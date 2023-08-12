Scottish Premiership: St Mirren v Dundee

The opening day defeat last week to Kilmarnock has brought criticism and a negativity that Rangers wouldn't have wanted so early. It's the way it is, such are the demands.

It's vital that there's no hiccup here, heading into the Champions League qualifying second leg.

Livingston did show last season that they're capable of getting something, being minutes away from a first league win at Ibrox. It will be interesting to see if they can test a Rangers defence without Connor Goldson.