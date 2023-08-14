Listen: Non-league commentaries
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 19:45 BST
National League
AFC Fylde v Kidderminster Harries – BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
Dorking Wanderers v Southend United – BBC Radio Surrey and BBC Radio Essex
Eastleigh v Barnet – BBC Radio Solent
Ebbsfleet United v Aldershot Town – BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Kent
Oxford City v Chesterfield – BBC Radio Oxford
Woking v Rochdale – BBC Radio Surrey
York City v Altrincham – BBC Radio York
National League North
Boston United v Tamworth – BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Hereford v Rushall Olympic – BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
National League South
Tonbridge Angels v Dover Athletic – BBC Radio Kent
Torquay United v Chippenham Town – BBC Radio Devon
Yeovil Town v Truro City – BBC Radio Somerset