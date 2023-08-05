Livingston v Aberdeen: All the action from West Lothian

Live Reporting

Thomas Duncan

All times stated are UK

  1. Holm makes debut

    Celtic 4-1 Ross County

    Aaaand Celtic make another change. Twenty-year-old Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm is on for his debut, as Matt O'Riley makes way.

  2. Post update

    Celtic 4-1 Ross County

    Dylan Smith, the 17-year-old centre-back, replaces Jordan White for Ross County.

  3. Celtic make changes

    Celtic 4-1 Ross County

    Liel Abada is moving a little gingerly as he is replaced. Kyogo goes off as well.

    Yang Hyun-Jun is on for his debut, and James Forrest is also on the park.

  4. Post update

    Celtic 4-1 Ross County

    Kyogo almost gets a second goal, as the ball breaks to him in the box.

    He hesitates for a second after a poor touch and then Jack Baldwin recovers to make the block.

    Unlike him to not just bang that in first time.

  5. Post update

    Celtic 4-1 Ross County

    Pat Nevin

    Former Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live

    First of all, O'Riley nails the finish, but what about the little flicked ball by Kyogo - it is pure class.

    That was absolutely brilliant. The beauty of the ball through is what gave O'Riley so much time.

  6. 'All about Kyogo'

    Celtic 4-1 Ross County

    Michael Stewart

    Former Hearts & Hibernian midfielder on BBC Sportsound

    O'Riley was waiting desperately for it to just sit for him then he makes perfect contact.

    But it's all about Kyogo again for me.

    Matt O'Riley celebrates scoring for Celtic against Ross County
    Copyright: SNS
  7. GOAL - Celtic 4-1 Ross County

    Matt O'Riley

    I was just about to say it was very quiet...

    Kyogo drops in and plays a first-time ball around the corner, and Matt O'Riley waits for the ball to sit up, and then belts it pass Ross Laidlaw.

    Lovely goal.

    Celtic goal
    Copyright: BBC
  8. 'Exceptional Turnbull'

    Celtic 3-1 Ross County

    Pat Bonner

    Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound

    He's played exceptionally well. An excellent performance.

    It'll be interesting to see how Reo Hatate reacts to not starting.

  9. Substitutions galore

    Celtic 3-1 Ross County

    James Brown is booked for Ross County, and Celtic use the break in play to make some subs.

    Maik Narowcki goes off for Carl Starfelt. Reo Hatate replaces David Turnbull as well.

    County replacement Scott Allardice has taken a knock and he's going to have to go back off, Jay Henderson, the summer signing from St Mirren, is on.

  10. Post update

    Celtic 3-1 Ross County

    Celtic went close to an instant response to that Ross County goal, but Liel Abada's strike from just inside the box was saved by Ross Laidlaw.

  11. Lifeline for County

    Celtic 3-1 Ross County

    Martin Dowden

    BBC Sport Scotland at Celtic Park

    That's a big goal for the visitors. There was a danger this game might drift away from them being 3-0 down at half-time but they deserved more from that opening 45 minutes.

    It's unlikely to alter the outcome but will give them confidence for the remaining third.

  12. Post update

    Celtic 3-1 Ross County

    Michael Stewart

    Former Hearts & Hibernian midfielder on BBC Sportsound

    Jordan White does unbelievably well.

    He's stretching, he's going backwards.

    Ross County's Jordan White scores to make it 3-1 during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park,
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Jordan White headed in for Ross County
  13. GOAL - Celtic 3-1 Ross County

    Jordan White

    Well, well.

    Finally Ross County make use of one of their many corners.

    The ball is whipped to the back post and White's header loops up over everyone and drops into the net.

    County goal
    Copyright: BBC
  14. Triple sub

    Celtic 3-0 Ross County

    Malky Mackay makes three changes.

    Scott Allardice, Alex Samuel, and Kyle Turner are on.

    Simon Murray, Josh Sims, and Victor Loturi make way.

  15. Post update

    Celtic 3-0 Ross County

    Kyogo is lurking in the box, as ever, and his sweeping shot is blocked by Jack Baldwin.

    Straight in the coupon for the County captain.

  16. GREAT SAVE!

    Celtic 3-0 Ross County

    Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw produces two fine stops.

    First he gets down to push Matt O'Riley's low shot away, then blocks Daizen Maeda's follow up.

  17. Post update

    Celtic 3-0 Ross County

    Fairly low tempo start to the second half.

    No chances. Fourth official Colin Steven seems to have been patched up.

    If you've ever been stung by a wasp, you'll know its *very* painful.

  18. 'Nawrocki better on ball than Starfelt'

    Celtic 3-0 Ross County

    Michael Stewart

    Former Hearts & Hibernian midfielder on BBC Sportsound

    Maik Nawrocki looks much more comfortable on the ball than Carl Starfelt does.

    You can imagine that might be why Brendan Rodgers wants to build with Nawrocki and is happy with Starfelt leaving.

  19. KICK-OFF

    Celtic 3-0 Ross County

    Celtic get things back under way.

    Can County mount any sort of comeback?

  20. Ouch

    HT: Celtic 3-0 Ross County

    Apparently the fourth official Colin Steven is getting some treatment at the break after being stung by a wasp.

    Scottish football always delivers...

