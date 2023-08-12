German Super Cup: Bayern v Leipzig - Kane named on bench

I think Harry Kane has made the correct decision. He had one year left on his contract and has now moved to a\ngiant of a football club with a really, really good chance of winning the\nChampions League. He's going there to work under a very intelligent manager [in\nThomas Tuchel] and to work alongside some excellent players. His career deserves some success. Who knows? He could spend two or three years there and come back\nto have another crack at beating the [Premier League scoring] record.
Statman Dave
Bayern Munich's issue last season was scoring goals, Harry Kane cored 30 league goals, which was more than Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting combined.
You look at that Robert Lewandowski record, 43 goals in 34 games, I'd say that is under threat, it is doable for Kane.
Bayern Munich now go up with Man City as favourites for the Champions League, that's what signing Harry Kane does.
Harry Kane could lift the first trophy of his career tonight, albeit a minor one in Germany's Community Shield.
Bayern are very excited, they have a whole Kane section on their club shop.
It's 25 euros for the Kane T-shirt in case you were curious...
Bayern Munich's new star striker Harry Kane is on the bench for his first game. I'm sure we'll see him tonight.
Konrad Laimer, a summer signing from Leipzig, makes his debut against his old side.
Leipzig have two new signings in the starting XI and four on the bench, including Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho.
Bayern Munich: Ulreich, Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies, Kimmich, Laimer, Sane, Musiala, Gnabry, Tel. Subs: Hulsmann, Kim, Mazraoui, Goretzka, Gravenberch, Kratzig, Pavlovic, Kane, Coman.
Leipzig: Blaswich, Henrichs, Simakan, Orban, Raum, Schlager, Kampl, Simons, Olmo, Werner, Openda. Subs: Zingerle, Klostermann, Lukeba, Carvalho, Forsberg, Seiwald, Novoa, Poulsen, Sesko.
Hello and welcome to live text commentary of the German Super Cup.
I could pretend we always cover this game... but it's because Harry Kane is there.
Kane, England's all-time top scorer, Tottenham's all-time top scorer, is on the bench and could make his Bayern debut hours after joining them for £86.4m.