Watch: 2023 Women's U19 European Championship Final: Spain v Germany

How can I watch?
BBC iPlayer
The UEFA Women's U19s European Championships Final between Spain and Germany will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport Website on:
Sunday 30 July
16:30 BST
Which players should I look out for?
BBC Sport
Germany and Bayern Munich’s Franziska Kett is tied with Real Madrid and Spain star Carla Camacho on three goals and both will look to draw level with France’s Louna Ribadeira who is currently the top scorer in the competition with four goals.
Germany’s Alber, Sehitler and Nachtigall are all on two goals alongside Spain’s Iannuzzi and Moral also with two.
Spain’s road to the final
Semi Final:
Netherlands 0-1 Spain
Group Stage:
Spain 7-0 Czech Republic
France 2-0 Spain
Iceland 0-3 Spain
Germany’s road to the final
Semi Final:
France 2-2 Germany (2-3 AET)
Group Stage:
Netherlands 3-1 Germany
Belgium 0-2 Germany
Germany 6-0 Austria