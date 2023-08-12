German Super Cup: Bayern v Leipzig - Kane named on bench

I think Harry Kane has made the correct decision.

He had one year left on his contract and has now moved to a giant of a football club with a really, really good chance of winning the Champions League.

He's going there to work under a very intelligent manager [in Thomas Tuchel] and to work alongside some excellent players.

His career deserves some success.

Who knows? He could spend two or three years there and come back to have another crack at beating the [Premier League scoring] record.