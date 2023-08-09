Kane latest, West Ham sign Alvarez & Man City news conference

Beth England on players getting guaranteed pay from Fifa: “I think the fact that Fifa put these sanctions in place to make sure regardless, even in the group stages, that money was there – especially for teams who don't have the funding like we're so lucky to have with the FA [is important].

"I think it's important that we continue to push, to push to grow the women's game. We're finally starting to see the benefits of that for athletes, whether that is through bonuses, pay, other funding, better facilities, better training pitches. I think that's just part and parcel of the game.

"The more the game grows and becomes a wider spread for the female game we deserve to be paid at least a reasonable amount for that. I don't think it's unacceptable to be asking for such things.

"For countries like I know with Jamaica they had to set up a GoFundMe to get here, I think it's sad in this day and age that teams are still having to do that.

"However, it's also amazing to know that players are going to be able to leave this tournament knowing they'll be left with a good bonus at the end of it.”