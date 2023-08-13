Motherwell v Hibernian
Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Hibernian

BBC Radio Scotland

Live Reporting

Nick McPheat

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock

    Kilmarnock are the team going close now. Matty Kennedy picks up near the halfway line and drives at Nathaniel Atkinson. He steps inside and fires a shot that Zander Clark tips round the post.

    The corner comes to nothing.

  2. Post update

    Motherwell 0-0 Hibernian

    Blair Spittal has a chance to pick someone out in the area but it just seems to hit Theo Bair and Hibs survive.

    Up the other end Dylan Vente wants a foul while trying to run clear but there's nothing in it.

  3. Post update

    Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock

    How have Hearts not taken the lead?! Alex Lowry whips a corner right across the face of goal. Kyosuke Tagawa was nearby, but Brad Lyons got the final touch.

    Lowry prepares to take the next corner, but the play is held up as Peter Haring has the shirt ripped from his back. Nothing given.

  4. Post update

    Motherwell 0-0 Hibernian

    All a bit stop-start at Fir Park as we head towards half time.

    Very little goalmouth action.

  5. Post update

    Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock

    Yutaro Oda rescues the ball for Hearts and keeps the chance alive. The ball is eventually worked to Peter Haring and he lines one up from distance, but it bounces just wide.

    Think there's a goal coming.

  6. Post update

    Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock

    Lawrence Shankland is the first name in referee David Dickinson's notebook.

    The Hearts skipper clips young David Watson in midfield to earn that caution.

  7. Cagey stuff

    Motherwell 0-0 Hibernian

    Sums up the fare so far at Fir Park.

    Attacking stats from Motherwell v Hibernian
  8. Post update

    Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock

    Danny Armstrong's cross should be punched clear by Zander Clark but he completely fluffs his punch. Thankfully for Hearts, Corie Ndaba can't react quickly enough.

    Kilmarnock have had far less of the ball, but they're able to occasionally pick the ball off in midfield and launch a counter. Hearts look shaky at the back.

  9. Post update

    Motherwell 0-0 Hibernian

    Callum Slattery wriggles free brilliantly then bends a low ball to the back post.

    Theo Bair is lurking but a nick takes it away from him.

  10. Post update

    Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock

    Hearts have come forward a little more. Nathaniel Atkinson clips a cross just over the head of Kyosuke Tagawa - think he was miles offside anyway.

    Steven Naismith is out issuing touchlines instructions. Make of that what you will.

    Steven Naismith issues some touchline instructions
  11. Post update

    Motherwell 0-0 Hibernian

    Callum Slattery takes a sore one about 20 yards from goal but Motherwell play on.

    Then Blair Spittal attempts an ambitious effort but it's deflected wide.

    Could've gone anywhere.

  12. Post update

    Where we getting the first goal then?

    Thumbs up for Tynecastle.

    Thumbs down for Fir Park.

  13. Post update

    Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock

    For the second time in a minute, Alex Lowry gives the ball away and Kilmarnock break into the Hearts half.

    It's a two-on-one but Brad Lyons' pass is poor and Hearts get away with one.

  14. Post update

    Motherwell 0-0 Hibernian

    Panic stations for Well as a block on a Lewis Stevenson pass looks like it's going to run for Christian Doidge.

    But Liam Kelly just gets there.

  15. Post update

    Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock

    Hearts have dominated possession so far but done very little with it. That's a credit to Kilmarnock, who have looked very hard to break down.

    Alex Lowry is the main creator for the Jambos so far, but it's not quite coming off just yet.

  16. Post update

    Motherwell 0-0 Hibernian

    Stephen O'Donnell makes a bit of a mess of it and it lets Jordan Obita whip one in.

    Easy enough for Liam Kelly though.

  17. Post update

    Motherwell 0-0 Hibernian

    Paul Hanlon needs a breather after Theo Bair hits him hard.

    Fair challenge but a heavy one.

  18. Post update

    Motherwell 0-0 Hibernian

    Lennon Miller looks to feed the Bair with a ball to the back post but he's nowhere to be seen.

    That's the last time I use that pun today. Promise.

  19. Post update

    Motherwell 0-0 Hibernian

    Must admit, I didn't know Joe Newell had a long throw in his armoury but here we are.

    The ball comes back out and Dylan Levitt has a go but it's dragged wide.

  20. Post update

    Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock

    Hearts thought they had their first corner, after Peter Haring's header was pushed past the post, but the offside flag went up.

    That came from a Hearts free-kick after Killie captain Brad Lyons flattened Stephen Kingsley in an aerial duel. An early enforcer in the wet and grey capital.

