Transfer latest: Rice on verge of £105m Arsenal move

Timber’s signing follows that of 24-year-old Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea, with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice also close to completing a club-record £105m move to Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal have also agreed new contracts with Bukayo Saka, 21, and Reiss Nelson, 23, while experienced Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 30, joined German side Bayer Leverkusen for £21.4m.
Timber made 47 appearances in all competitions for Ajax last season, including all six of their games in the Champions League group stage, and helped the Amsterdam side to win the Eredivisie title in 2021 and 2022.
Arsenal sporting director Edu said: "We are very happy to bring Jurrien to Arsenal. He is a player that we have admired for a long time, so it's a credit to everyone in our team that made this happen.
"Jurrien is a young, talented international player, who fits our vision of competing with a young, strong squad. I know Jurrien cannot wait to get started and we're really hoping that he will be a great success here for many years."
‘I just loved seeing Arsenal play’
The versatile Dutch defender, who can play in the centre of defence or at right-back, had been linked with Manchester United, while Bayern Munich were also known to be interested.
He has won 15 caps for the Netherlands, including four at the Qatar World Cup, where he helped Louis van Gaal's side reach the quarter-finals.
Timber said he has "always been a fan of Arsenal", which stemmed from his brothers' love for the club.
"They were always Arsenal fans, and I just loved seeing Arsenal play. They had big players, the way they played, the style. I just love the club," said Timber.
"I had this from a young age, but my brothers kind of put that in me. I liked watching Robin van Persie of course, and Thierry Henry. They were my favourite players."
He will add strength to the spine of an Arsenal team that finished runners-up to Manchester City in a closely fought Premier League title race last season and qualified for the Champions League after a six-year absence
Arsenal sign Jurrien Timber
While we wait for Arsenal to comment, here is their latest signing…
Arsenal have completed the signing of Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax for £34m.
Timber's fee could rise to £38.5m and the 22-year-old joins on a long-term deal.
He will further bolster Arsenal's defence after centre-back William Saliba agreed a new four-year contract.
"We're really excited Jurrien has joined us. He is a versatile young defender," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
"Jurrien is a young player, but has already achieved so much. He has experienced what it's like to go to a major international tournament on more than one occasion, as well as the trophies he has won with Ajax. We look forward to welcoming and integrating Jurrien into the squad."
Okay so while I do want your thoughts on Rice, and do send them in…
How about something different? Give me your suggestions for players being sold who were talismanic figures at clubs and proved difficult to replace? I’ll share a few of my suggestions throughout the morning.
Hammers fans, would Alvarez be a good Rice replacement?
Hit the thumbs.
West Ham want Ajax’s Alvarez
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
West Ham are interested in Mexico’s Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.The 25-year-old is due to play for his country in Sunday’s Gold Cup final against Panama.He joined Ajax in 2019, since when he has forged an impressive reputation.Alvarez was heavily linked with a summer move to Borussia Dortmund but the Bundesliga club backed off due to Ajax’s demands.West Ham are looking for reinforcements following confirmation of Declan Rice’s departure.
Playing against West Ham will be ‘unusual’ - Rice
Rice scored 15 goals in 245 games for West Ham, who he joined as a 14-year-old after being released from Chelsea's academy.
He signed his first professional contract with the Hammers in December 2015 and made his first senior appearance on the last day of the 2016-17 Premier League season against Burnley, going on to make his full debut that August against Southampton.
He was named the club's captain following Mark Noble's retirement in 2022 and, in what proved to be his final campaign at London Stadium, was named the Europa Conference League's player of the season as West Ham ended a 43-year wait for a major trophy.
"Playing on the opposite team to West Ham for the first time will be an unusual experience," added Rice.
"I'm not sure yet exactly how I will feel, but I also know you will all understand and respect that my professional loyalties have to now lie with my new club.
"I will always give 100% every single time I pull on the shirt - because that is how I have been brought up at West Ham, and I'm sure you wouldn't expect anything else."
Just a quick note to say Arsenal have not announced anything publicly yet on Rice.
‘It is about my ambition to play at the highest level’
England midfielder Declan Rice says it has been a "tough" decision to leave West Ham but "it has only ever been about my ambition to play at the very highest level of the game".
Rice issued an open letter to Hammers fans as he nears a move to Arsenal for £100m plus £5m in add-ons.
West Ham also confirmed the 24-year-old was leaving the club.
"The last few days and weeks have been an absolute whirlwind of emotion," said Rice.
"I want you to know how tough a decision it has been for me to leave an environment that I have loved and cherished so much.
"Ultimately, though, it has only ever been about my ambition to play at the very highest level of the game."
David Moyes, the West Ham manager, added: “I’d like to personally thank Declan for everything he has done during his time at West Ham United. Obviously it is sad when we say goodbye to someone who has been with us for so long but we must now look forward.
“West Ham United is a huge Club and, as history shows, no player is ever bigger than the Club. Our entire focus now is on building upon the success we enjoyed last season, adding to our talented UEFA Europa Conference League title winning squad as we enter our third consecutive season in Europe, and continuing to develop the best young talent through our successful Academy.”
‘Declan will have a special place in Hammers’ fans hearts’
West Ham United
West Ham joint-chair David Sullivan has paid tribute to Rice:
“I am sorry to see Declan leave us, but I believe that everyone at West Ham United should be very proud of the part we have played in his journey from the Academy of Football at Chadwell Heath to becoming the most valuable young player in English football.
“I would like to make it clear to our supporters that we did not want to sell Declan. We wanted to build our team around him and made a series of improved, long-term contract offers to secure his future. However, once Declan made it clear that he wished to move on and seek a new challenge, the Club felt it would not be right to stand in his way, acting in the best interests of West Ham United.
“He leaves with the sincere thanks, respect and love of everyone here, having earned his place in history alongside the great Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds as the only players to have captained West Ham United to a major trophy. More than that, he has always given absolutely everything for the football club throughout his time with us.
“Declan will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Hammers fans and everyone here at the Club. We wish him well for the future and he will always be an inspiration and an example to any young player coming through our Academy.”
West Ham announce Rice departure
West Ham United
West Ham have released the following statement:
West Ham United can confirm that agreement has been reached for Declan Rice to leave the Club for a British record transfer fee.The 24-year-old England midfielder leaves the Hammers having made a total of 245 senior appearances for the Club – the last of which finished in glory last month as he lifted the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy in Prague to end our 43-year wait for a major honour.Having progressed from the Academy of Football at Chadwell Heath, where he began his Claret and Blue journey as a 14-year-old in 2013 before making his first-team debut against Burnley in May 2017, the Kingston-born midfielder has established himself as one of the greatest young talents in world football.Winner of the Hammer of the Year award three times, in 2020, 2022 and 2023, and runner-up in 2018 and 2019, Declan made his full England debut in March 2019 and has since gone on to win 43 caps. He was named West Ham United Club Captain in the summer of 2022 following the retirement of Mark Noble and enjoyed a triumphant final season as David Moyes’s team secured only the second major European trophy in the Club’s history.
Good morning
Hello there.
Declan Rice has been confirmed as leaving West Ham.
The deal for him to join Arsenal is set to be worth £105m including add-ons, which means it could rise to being the most expensive transfer between two English clubs.
I’m here to offer reaction and keep you across all the latest deals and news. Happy Saturday!
Latest Post
