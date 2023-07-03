Transfer latest - Gvardiol, Szoboszlai & Mbappe

First up is the latest on RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol.
Manchester City's interest in the highly-rated 21-year-old centre-back has been an open secret for a number of months now and it looks like their quest to sign him could finally be coming to an end.
The Telegraph reports that City are poised to complete an £86m deal that would make Gvardiol the world's most expensive defender - £6m more than the previous record fee paid by Manchester United for Harry Maguire.
Right, let's have a look at today's gossip column and get up to speed on the big names that could be heading to the Premier League very soon...
'First-team ready and a signing for the long run'
Mandeep Sanghera
BBC Sport
When Liverpool decided not to pursue a move for Jude Bellingham because of the cost involved, compared to the changes needed, the focus was on who they would sign.
In completing the next stage of their midfield rebuild by adding the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai to that of Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, 24, last month, the Reds look to have used their funds wisely to combine quality with quantity.
Both new arrivals are seen as being first-team ready and signings for the long run.
The Merseysiders had also been linked with England midfielder Mason Mount, who is set to move to Manchester United from Chelsea in a £60m deal, but Szoboszlai was seen as a more viable option.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had followed Szoboszlai's progress in the Bundesliga and had received glowing reports about the player from friends and former colleagues in Germany.
Szoboszlai, who has been given the number eight jersey previously worn by club legend Steven Gerrard, is viewed at Anfield as being a versatile midfielder who can also operate in both wide positions, while also having leadership qualities having already been made captain of Hungary in his young career.
Klopp on Hungary captain Szoboszlai's 'big strides'
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp needed to reinforce his midfield after James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left the club this summer.
New signing Dominik Szoboszlai played against Liverpool in the Champions League in 2019 when he was at RB Salzburg, with his side losing 4-3 and 2-0 in the group games between them.
"We already have a little knowledge of Dominik as an opponent because we had a couple of really tough games against RB Salzburg when he was a player there, and I think everyone who saw those fixtures will have realised that even at that stage he was a really interesting prospect," said Klopp.
"I'm pretty sure he was still a teenager at that time and since then he has made some big strides - moving to Leipzig, doing really, really well in the Bundesliga, playing for the Hungary national team and then becoming captain of his national team at an incredibly young age.
"This is a signing for our present and also for our future, and the work that has gone into it could not be more appreciated."
Liverpool 'perfect to make the next step' - Szoboszlai
"It's a really historic club, really good players, good coach," said new Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai following his £60m move from RB Leipig.
"For me, it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good."
The 22-year-old won the German Cup in each of the last two seasons.
Szoboszlai made 31 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, scoring six goals and registering eight assists.
He signed from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in January 2021 and has since scored 20 goals and had 21 assists in 91 appearances.
Szoboszlai's release clause expired on Friday but Liverpool activated it in time before agreeing personal terms.
Liverpool sign Szoboszlai for £60m from RB Leipzig
More now on Liverpool's new midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who has signed from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for 70m euros (£60m) on a five-year deal.
The Reds triggered the 22-year-old Hungarian's release clause to make him their second major signing of the summer.
Szoboszlai arrives, subject to a work permit, following the £35m signing of Argentina international midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.
Finally, the Times teases readers with a line on the back page on highly-rated Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, who is apparently heading to Manchester City in a record deal.
We will have more on that in a moment.
'Goalden Gordon'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star finds space to flag England's achievements at the European Under-21 Championships after Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon fired them into the semi-finals.
'Silva turns down £17m Saudi contract'
Monday's back pages
The I
Did I mention that the men's Ashes dominates today's back pages?
Quite right too, but there are some football stories breaking through.
The i features a story on Fulham boss Marco Silva turning down a staggering offer to manage Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.
Gordon seals England U21s Euro semi-final spot
England U21s 1-0 Portugal U21s
Before we take a look through this morning's back pages, there was some live football yesterday as Anthony Gordon's first-half finish sealed England a place in the European Under-21 Championship semi-finals as they defeated Portugal in Georgia.
The Newcastle forward smashed home from inside the area from a Morgan Gibbs-White cutback after good work from Chelsea's Noni Madueke.
Portugal hit the bar through Henrique Araujo in the second half.
But Lee Carsley's side, yet to concede a goal in this tournament, held out and will face Israel on Wednesday.
Man City close in on £86m Gvardiol deal
'City target Gvardiol'
The Times
'Goalden Gordon'
The Daily Star
The Star finds space to flag England's achievements at the European Under-21 Championships after Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon fired them into the semi-finals.
'Silva turns down £17m Saudi contract'
The I
Did I mention that the men's Ashes dominates today's back pages?
Quite right too, but there are some football stories breaking through.
The i features a story on Fulham boss Marco Silva turning down a staggering offer to manage Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.
Good morning
Wimbledon is upon us, the Ashes is dominating the back pages and England are through to the European Under-21 Championship semi-finals.
The summer of sport is really hotting up and while the majority of Premier League footballers are sunning themselves on the beach right now, there is furious activity behind the scenes.
Manchester City are preparing for another record signing, Liverpool's rebuild continues with the arrival of another new midfielder and Kylian Mbappe has alerted suitors with a £206m demand.
We will delve into the transfer latest throughout the day and bring you all the reaction from the England U21s camp as they march on at the Euros.