Watch: 2023 Men’s U19 European Championship Final - Portugal v Italy

The Men’s U19 European Championship is one of UEFA’s premier youth tournaments and has been in it's current guise since 2002. England won last year’s tournament in Slovakia after it returned from a two year break due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Malta host the 2023 championship tournament with the final being played at the National Stadium in Ta' Qali, Malta.

Spain have won the trophy on eight occasions, with Portugal and Italy both taking home the prize once.