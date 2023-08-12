Scottish Premiership: Ross County v St Johnstone

The opening day defeat last week to Kilmarnock has brought criticism and a negativity that Rangers wouldn't have wanted so early. It's the way it is, such are the demands.
It's vital that there's no hiccup here, heading into the Champions League qualifying second leg.
Livingston did show last season that they're capable of getting something, being minutes away from a first league win at Ibrox. It will be interesting to see if they can test a Rangers defence without Connor Goldson.
New-look Dundee make 'daily progress'
St Mirren v Dundee (15:00)
Dundee boss Tony Docherty tells BBC Sportsound: "Once I heard Trevor [Carson] was available, he went on my radar and we worked very hard to get him in. He's a standard of keeper you'd never leave out if available.
"It's been challenging. I've brought in 12 players, and it takes time. I can see improvements in the gelling of the squad on a daily basis. We're getting there, let's see how we're progressing.
"Survival is our main objective and I won't discuss anything further than that."
MacLean demands 'energy and intensity'
Ross County v St Johnstone (15:00)
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean tells BBC Scotland: "We’re looking for a result, we’re looking for three points.
"Last week, performance wise, we were good in the first half especially. Second half, we weren’t quite at the levels we were in the first but still very competitive.
"I’m looking for a similar performance, energy levels, and intensity and hopefully we can find that little bit of quality as well.
"Matt Smith is always looking to play forward and unlock defences."
Losing 'leader' O'Hara is 'blow'
St Mirren v Dundee (15:00)
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson tells Sportsound about Mark O'Hara's absence, explaining: "Right at the end of training, felt something in his thigh - quite innocuous. He'll miss today and he'll have scan on Monday. It's a blow for us. He's our leader, he was brilliant for me all of last season.
"We've become very small. Dundee are very good at set-plays, long throws, they are big and physical. I had to look at the bigger picture. We need to match them and be strong.
"This is our first home game, we had a great record last season from doing the simple things well. That starts again now, but there's no guarantees.
"They've signed heavily over the summer, so credit to the Dundee board for backing the manager. I think Tony has signed wisely. They'll be very competitive in this league."
'Martindale has done a wonderful job'
Rangers v Livingston (15:00)
Kenny Miller
Former Rangers striker on Sportsound
David Martindale has done a wonderful job in his time at Livingston and any criticism is harsh given the restraints he's working with.
Martindale wants 'aggressive' Livingston
Rangers v Livingston (15:00)
Livingston boss David Martindale tells BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "We want to try and be as aggressive as possible on and off the ball.
"I was at the game on Wednesday night and [Rangers] were unlucky not to be three in front. I know it's a team that's in transition. When it does gel for periods in the game, they are a very, very good football team.
"I'm actually quite comfortable with the team I've got. I probably need one more in in the offensive area. We're growing, we're in a wee bit of a transition but we're used to that transition.
"We transition every year with the amount of players we lose and the amount of players we have to bring in. The identity does tweak and it does get changed year on year."
'Always tough against St Johnstone' - Mackay
Ross County v St Johnstone (15:00)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay tells BBC Scotland: "We know it’ll be a tough game. I thought they were very, very stuffy last week against Hearts.
"With St Johnstone, it’s always a tough game between the clubs."
On new signing Ryan Leak he adds: "He’s another proper defender who played a lot for Salford last season, so good experience down in England, and he’s also played over in Spain too, so, another one who is a man who brings leadership qualities.
“It’s good that we’ve managed to get Keith Watson and Alex Iacovitti replaced by [Will] Nightingale and [Ryan] Leak - two men for two men."
Mackay explains that Nightingale is kept out of the squad this afternoon due to a knock.
Will Beale use bench to keep tempo up?
Rangers v Livingston (15:00)
Derek Ferguson
Former Rangers midfielder on Sportsound
Rangers didn't sustain their good start against Servette on Wednesday. Michael Beale might need to look to the bench a bit earlier at this stage of the season.
Beale urges Rangers to avoid 'tense' atmosphere
Rangers v Livingston (15:00)
Rangers manager Michael Beale tells BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "Ryan [Jack] had a bit of a broken up pre-season. It's important we have him for Tuesday. I felt there was no need for Ryan today.
"In terms of Connor [Goldson], he only trained two days before the Kilmarnock game. We were never going to play him three games in the first week of the season.
"We want to keep the consistency in the top end of the pitch. The consistency will help the team and certainly this front three playing more together you're hoping that some of the good things they did on Wednesday will lead to more goals.
"We need to start off where we started the game on Wednesday - forward running and energy. It's important that we create the amount of chances we are, that we start to take them. Otherwise everybody becomes tense in the stadium.
"I think Davie [Martindale] is going to be completely aware of that and he's going to be stubborn in the way his team play. They're a good team and they're hard to score goals against."
Can Buddies build on big win?
St Mirren v Dundee (15:00)
Victory today would send St Mirren free and clear at the top of the table - until Sunday afternoon anyway.
The Paisley side bullied Hibs to build a 2-0 half-time lead last week, with Mark O'Hara and Keanu Baccus doing a power of work in the midfield engine room. How will they cope without skipper O'Hara today?
They also showed great resolve to find a late winner once Hibs woke up to peg them back.
