Watch: 2023 Women's U19 European Championship Final: Spain v Germany

Germany and Bayern Munich’s Franziska Kett is tied with Real Madrid and Spain star Carla Camacho on three goals and both will look to draw level with France’s Louna Ribadeira who is currently the top scorer in the competition with four goals.

Germany’s Alber, Sehitler and Nachtigall are all on two goals alongside Spain’s Iannuzzi and Moral also with two.

Spain’s road to the final

Semi Final:

Netherlands 0-1 Spain

Group Stage:

Spain 7-0 Czech Republic

France 2-0 Spain

Iceland 0-3 Spain

Germany’s road to the final

Semi Final:

France 2-2 Germany (2-3 AET)

Group Stage:

Netherlands 3-1 Germany

Belgium 0-2 Germany

Germany 6-0 Austria