Reaction as Lopetegui leaves Wolves, plus latest transfer news

The Daily Mail are reporting Manchester United's new signing Rasmus Hojlund has a stress fracture which will limit his game time.
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail
'Das loot'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
Harry Kane also takes the lead on the Daily Star's back page as they report on Bayern Munich's increased bid.
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
'Herr we go again'
Wednesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
The Mirror are leading on Bayern Munich's reported sustained interest in Tottenham's Harry Kane.
MirrorCopyright: Mirror
Good morning!
Welcome! Well if you were expecting a quiet day of football news think again, so much has happened overnight.
Julen Lopetegui has left Wolves with former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil set to be announced as his replacement. In the rumour mill, Bayern Munich want to bid for Tottenham's Harry Kane again and Arsenal are set to announce David Raya from Brentford. The first round of the EFL Cup began last night with the notable result being League Two side Gillingham defeating Championship club Southampton.
But before we dive into that, let's have a look at what the papers are saying shall we?
Live Reporting
Sarah Rendell
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
The ICopyright: The I ExpressCopyright: Express Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star MirrorCopyright: Mirror
James apology
Wednesday's back pages
The I
England's James' apology also features on the I's back page, the player is out of the quarter-final against Colombia as a result of her red card.
'I'm so sorry'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Express
England's Lauren James has apologised for her red card against Nigeria in the Women's World Cup and the Express are leading on the story.
'United woe'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail are reporting Manchester United's new signing Rasmus Hojlund has a stress fracture which will limit his game time.
'Das loot'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
Harry Kane also takes the lead on the Daily Star's back page as they report on Bayern Munich's increased bid.
'Herr we go again'
Wednesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
The Mirror are leading on Bayern Munich's reported sustained interest in Tottenham's Harry Kane.
Good morning!
Welcome! Well if you were expecting a quiet day of football news think again, so much has happened overnight.
Julen Lopetegui has left Wolves with former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil set to be announced as his replacement. In the rumour mill, Bayern Munich want to bid for Tottenham's Harry Kane again and Arsenal are set to announce David Raya from Brentford. The first round of the EFL Cup began last night with the notable result being League Two side Gillingham defeating Championship club Southampton.
But before we dive into that, let's have a look at what the papers are saying shall we?