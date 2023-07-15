Live

Viaplay Cup: Sportsound updates to opening games

preview
249
viewing this page

BBC Radio Scotland

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. At long last, it's back

    Competitive football returns in Scotland...a whole 41 days since last season ended with that dramatic afternoon in Dingwall.

    Holidays and pre-season are both now over for the club as the League Cup group stage commences with plenty of transfer rumours still swirling around.

    These group stages are not to be sniffed at as getting out of the group plus two more wins gets you a game at Hampden in the semi finals.

    Stick with us this afternoon for every goal and every incident from every game.

    Rugby Park is one of the top-flight venues this afternoon
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Rugby Park is one of the top-flight venues this afternoon
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top