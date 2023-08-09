Kane latest, West Ham sign Alvarez & Man City news conference

#bbcfootball, via WhatsApp on 03301231826 or text 81111 (UK only, standard message rates apply)
Mike Hughes: Harry Kane can take the same paths as Teddy Sheringham and Gareth Bale. Leave Spurs to go to a big club and get those trophies. After a few years return to Spurs and be welcomed back as a legend.
Amrul Choudhury: Please spare a thought for Dortmund. Missed out on the Title on the last day, sold arguably their best player Bellingham and now they see Bayern sign Kane to all but seal Bundesliga for the next 3/4 years.
If he leaves he has a strong chance of winning the Bundesliga, a domestic cup and UCL. If he then gets England over the line at Euro 2024 he goes on to win a Ballon D'or. Lots of ifs but got to be on his mind..
If he leaves he has a strong chance of winning the Bundesliga, a domestic cup and UCL. If he then gets England over the line at Euro 2024 he goes on to win a Ballon D'or. Lots of ifs but got to be on his mind..
When push comes to shove, Kane will stay in his comfort zone. If he was desperate to win trophies he'd have left Spurs years ago.
When push comes to shove, Kane will stay in his comfort zone. If he was desperate to win trophies he'd have left Spurs years ago.
Bayern agree Kane deal with Spurs
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Bayern Munich and Spurs have agreed a deal in principle for England
captain Harry Kane.
The transfer is worth over 100m euros (£86m).
However, it is not a done deal and is down to the player to decide.
Interesting development around Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea.
This from Matt Law, of the Daily Telegraph:
Understand Liverpool have outbid Chelsea for Moises Caicedo which would also help explain Chelsea’s bid for Lavia. Suggestion however remains that Caicedo would prefer Chelsea move
(There have been reports Chelsea have bid £48m for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia).
It's all starting to ramp up in this transfer window.
Fancy a bit more news?
It's a strange one. Could understand the appeal of Barca or Real but the Bundesliga is a real step down from the Prem.
Maybe a couple of seasons there then a return to Tottenham?
Maybe a couple of seasons there then a return to Tottenham? from Graham, Sussex
It’s a strange one. Could understand the appeal of Barca or Real but the Bundesliga is a real step down from the Prem.
Maybe a couple of seasons there then a return to Tottenham?
No brainer for Kane. He has to go. He will always be a legend in England. Time to become one in Germany.
No brainer for Kane. He has to go. He will always be a legend in England. Time to become one in Germany.
'Starting to see the benefits'
England v Colombia (Sat, 11:30 BST)
England
Beth England on players getting guaranteed pay from Fifa: “I think the fact that Fifa put these sanctions in place to make sure regardless, even in the group stages, that money was there – especially for teams who don't have the funding like we're so lucky to have with the FA [is important].
"I think it's important that we continue to push, to push to grow the women's game. We're finally starting to see the benefits of that for athletes, whether that is through bonuses, pay, other funding, better facilities, better training pitches. I think that's just part and parcel of the game.
"The more the game grows and becomes a wider spread for the female game we deserve to be paid at least a reasonable amount for that. I don't think it's unacceptable to be asking for such things.
"For countries like I know with Jamaica they had to set up a GoFundMe to get here, I think it's sad in this day and age that teams are still having to do that.
"However, it's also amazing to know that players are going to be able to leave this tournament knowing they'll be left with a good bonus at the end of it.”
'Million dollar question'
England v Colombia (Sat, 11:30 BST)
England
A couple more bits from the Lionesses news conference…
Beth England on whether she deserves a start: “The million dollar question! Look, ultimately Sarina [Wiegman] is the boss. I am here to be a part of the team that is, whether it is starting or as a sub.
"I love playing football, I want to play as much football as I can at this tournament. So ultimately if I get the minutes I will try and do everything I can when I am on the pitch, and even if I don’t [get on the pitch], I will be there to be the No1 fan for the girls that are on the pitch."
Stupots: I don't understand the rhetoric that Kane has to win something to prove himself? Really... He wins a German title in a league where one team are dominant and then are people going to say he's world class? Stay in England and breaking Shearers record has to mean more?
Dave Ball: He must think I'm 30 years old and won absolutely nothing. Can I wait 2/3 seasons to see if Spurs are going to be good enough to win anything? Or take a few German titles and cups and potentially the CL? He wants to win something at Spurs, but the clock is ticking!
Andrew Priestley: It’s time to find out how severe a case of Stockholm syndrome Harry Kane really has…
If Kane really did not want to make a change he would have signed an extension long ago, his continued silence says it was just about deal being made, not his desire, and for all optimism for manager and signings it's going to be a long season for Spurs you feel without Kane's goals.
If Kane really did not want to make a change he would have signed an extension long ago, his continued silence says it was just about deal being made, not his desire, and for all optimism for manager and signings it’s going to be a long season for Spurs you feel without Kane's goals.
