions were already guaranteed top spot in Group C and manager Lee Carsley made eight changes with one eye on their quarter-final against Group A runners-up Portugal on Sunday.

England took the lead after four minutes when Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer ran on to an excellent pass from club team-mate Jacob Ramsey and curled the ball into the bottom corner.

Ramsey went close to a second before Harvey Elliot did double the lead with an excellent solo goal in the 21st minute.

The Liverpool midfielder received the ball from goalkeeper James Trafford in the middle of the pitch and beating his man before driving towards the area and drilling an excellent strike into the bottom corner.

England are yet to concede a goal in this competition as Trafford continued his fine tournament, impressing with the ball at his feet and making important saves.