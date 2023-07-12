Watch Men's U19 European Championship: Spain v Italy - semi-final

Watch the U19 European Championship semi-finals and final action live across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
Thursday 13 July
16:45-19:00 - Portugal U19 v Norway U19 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
19:45-22:00 - Spain U19 v Italy U19 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
Sunday 16 July
19:45-22:25 - Final - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
All live coverage also available to watch on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.
How to get into football
BBC Sport
The beautiful game. The national game. The world game.
Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.
But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily accessible sport there is.
Football gives you an all-round workout. Players run, kick, dodge, sprint and jump, and constantly twisting and turning your body increases endurance, promotes agility and develops physical co-ordination.
Football also promotes teamwork on and off the pitch, as many teams socialise together.
If you don't fancy getting muddy, you could try five-a-side. Played on a smaller pitch, it's a good way to make sure you get on the ball more often - and run less! Click here to find out where you can play in England.
Futsal is similar to five-a-side, only played with a smaller, heavier ball. It places greater emphasis on individual skill and ball control, and is popular in both Brazil and Mediterranean Europe.
Struggle to get the joints moving? Walking Football could be the answer. Check it out here, and here.
If you're more interested in stepovers than Sunday league, then freestyle could be for you. The video above will show you what's possible at the very top, but to get started click here.
If you're worried about your weight - no problem! Sign up for the Man v Fat, program to help you shed those pounds and make some mates at the same time.
For more ways to get involved, including disability football and coaching, head over here.
