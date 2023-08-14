Listen: Non-league commentaries

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 19:45 BST

    National League

    AFC Fylde v Kidderminster Harries – BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Dorking Wanderers v Southend United – BBC Radio Surrey and BBC Radio Essex

    Eastleigh v Barnet – BBC Radio Solent

    Ebbsfleet United v Aldershot Town – BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Kent

    Oxford City v Chesterfield – BBC Radio Oxford

    Woking v Rochdale – BBC Radio Surrey

    York City v Altrincham – BBC Radio York

    National League North

    Boston United v Tamworth – BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Hereford v Rushall Olympic – BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Tonbridge Angels v Dover Athletic – BBC Radio Kent

    Torquay United v Chippenham Town – BBC Radio Devon

    Yeovil Town v Truro City – BBC Radio Somerset

