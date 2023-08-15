Transfers latest, Lionesses & reaction to Man Utd win

And finally, the Guardian has quotes from England midfielder Kiera Walsh, who says the Lionesses are hoping to silence the crowd in their Women's World Cup semi-final against co-hosts Australia on Wednesday.
We will be hearing from the England camp this morning around 08:30 BST.
'Sweet relief'
Today's back pages
The Telegraph says Raphael Varane's late winner against Wolves got Manchester United "off the hook".
'Holy Moises'
Today's back pages
The Star describes Romeo Lavia's potential move from Southampton to Chelsea as a "huge blow for Liverpool".
The paper also has a back-page report on an "off-colour" Manchester United following their 1-0 win against Wolves.
'Reds double snub after Poch spree'
Today's back pages
Daily Mirror
The Mirror has more on that growing transfer rivalry between Chelsea and Liverpool after the Stamford Bridge outfit seemingly beat Jurgen Klopp's Reds to a second midfield signing.
Just a day after Mauricio Pochettino's side sealed a £100m move for Brighton's Moises Caicedo, the Mirror reports that Chelsea are now set to "pinch" Southampton's Romeo Lavia. Both defensive midfielders were targets for Liverpool.
'Lavia opts to join Chelsea'
Today's back pages
The Times
The Times reports that Southampton's 19-year-old Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia has decided to join Chelsea rather than Liverpool.
Raphael Varane scored the winner 14 minutes from time after heading home from close range.
United's debutant goalkeeper Andre Onana avoided punishment in added time for clattering into Sasa Kalajdzic when he came for a cross without making contact with the ball.
New Wolves manager Gary O'Neil was booked for his protests in claiming for a late penalty as United clung on for a fortunate victory.
We will hear from both managers after a look at the back pages - but do you think it should have been a penalty? Thumbs up for yes, down for no.
Today's agenda
There is plenty going on today, so no time to delay.
Here is the agenda for this morning:
Review of today's back pages
Reaction to Manchester United's win over Wolves in the Premier League
A look at today's transfer gossip column, including the latest on Harry Maguire to West Ham, Romeo Lavia to Chelsea, plus Neymar to Al-Hilal
Women's World Cup semi-finals - we hear from the Lionesses camp plus updates from Spain v Sweden
Manchester City news conference before Wednesday's Super Cup against Sevilla
Good morning
So the Premier League is back up and running.
After one round of matches, usual service is resumed, with the officials' decisions at Old Trafford on Monday night providing the big talking point.
Raphael Varane's late header gave Manchester United the points in a 1-0 win over Wolves, but should the visitors have been awarded a stoppage-time penalty for Andre Onana's challenge on Sasa Kalajdzic?
Live Reporting
Craig Nelson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Review of today's back pages
Reaction to Manchester United's win over Wolves in the Premier League
A look at today's transfer gossip column, including the latest on Harry Maguire to West Ham, Romeo Lavia to Chelsea, plus Neymar to Al-Hilal
Women's World Cup semi-finals - we hear from the Lionesses camp plus updates from Spain v Sweden
Manchester City news conference before Wednesday's Super Cup against Sevilla
