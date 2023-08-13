SWPL: Watch Partick Thistle v Dundee Utd in first of three live games

Well, well, well...again. A close-range header restores Rangers' two-goal advantage.
GOAL Spartans 1-3 Rangers
Jodi McLeary
GOAL Spartans 1-2 Rangers
Lauren Berman
Well, well, well.
Some start to the second half for Spartans as they cut their deficit almost immediately after the second half started.
HALF-TIME Partick Thistle 2-0 Dundee United
It's been all Partick Thistle so far.
Constant pressing mixed with slick attacking moves give them a deserved lead at the interval.
United's use of the ball often left them needlessly under pressure, particularly at the back, and they've struggled to make much happen at all in the final third.
Despite Thistle's numerical disadvantage, they've continued their fast-paced play and scored two great goals.
GOAL Partick Thistle 2-0 Dundee United
Rosie McQuillan
Thistle cut United open once again, they deserved at least another goal and what a way to get it.
Lucy Sinclair shows great composure to take a superb first touch in the box, and slides it across the six-yard box for McQuillan.
She could have been greedy and had a lash at goal but it sets up the ball to be hit into an open net for McQuillan to score on her debut.
Easy days so far for Thistle.
HALF-TIME Spartans 0-2 Rangers
Two-goal lead for Rangers away from home.
A solid showing so far by all accounts.
Partick Thistle 1-0 Dundee United
In a similar situation to their opening goal, the hosts break into the box thanks to a nice flicked-on header.
This time the ball again ricochets off United's keeper Sidey but she recovers well to keep a hold of the ball.
Partick Thistle 1-0 Dundee United
An audacious attempt from a 35-yard free kick is thumped towards goal by Cara Henderson.
It flies over the bar but fair enough for going for it.
GOAL Spartans 0-2 Rangers
Rio Hardy
An edge-of-the-area strike gives the visitors at 2-0 lead.
It zips into the bottom corner beyond the goalkeeper.
Partick Thistle 1-0 Dundee United
A tactical change for the hosts after that dismissal.
Jenna Ferguson replaces Rebecca McGowan.
RED CARD Clair Docherty (Partick Thistle)
Partick Thistle 1-0 Dundee United
Docherty clips United's Delworth as they chase down a box on the edge of the visitor's area.
It wasn't a red card challenge but it appears the sending off maybe for dissent after the fact.
Emma Black, on commentary duty, reckons it must have been for something she said to the referee.
Partick Thistle 1-0 Dundee United
Lucy Sinclair breaks into the box but can't quite make the final touch back around the defender to get her shot off.
The resulting corner leads to a second-successive corner that cracks off of the post, but on the wrong side for Thistle's sake, as it goes out for a goal kick.
United are yet to find a foothold in this game but they have settled back down into the game well after losing the goal.
Partick Thistle 1-0 Dundee United
There's a great tempo to Thistle's play so far.
A tight structure in the final third and flying fullbacks is working well for them as they pin Dundee United back.
Emma Lawton, a new signing for Thistle this summer has started brightly at right back.
GOAL Partick Thistle 1-0 Dundee United
Cara Henderson
A mishap from the United keeper gives Henderson an easy tap-in.
Lucy Sinclair latches onto a long pass and bounces it off the keeper who came to smother it, the initial shot falls for Henderson to sweep home on the follow-up.
KICK-OFF
Partick Thistle 0-0 Dundee United
We're off at Petershill Park, coverage is live on BBC Alba and you can hit the icon at the top of this page to watch along.
GOAL Spartans 0-1 Rangers
Jodi McLeary
Didn't take long...
Rangers take the lead just six minutes into their opening-day clash.
A back-post strike is tucked into the bottom corner.
An interesting set of predictions
Who needs the pundits to give their thoughts?
Get with the times and as AI, as the SWPL have...
KICK-OFF
Spartans 0-0 Rangers
The SWPL season 2023/2024 officially kicks off.
Settle in, get comfy, and let the goals flow.
SWPL: New women's football season gets under way on Sunday
BBC Sport Scotland's Amy Canavan has laid out all the pre-season preview details you could possibly need ahead of today's big kick-off.
From a three-way tussle for the title, the best of the rest, and the newcomers to the top flight.
Read it all by clicking here.
Today's live offerings
It all starts live on BBC Alba with the 13:10 kick-off between Partick Thistle and Dundee United.
Then, you're watching newcomers Montrose host last season's Scottish Cup winners Celtic at 15:00 on this very page here.
Last but not least, the champions Glasgow City welcome Hibernian live on BBC Alba to round of the day's action at 17:10.
Goals updates from the other three games too:
Spartans v Rangers - 13:00
Aberdeen v Motherwell - 15:00
Hamilton Accies v Hearts - 16:00
What more could you want?
It's back
The SWPL is ready to kick off its 2023/24 incarnation with a full card of fixtures on show today as this season's action commences.
No less than three live games are available to watch today across the BBC and we'll have goal updates from all the action here too.
Last season's final-day drama doesn't seem all that long ago but it's not too hard to imagine this campaign rivalling it for intrigue and theatrics.
Kick-off is mere minutes away for the first couple of games, so let's get to it...