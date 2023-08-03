Transfer latest: Gvardiol, Mbappe & Hojlund

It's been busy overnight, with Chelsea drawing 1-1 against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago and Lionel Messi scoring a double for Inter Miami in the third consecutive win since his move to the United States.

We will have a closer look at those games after going through this morning's back pages.

After that, we will dive into the latest transfer news as Manchester City agree a fee for Josko Gvardiol and Manchester United bid to tie up their move for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Plus, we will have more on reports that Kylian Mbappe is interested in a loan stay at Chelsea.