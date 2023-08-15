Transfers latest, Lionesses & reaction to Man Utd win

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

If you missed it, here is a link to Simon Stone's match report on Manchester United's opening Premier League win over Wolves.

Raphael Varane scored the winner 14 minutes from time after heading home from close range.

United's debutant goalkeeper Andre Onana avoided punishment in added time for clattering into Sasa Kalajdzic when he came for a cross without making contact with the ball.

New Wolves manager Gary O'Neil was booked for his protests in claiming for a late penalty as United clung on for a fortunate victory.

