Viaplay Cup: Sportsound updates to opening games

Competitive football returns in Scotland...a whole 41 days since last season ended with that dramatic afternoon in Dingwall.

Holidays and pre-season are both now over for the club as the League Cup group stage commences with plenty of transfer rumours still swirling around.

These group stages are not to be sniffed at as getting out of the group plus two more wins gets you a game at Hampden in the semi finals.

Stick with us this afternoon for every goal and every incident from every game.