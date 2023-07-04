Transfer latest - Kane, Mount & Russo

It seemed on Monday that Manchester City were close to completing a record £86m deal for RB Leipzig's highly-rated Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol - until it transpired that they had not yet made an official offer.
'Easy to join a club built for success'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Express
'Josko: I must go'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
'I am at the best club in England'
Tuesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Good morning
How are we all doing today? Ready for another round of transfer speculation and intrigue?
There is plenty to talk about as the Premier League clubs all prepare to make their moves ahead of the return for pre-season training.
We will have the latest on Manchester United's pursuit of Chelsea's England midfielder Mason Mount and Manchester City's talks with RB Leipzig over Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol.
Today's gossip column leads on Bayern Munich's continued interest in England captain Harry Kane.
And in the Women's Super League, Arsenal prepare to finalise their deal for Lionesses forward Alessia Russo.
So stay tuned for all the latest news, views and reaction.
City prepare opening bid for Gvardiol
Tuesday's gossip column
From one transfer saga to another.
It seemed on Monday that Manchester City were close to completing a record £86m deal for RB Leipzig's highly-rated Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol - until it transpired that they had not yet made an official offer.
Gvardiol, 21, has since come out to say that he wants to join City, and ESPN are now reporting that City are - finally - preparing their opening bid.
We want to bring happiness again - Pochettino
Chelsea
Speaking of hot topics at Tottenham, the national newspapers may have stoked the flames between Maurcio Pochettino and his former club, but did he really mean to go down that road in his first interview with Chelsea's official website?
The new boss at Stamford Bridge said he wants to bring "happiness" back to the West London club.
The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League last season – a campaign in which they played under four different managers and spent almost £600m on new signings.
After starting work at Cobham, Pochettino said: "The history of Chelsea is to win. But it’s important also in the way that we are going to build up the victories.
"I think in the last 10, 12, 15 years Chelsea is the greatest team in England.
"What we want is to bring the happiness again to this great football club – working hard, playing in the way that the fans can enjoy football.
"If we are all together, we are going to be very strong. We have an unbelievable squad and are going to bring players with commitment who want to be part of it also.
"I think our fans are excited to again be on the road of trying to win."
Bayern prepare second bid for Kane
Tuesday's gossip column
Right, from one hot topic to another - Harry Kane.
The England captain leads today's gossip column following reports from Sky Sports' Germany desk that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are planning to make a second offer for the 29-year-old Tottenham striker.
He has a year left on his contract at Spurs, but chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly reticent to cash in on the striker by selling to a rival Premier League club.
So what do you think about the proposed move? Let's see those thumbs.
Thumbs up if you think Kane should stay in England and continue his quest to usurp Alan Shearer's Premier League goal-scoring record.
Or thumbs down if you think Tottenham's all-time leading scorer would benefit from a spell on the Continent.
Get Involved - the biggest (and best) deals in Premier League history
#bbcfootball, WhatsApp on 03301231826 or text 81111 (UK only, standard message rates apply)
Before we take a deep dive into today's transfer gossip, let's take a trip down Memory Lane.
As Arsenal and Manchester City bid to land record deals for Declan Rice and Josko Gvardiol, Emlyn Begley has delved into the most expensive signings in Premier League history.
He has split them up into each position and compared the biggest deals in British football with those in Europe's other top leagues.
With that in mind, I want your views on which of these transfers proved to be the best value for money. Also, which were the worst...
Get in touch via the contact details above.
'Gerrard U-turn'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Mail
The Mail's only football line on today's back page is on Steven Gerrard's decision to take charge of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq after initially turning down an offer following talks last month.
'Easy to join a club built for success'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Express
Many of today's national newspapers have used the expression "rubbed salt into the wounds" to describe Mauricio Pochettino's comments in his first interview for the Chelsea website after agreeing to take charge at Stamford Bridge.
The Express reports that Pochettino said it was "easy to join a club built for success", another apparent jibe at his former paymasters Tottenham.
'Josko: I must go'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star also picks up on Mauricio Pochettino's "stinger" to Tottenham fans, and reports on the latest in Manchester City's talks with RB Leipzig, after Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol apparently told the Bundesliga club he wants to join Pep Guardiola's Treble winners.
'I am at the best club in England'
Tuesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
We start our round-up of today's national newspaper headlines with the Mirror's take on Mauricio Pochettino's arrival at Chelsea, which suggests that fans of his former club Tottenham may bristle at the Argentine's assertion he is now working at the "best club in England".
Good morning
How are we all doing today? Ready for another round of transfer speculation and intrigue?
There is plenty to talk about as the Premier League clubs all prepare to make their moves ahead of the return for pre-season training.
We will have the latest on Manchester United's pursuit of Chelsea's England midfielder Mason Mount and Manchester City's talks with RB Leipzig over Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol.
Today's gossip column leads on Bayern Munich's continued interest in England captain Harry Kane.
And in the Women's Super League, Arsenal prepare to finalise their deal for Lionesses forward Alessia Russo.
So stay tuned for all the latest news, views and reaction.