If Kane has wanted to move to Bayern supposedly all summer, why is there a "decision to be made"? Something doesn't feel right.
If Kane has wanted to move to Bayern supposedly all summer, why is there a "decision to be made"? Something doesn't feel right.
The long-running Harry Kane transfer saga has once again provided the backdrop to a summer where the highly-rated Ange Postecoglou arrived from Celtic to take charge of the latest Spurs reboot.
If Kane stays, then Spurs can improve on this prediction but if he goes, with Bayern Munich in very public pursuit, then who knows?
Spurs have strengthened with the arrival of England midfield man James Maddison from Leicester City while keeper Guglielmo Vicaro will hope to prove a worthy successor to Hugo Lloris after he joined from Empoli. Micky van de Ven comes with a big reputation as the Netherlands under-21 defender joins from Wolfsburg.
Postecoglou will need time and patience after the turbulence of recent season but his sides usually make for highly attractive viewing, which will at least be an improvement.
What I can't quite understand now is why people are saying "it's up to Kane", when it's almost certain he wants to leave because Bayern have been pushing and negotiating for him all summer? Just a matter of time.
What I can't quite understand now is why people are saying "it's up to Kane", when it's almost certain he wants to leave because Bayern have been pushing and negotiating for him all summer? Just a matter of time.
Huge news is being reported this morning!
Now Harry Kane has a choice to make if a deal has been agreed with Bayern.
What should he do? Let us know vuia the methods above and hit the thumbs - up to stay, and down to leave.
What West Ham are getting in Ward-Prowse...
West Ham have agreed a deal to sign Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse for an expected £30m fee.
These are the midfielder's Premier League statistics after 11 years of playing in the competition.
Alvarez the start of a busy summer at West Ham?
West Ham United
West Ham have been slow to do their business since Declan Rice completed £105m switch to Arsenal on 16 July.
They've also sold Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta and Lucas Paqueta was reported as a target for Manchester City yesterday.
It appears David Moyes is finally getting his ducks in a row as he looks to strengthen for 2023-24.
Edson Alvarez's arrival could be just the start of a wave of new bodies to arrive at London Stadium.
The Hammers agreed deals for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire on Wednesday.
Edson Alvarez signs five-year deal with West Ham
West Ham United
Edson Alvarez is West Ham's first signing of the summer.
He was a central figure in the Mexico side that won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the United States over the summer and is viewed as a replacement for Declan Rice.
After starting his career in his native Mexico with Club America, Alvarez moved to Ajax in 2019 and he helped the Dutch outfit to win two Eredivisie titles.
Alvarez scored four goals in 44 appearances across all competitions in 2022-23 and has been capped 69 times by Mexico.
Breaking'It is a dream'
Edson Alvarez joins West Ham
West Ham United
It's relentless on the transfer front today!
West Ham have confirmed the signing of Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 25, from Ajax on a five-year contract.
“I am very happy and very proud to be here,” said Alvarez.
“Being here in London and seeing London Stadium, it’s amazing. I can’t wait to play here in front of the West Ham fans.
“It’s a hugely sentimental moment for me in my career. To join a club like a West Ham is a dream for me and my family."
Read more here.
Liverpool contact Brighton about Caicedo
Mandeep Sanghera
BBC Sport
Liverpool have contacted Brighton about midfielder Moises Caicedo but have not yet made an offer.
There is a strong expectation Caicedo will join Chelsea, who have had a number of bids rejected for the Ecuador international.
However, having had a third offer for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia rejected, Liverpool are seeing if there is a deal to be done for Caicedo.
Luton sign Brown from Stoke
Luton Town
Luton Town have completed the signing of Jacob Brown from Championship side Stoke City for an undisclosed fee.
The Scotland midfielder, 25, joined Stoke in 2020 and made 141 appearances for the club, scoring 30 goals.
Newly promoted Luton begin their first-ever season in the Premier League on Saturday with a visit to Brighton.
Brown is the Hatters' second signing this week after former Chelsea and England midfielder Ross Barkley joined on a free transfer on Wednesday.
Bayern agree Kane deal with Spurs
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Bayern Munich and Spurs have agreed a deal in principle for England captain Harry Kane.
The transfer is worth over 100m euros (£86m).
However, it is not a done deal and is down to the player to decide.
Liverpool to hijack Chelsea's Caicedo bid?
Interesting development around Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea.
This from Matt Law, of the Daily Telegraph:
Understand Liverpool have outbid Chelsea for Moises Caicedo which would also help explain Chelsea’s bid for Lavia. Suggestion however remains that Caicedo would prefer Chelsea move
(There have been reports Chelsea have bid £48m for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia).
McNulty's Tottenham Premier League prediction
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Last season: 8th
Predicted 2023-24 position: 8th
What West Ham are getting in Ward-Prowse...
West Ham have agreed a deal to sign Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse for an expected £30m fee.
These are the midfielder's Premier League statistics after 11 years of playing in the competition.