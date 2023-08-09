Gary O'Neil, David Raya and Harry Kane
Live

Reaction as Lopetegui leaves Wolves, plus latest transfer news

preview
3,477
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Sarah Rendell

All times stated are UK

  1. James apology

    Wednesday's back pages

    The I

    England's James' apology also features on the I's back page, the player is out of the quarter-final against Colombia as a result of her red card.

    The I
    Copyright: The I
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'I'm so sorry'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    England's Lauren James has apologised for her red card against Nigeria in the Women's World Cup and the Express are leading on the story.

    Express
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'United woe'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    The Daily Mail are reporting Manchester United's new signing Rasmus Hojlund has a stress fracture which will limit his game time.

    Daily Mail
    Copyright: Daily Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Das loot'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Harry Kane also takes the lead on the Daily Star's back page as they report on Bayern Munich's increased bid.

    Daily Star
    Copyright: Daily Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Herr we go again'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror are leading on Bayern Munich's reported sustained interest in Tottenham's Harry Kane.

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Good morning!

    Welcome! Well if you were expecting a quiet day of football news think again, so much has happened overnight.

    Julen Lopetegui has left Wolves with former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil set to be announced as his replacement. In the rumour mill, Bayern Munich want to bid for Tottenham's Harry Kane again and Arsenal are set to announce David Raya from Brentford. The first round of the EFL Cup began last night with the notable result being League Two side Gillingham defeating Championship club Southampton.

    But before we dive into that, let's have a look at what the papers are saying shall we?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top