Livingston v Aberdeen: All the action from West Lothian

Aaaand Celtic make another change. Twenty-year-old Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm is on for his debut, as Matt O'Riley makes way.
Holm makes debut
Celtic 4-1 Ross County
Celtic 4-1 Ross County
Dylan Smith, the 17-year-old centre-back, replaces Jordan White for Ross County.
Celtic make changes
Celtic 4-1 Ross County
Liel Abada is moving a little gingerly as he is replaced. Kyogo goes off as well.
Yang Hyun-Jun is on for his debut, and James Forrest is also on the park.
Celtic 4-1 Ross County
Kyogo almost gets a second goal, as the ball breaks to him in the box.
He hesitates for a second after a poor touch and then Jack Baldwin recovers to make the block.
Unlike him to not just bang that in first time.
Celtic 4-1 Ross County
Pat Nevin
Former Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
First of all, O'Riley nails the finish, but what about the little flicked ball by Kyogo - it is pure class.
That was absolutely brilliant. The beauty of the ball through is what gave O'Riley so much time.
'All about Kyogo'
Celtic 4-1 Ross County
Michael Stewart
Former Hearts & Hibernian midfielder on BBC Sportsound
O'Riley was waiting desperately for it to just sit for him then he makes perfect contact.
But it's all about Kyogo again for me.
GOAL - Celtic 4-1 Ross County
Matt O'Riley
I was just about to say it was very quiet...
Kyogo drops in and plays a first-time ball around the corner, and Matt O'Riley waits for the ball to sit up, and then belts it pass Ross Laidlaw.
Lovely goal.
'Exceptional Turnbull'
Celtic 3-1 Ross County
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
He's played exceptionally well. An excellent performance.
It'll be interesting to see how Reo Hatate reacts to not starting.
Substitutions galore
Celtic 3-1 Ross County
James Brown is booked for Ross County, and Celtic use the break in play to make some subs.
Maik Narowcki goes off for Carl Starfelt. Reo Hatate replaces David Turnbull as well.
County replacement Scott Allardice has taken a knock and he's going to have to go back off, Jay Henderson, the summer signing from St Mirren, is on.
Celtic 3-1 Ross County
Celtic went close to an instant response to that Ross County goal, but Liel Abada's strike from just inside the box was saved by Ross Laidlaw.
Lifeline for County
Celtic 3-1 Ross County
Martin Dowden
BBC Sport Scotland at Celtic Park
That's a big goal for the visitors. There was a danger this game might drift away from them being 3-0 down at half-time but they deserved more from that opening 45 minutes.
It's unlikely to alter the outcome but will give them confidence for the remaining third.
Celtic 3-1 Ross County
Michael Stewart
Former Hearts & Hibernian midfielder on BBC Sportsound
Jordan White does unbelievably well.
He's stretching, he's going backwards.
GOAL - Celtic 3-1 Ross County
Jordan White
Well, well.
Finally Ross County make use of one of their many corners.
The ball is whipped to the back post and White's header loops up over everyone and drops into the net.
Triple sub
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Malky Mackay makes three changes.
Scott Allardice, Alex Samuel, and Kyle Turner are on.
Simon Murray, Josh Sims, and Victor Loturi make way.
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Kyogo is lurking in the box, as ever, and his sweeping shot is blocked by Jack Baldwin.
Straight in the coupon for the County captain.
GREAT SAVE!
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw produces two fine stops.
First he gets down to push Matt O'Riley's low shot away, then blocks Daizen Maeda's follow up.
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Fairly low tempo start to the second half.
No chances. Fourth official Colin Steven seems to have been patched up.
If you've ever been stung by a wasp, you'll know its *very* painful.
'Nawrocki better on ball than Starfelt'
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Michael Stewart
Former Hearts & Hibernian midfielder on BBC Sportsound
Maik Nawrocki looks much more comfortable on the ball than Carl Starfelt does.
You can imagine that might be why Brendan Rodgers wants to build with Nawrocki and is happy with Starfelt leaving.
KICK-OFF
Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Celtic get things back under way.
Can County mount any sort of comeback?
Ouch
HT: Celtic 3-0 Ross County
Apparently the fourth official Colin Steven is getting some treatment at the break after being stung by a wasp.
Scottish football always delivers...