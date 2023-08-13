SWPL players and the league logo
Live

SWPL: Watch Partick Thistle v Dundee Utd in first of three live games

preview
316
viewing this page

BBC Alba

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Jack Herrall

All times stated are UK

  1. GOAL Spartans 1-3 Rangers

    Jodi McLeary

    Well, well, well...again.

    A close-range header restores Rangers' two-goal advantage.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. GOAL Spartans 1-2 Rangers

    Lauren Berman

    Well, well, well.

    Some start to the second half for Spartans as they cut their deficit almost immediately after the second half started.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. HALF-TIME Partick Thistle 2-0 Dundee United

    It's been all Partick Thistle so far.

    Constant pressing mixed with slick attacking moves give them a deserved lead at the interval.

    United's use of the ball often left them needlessly under pressure, particularly at the back, and they've struggled to make much happen at all in the final third.

    Despite Thistle's numerical disadvantage, they've continued their fast-paced play and scored two great goals.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. GOAL Partick Thistle 2-0 Dundee United

    Rosie McQuillan

    Thistle cut United open once again, they deserved at least another goal and what a way to get it.

    Lucy Sinclair shows great composure to take a superb first touch in the box, and slides it across the six-yard box for McQuillan.

    She could have been greedy and had a lash at goal but it sets up the ball to be hit into an open net for McQuillan to score on her debut.

    Easy days so far for Thistle.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. HALF-TIME Spartans 0-2 Rangers

    Two-goal lead for Rangers away from home.

    A solid showing so far by all accounts.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Partick Thistle 1-0 Dundee United

    In a similar situation to their opening goal, the hosts break into the box thanks to a nice flicked-on header.

    This time the ball again ricochets off United's keeper Sidey but she recovers well to keep a hold of the ball.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    Partick Thistle 1-0 Dundee United

    An audacious attempt from a 35-yard free kick is thumped towards goal by Cara Henderson.

    It flies over the bar but fair enough for going for it.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. GOAL Spartans 0-2 Rangers

    Rio Hardy

    An edge-of-the-area strike gives the visitors at 2-0 lead.

    It zips into the bottom corner beyond the goalkeeper.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    Partick Thistle 1-0 Dundee United

    A tactical change for the hosts after that dismissal.

    Jenna Ferguson replaces Rebecca McGowan.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. RED CARD Clair Docherty (Partick Thistle)

    Partick Thistle 1-0 Dundee United

    Docherty clips United's Delworth as they chase down a box on the edge of the visitor's area.

    It wasn't a red card challenge but it appears the sending off maybe for dissent after the fact.

    Emma Black, on commentary duty, reckons it must have been for something she said to the referee.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    Partick Thistle 1-0 Dundee United

    Lucy Sinclair breaks into the box but can't quite make the final touch back around the defender to get her shot off.

    The resulting corner leads to a second-successive corner that cracks off of the post, but on the wrong side for Thistle's sake, as it goes out for a goal kick.

    United are yet to find a foothold in this game but they have settled back down into the game well after losing the goal.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    Partick Thistle 1-0 Dundee United

    There's a great tempo to Thistle's play so far.

    A tight structure in the final third and flying fullbacks is working well for them as they pin Dundee United back.

    Emma Lawton, a new signing for Thistle this summer has started brightly at right back.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. GOAL Partick Thistle 1-0 Dundee United

    Cara Henderson

    A mishap from the United keeper gives Henderson an easy tap-in.

    Lucy Sinclair latches onto a long pass and bounces it off the keeper who came to smother it, the initial shot falls for Henderson to sweep home on the follow-up.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. KICK-OFF

    Partick Thistle 0-0 Dundee United

    We're off at Petershill Park, coverage is live on BBC Alba and you can hit the icon at the top of this page to watch along.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. GOAL Spartans 0-1 Rangers

    Jodi McLeary

    Didn't take long...

    Rangers take the lead just six minutes into their opening-day clash.

    A back-post strike is tucked into the bottom corner.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. An interesting set of predictions

    Who needs the pundits to give their thoughts?

    Get with the times and as AI, as the SWPL have...

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. KICK-OFF

    Spartans 0-0 Rangers

    The SWPL season 2023/2024 officially kicks off.

    Settle in, get comfy, and let the goals flow.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. SWPL: New women's football season gets under way on Sunday

    BBC Sport Scotland's Amy Canavan has laid out all the pre-season preview details you could possibly need ahead of today's big kick-off.

    From a three-way tussle for the title, the best of the rest, and the newcomers to the top flight.

    Read it all by clicking here.

    Where will the SWPL trophy be getting dropped off at this season?
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Where will the SWPL trophy be getting dropped off at this season?
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Today's live offerings

    It all starts live on BBC Alba with the 13:10 kick-off between Partick Thistle and Dundee United.

    Then, you're watching newcomers Montrose host last season's Scottish Cup winners Celtic at 15:00 on this very page here.

    Last but not least, the champions Glasgow City welcome Hibernian live on BBC Alba to round of the day's action at 17:10.

    Goals updates from the other three games too:

    Spartans v Rangers - 13:00

    Aberdeen v Motherwell - 15:00

    Hamilton Accies v Hearts - 16:00

    What more could you want?

    -
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. It's back

    The SWPL is ready to kick off its 2023/24 incarnation with a full card of fixtures on show today as this season's action commences.

    No less than three live games are available to watch today across the BBC and we'll have goal updates from all the action here too.

    Last season's final-day drama doesn't seem all that long ago but it's not too hard to imagine this campaign rivalling it for intrigue and theatrics.

    Kick-off is mere minutes away for the first couple of games, so let's get to it...

    Representatives of all the SWPL1 team for the obligatory pre-season trophy snap
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Representatives of all the SWPL1 team for the obligatory pre-season trophy snap
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top