Transfer latest - Havertz, Rice, Maddison

The Young Lions were already guaranteed top spot in Group C and manager Lee Carsley made eight changes with one eye on their quarter-final against Group A runners-up Portugal on Sunday.
England took the lead after four minutes when Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer ran on to an excellent pass from club team-mate Jacob Ramsey and curled the ball into the bottom corner.
Ramsey went close to a second before Harvey Elliot did double the lead with an excellent solo goal in the 21st minute.
The Liverpool midfielder received the ball from goalkeeper James Trafford in the middle of the pitch and beating his man before driving towards the area and drilling an excellent strike into the bottom corner.
England are yet to concede a goal in this competition as Trafford continued his fine tournament, impressing with the ball at his feet and making important saves.
Robert Watson: Am I missing something? Media coverage of Uefa Under-21 championship is non existent! England have qualified with a perfect record in the group stage and there's nothing!
Fear not Robert, we have you covered...
So the big deals are starting to be confirmed in the Premier League and beyond - but which is the best bit of business so far?
Have Spurs pulled off a real trick in winning the Maddison race? Was Chelsea signing Christopher Nkunku a masterstroke? What about Bournemouth getting Justin Kluivert, or Brighton snapping up James Milner?
Let us know your thoughts using the details above.
The 24-year-old spent three years at Stamford Bridge after joining from Bayer Leverkusen for £71m.
The fee for Havertz, who scored nine goals for the Blues last season, could rise with add-ons.
Havertz has scored 19 goals in 91 Premier League appearances and hit the winner in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City.
He moves across London as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his Arsenal side following qualification for the Champions League after a six-year absence.
SMS Message: Woke up to Rice signing for Arsenal for £105m. Had to pinch myself. What a signing!
If they also make a move for Caicedo I may need medical attention. This could be one hell of a transfer window. PL beware! from Andy, Wallingford
Let's take a look at the juiciest transfer gossip doing the rounds this morning...
England complete perfect U21 Euros group stage
FT: England U21 2-0 Germany U21
Alex Howell
BBC Sport reporter at Adjarabet Arena stadium in Batumi, Georgia
So the big deals are starting to be confirmed in the Premier League and beyond - but which is the best bit of business so far?
Have Spurs pulled off a real trick in winning the Maddison race? Was Chelsea signing Christopher Nkunku a masterstroke? What about Bournemouth getting Justin Kluivert, or Brighton snapping up James Milner?
Let us know your thoughts using the details above.
James Maddison: Tottenham complete £40m deal
Tottenham have signed England midfielder James Maddison on a five-year deal for £40m from Leicester City.
The 26-year-old has won three caps for England and helped the Foxes claim the FA Cup for the first time in their history in 2021.
He made 203 appearances for Leicester after joining from Norwich in 2018 for a fee of around £20m.
Maddison scored 10 Premier League goals last term but was unable to prevent the club from slipping to relegation.
Kai Havertz: Arsenal sign Chelsea forward in £65m deal
Arsenal have signed Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea on a five-year deal until 2028 for £65m.
The 24-year-old spent three years at Stamford Bridge after joining from Bayer Leverkusen for £71m.
The fee for Havertz, who scored nine goals for the Blues last season, could rise with add-ons.
Havertz has scored 19 goals in 91 Premier League appearances and hit the winner in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City.
He moves across London as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his Arsenal side following qualification for the Champions League after a six-year absence.
Edouard Mendy: Al-Ahli sign Chelsea goalkeeper
Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has left Chelsea after three years to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.
Mendy, 31, is the latest high-profile player to move to the country and follows former Blues team-mates Kalidou Koulibaly and N'Golo Kante.
He won the Champions League in 2020-21 and kept 49 clean sheets in 105 games.
However, he fell out of favour at Stamford Bridge after Thomas Tuchel was replaced by Graham Potter as manager in September 2022.
Declan Rice: Arsenal reach £105m agreement
Arsenal have agreed a deal worth £105m to sign West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice.
Talks are continuing between the clubs over how the deal will be structured for the 24-year-old.
It follows a third bid from the Gunners, having previously had two bids rejected after falling short of the £100m West Ham want.
Earlier, Manchester City, who had a £90m offer for Rice rejected on Tuesday, withdrew from the running.
The transfer mill went into overdrive yesterday evening and overnight. Here are some of the biggest stories to emerge since last we spoke...
'Rice clear for Arsenal move as City pull out'
Thursday's back pages
Let's start by having a look at this morning's back pages. The Ashes dominate most of them, however football has snuck in here and there...