Home form was the cornerstone of last season's top six finish, with 70% of their points coming on their own turf.
Saints in search of a boost
Ross County v St Johnstone (15:00)
Both these sides lost last weekend, but the narrative is very different.
County were praised for having a go at Celtic Park and scoring twice against the champions.
St Johnstone crumbled against three lower league teams in a dreadful Viaplay Cup group campaign and the angst continued with the loss of two late goals to Hearts at home.
The Perth side do have a decent record in Dingwall, losing just once in their past 12 Scottish Premiership visits (W5 D6).
The last meeting was a cracker, with St Johnstone leading 2-0, then trailing 3-2, only to level with a last-gasp goal.
Livi look for a club first
Rangers v Livingston (15:00)
Livingston have never won at Ibrox.
They did come mighty close last season after Joel Nouble knocked in an early goal.
The West Lothian defended for their lives and lost Morgan Boyes to a red card before John Lundstram smashed in an equaliser in the first minute of stoppage time.
Beale 'excited to build new Rangers team'
Rangers v Livingston (15:00)
Rangers are already playing catch-up in the league after a surprise loss at Kilmarnock last weekend.
Michael Beale's side responded with a 2-1 win over Servette at Ibrox on Wednesday, but there was an air of frustration at full-time, given the storming start they made and the failure to add to their tally against 10 men for most of the second half.
"There were real positive signs in midweek," said Beale yesterday. "We would have liked to have scored a few more goals and then it would have been a perfect evening. It doesn’t always work like that.
"The excitement is working with these players every day and building this new Rangers team."
O'Hara misses out; Carson faces former team
St Mirren v Dundee (15:00)
Marcus Fraser wears the St Mirren captain's armband as Mark O'Hara misses out with an injury picked up in training yesterday.
Mikael Mandron returns from injury to replace Toyosi Olusanya and Caolan Boyd-Munce makes only his second league start as understudy to O'Hara.
There will be no love lost as ex-Buddies keeper Trevor Carson returns to Paisley, making his debut for Dundee in the process. He is one of two changes, replacing Jon McCracken - Josh Mulligan fills in for Juan-Antonio Portales, who picked up an injury just seconds into his debut.
Luke Graham, 19, is named on the bench and could make his debut.
One change for County; Considine back for Saints
Ross County v St Johnstone (15:00)
Ross County make one change to their starting XI after falling 4-2 at Celtic Park.
Ryan Leak is drafted in by manager Malky Mackay for his league debut, as Will Nightingale drops out of the matchday squad.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean makes two alterations from the side that lost at home to Hearts on the opening day, with Andrew Considine back into the starting XI alongside Matthew Smith for his first Scottish Premiership start.
Drey Wright and Tony Gallacher drop out with injuries.
Cifuentes starts as Rangers & Livi make changes
Rangers v Livingston (15:00)
Jose Cifuentes makes his first Rangers start after a brief cameo from the bench against Servette on Wednesday. The Ecuadorian takes over from Ryan Jack in midfield.
There's one change to the defence with Leon Balogun replacing Connor Goldson. Goldson only recently returned from an extended period out and neither he nor Jack are included among the substitutes. Rabbi Matondo and Leon King return to the squad.
Just the one change for Livingston following last week's draw with Aberdeen, with Stephen Kelly in for the benched Kurtis Guthrie.
KICK-OFF
Off we go across the grounds...
LINE-UPS at SMISA Stadium
St Mirren v Dundee (15:00)
St Mirren: Hemming, Fraser, Gogic, Taylor, Strain, Baccus, Boyd-Munce, Tanser, McMenamin, Kiltie, Mandron.
Substitutes: Urminsky, Bolton, Dunne, Kenny, Flynn, Olusanya, Jamieson, Greive, Nahmani.
Dundee: Carson, Mulligan, Shaugnessy, Ashcroft, Beck, McGhee, Boateng, McCowan, Cameron, Robinson, Bakayoko.
Substitutes: Legzdins, McCracken, Kerr, Tiffoney, Pineda, Robertson, Rudden, Anderson, Graham.
LINE-UPS at Global Energy Stadium
Ross County v St Johnstone (15:00)
Ross County: Laidlaw, Brown, Leak, Baldwin, Harmon, Randall, Loturi, Dhanda, Sims, Murray, White.
Substitutes: Munro, Turner, Sheaf, Henderson, Tillson, Samuel, Brophy, Smith, Reid.
St Johnstone: Mitov, Olufunwa, Gordon, McClelland, Considine, McGowan, Phillips, Ballantyne, Smith, May, Carey.
Substitutes: Richards, Kucheriavyi, Jephcott, Ferguson, Parker, Steven, McCrystal.
LINE-UPS at Ibrox
Rangers v Livingston (15:00)
Rangers: Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Barisic, Raskin, Cifuentes, Cantwell, Lammers, Dessers, Danilo.
Substitutes: McCrorie, Lundstram, Hagi, Matondo, Sima, Dowell, Sterling, Roofe, King.
Livingston: George, Devlin, Obileye, De Lucas, Brandon, Shinnie, Holt, Montano, Sangare, Nouble, Kelly.
Substitutes: Hamilton, Nottingham, MacKay, Ledingham, Guthrie, Penrice, Bradley, Parkes, Boyes.