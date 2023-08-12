Live

German Super Cup: Bayern v Leipzig - Kane named on bench

preview
Emlyn Begley

  1. 'His career deserves some success'

    Bayern Munich v Leipzig (19:45 BST)

    Alan Shearer

    Premier League's all-time top scorer on BBC Radio 5 Live

    I think Harry Kane has made the correct decision.

    He had one year left on his contract and has now moved to a giant of a football club with a really, really good chance of winning the Champions League.

    He's going there to work under a very intelligent manager [in Thomas Tuchel] and to work alongside some excellent players.

    His career deserves some success.

    Who knows? He could spend two or three years there and come back to have another crack at beating the [Premier League scoring] record.

  2. 'Kane acquisition puts Bayern up there for Champions League'

    Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig (19:45 BST)

    Statman Dave

    On BBC Radio 5 Live

    Harry Kane inspects the Allianz pitch with his new teammates.
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Bayern Munich's issue last season was scoring goals, Harry Kane cored 30 league goals, which was more than Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting combined.

    You look at that Robert Lewandowski record, 43 goals in 34 games, I'd say that is under threat, it is doable for Kane.

    Bayern Munich now go up with Man City as favourites for the Champions League, that's what signing Harry Kane does.

  3. Post update

    Bayern Munich v Leipzig (19:45 BST)

    Harry Kane could lift the first trophy of his career tonight, albeit a minor one in Germany's Community Shield.

  4. Post update

    Bayern Munich v Leipzig (19:45 BST)

    Bayern are very excited, they have a whole Kane section on their club shop.

    It's 25 euros for the Kane T-shirt in case you were curious...

    Kane T-shirt
    Copyright: Bayern Munich
  5. One name in particular doing a roaring replica shirts trade

    Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig (19:45 BST)

    A club shop worker holds up a shrit with the name of Kane newly printed on it.
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Fans look to prceed up the stairs decked in their Kane shirts.
    Copyright: Getty Images
    A fan waitr in the concourse for food with his Kane 9 shirt on.
    Copyright: Getty Images
  6. Team news

    Bayern Munich v Leipzig (19:45 BST)

    Harry Kane warms up ahead of his Bayern debut.
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Bayern Munich's new star striker Harry Kane is on the bench for his first game. I'm sure we'll see him tonight.

    Konrad Laimer, a summer signing from Leipzig, makes his debut against his old side.

    Leipzig have two new signings in the starting XI and four on the bench, including Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho.

    Bayern Munich: Ulreich, Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies, Kimmich, Laimer, Sane, Musiala, Gnabry, Tel. Subs: Hulsmann, Kim, Mazraoui, Goretzka, Gravenberch, Kratzig, Pavlovic, Kane, Coman.

    Leipzig: Blaswich, Henrichs, Simakan, Orban, Raum, Schlager, Kampl, Simons, Olmo, Werner, Openda. Subs: Zingerle, Klostermann, Lukeba, Carvalho, Forsberg, Seiwald, Novoa, Poulsen, Sesko.

  7. Post update

    Bayern Munich v Leipzig (19:45 BST)

    Hello and welcome to live text commentary of the German Super Cup.

    I could pretend we always cover this game... but it's because Harry Kane is there.

    Kane, England's all-time top scorer, Tottenham's all-time top scorer, is on the bench and could make his Bayern debut hours after joining them for £86.4m.

