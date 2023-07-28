Transfer latest - Caicedo, Hojlund & Kane

The countdown is on with just over a week to go until Manchester City take on Arsenal at Wembley in the Community Shield - the season's traditional curtain raiser.

Yet so many Premier League clubs still have transfer business to complete.

Will Chelsea walk away from Moises Caicedo after Brighton rejected their latest offer? Could Paris-St Germain gazump Manchester United in their striker search? Can defending champions Manchester City land Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol? And where will Harry Kane end up?

I can't promise all the answers today, but stick with us and we will do our best to get to the bottom of these deals and more.