Transfer latest: Rice on verge of £105m Arsenal move

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Timber’s signing follows that of 24-year-old Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea, with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice also close to completing a club-record £105m move to Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have also agreed new contracts with Bukayo Saka, 21, and Reiss Nelson, 23, while experienced Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 30, joined German side Bayer Leverkusen for £21.4m.

Timber made 47 appearances in all competitions for Ajax last season, including all six of their games in the Champions League group stage, and helped the Amsterdam side to win the Eredivisie title in 2021 and 2022.

Arsenal sporting director Edu said: "We are very happy to bring Jurrien to Arsenal. He is a player that we have admired for a long time, so it's a credit to everyone in our team that made this happen.

"Jurrien is a young, talented international player, who fits our vision of competing with a young, strong squad. I know Jurrien cannot wait to get started and we're really hoping that he will be a great success here for many years."