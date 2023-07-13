Transfer latest - Henderson, Rice & Timber

How are we feeling today? Ready for another day of football transfer speculation?
Jordan Henderson is reportedly the latest Premier League player to be considering a bumper offer to join the Saudi Pro League.
Will the Liverpool captain be tempted to link up with former Anfield team-mate Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq?
Henderson's England team-mate Harry Kane also has a decision to make - will he stay at Tottenham or head to the Continent, with Paris St-Germain now reportedly joining Bayern Munich in the race to sign him?
And could this be the day Arsenal break the transfer record on a British player and confirm the signing of West Ham's Declan Rice?
Stick with us throughout the day to see how these stories - and many more - unfold.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Good morning
How are we feeling today? Ready for another day of football transfer speculation?
Jordan Henderson is reportedly the latest Premier League player to be considering a bumper offer to join the Saudi Pro League.
Will the Liverpool captain be tempted to link up with former Anfield team-mate Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq?
Henderson's England team-mate Harry Kane also has a decision to make - will he stay at Tottenham or head to the Continent, with Paris St-Germain now reportedly joining Bayern Munich in the race to sign him?
And could this be the day Arsenal break the transfer record on a British player and confirm the signing of West Ham's Declan Rice?
Stick with us throughout the day to see how these stories - and many more - unfold.