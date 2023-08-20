SWPL players and the league logo
Watch: Partick Thistle host Glasgow City in SWPL

Andrew Petrie

All times stated are UK

  1. KICK-OFF

    Partick Thistle 0-0 Glasgow City

    And we're off! Remember, you can watch this one live at the top of the page or on the BBC Scotland channel.

    Your commentator is Stuart Mitchell and he's joined by former Scotland keeper Gemma Fay.

    Elsewhere, on the other side of the world, Spain have won the World Cup. That's the last time I mention it, I swear...

  2. LINE-UPs from Petershill Park

    Partick Thistle v Glasgow City (13:00)

    It's the Petershill derby (both sides play at the ground in the Springburn area of Glasgow)! Let's bring you the teams...

    Partick Thistle: Cunningham, Slater, Lawton, Falconer, McGowan, Hay, Henderson, Bulloch, Ferguson, Longcake, Sinclair.

    Substitutes: Adams, Wright, Robb, Munro, McQuillan.

    Glasgow City: Gibson, Oscarsson, Moore, Walsh, Muir, Lauder, Fulton, Kozak, Davidson, Whelan, Forrest.

    Substitutes: Clachers, Warrington, Motlhalo, Gambone, Sullivan, Weir, Foley, Martin, Gray.

  3. LINE-UPs from Meadowbank Stadium

    Hibernian v Montrose (13:00)

    Hibernian: Wilson, Doran-Barr, Christie, Eddie, Murray, Ferguson, McGregor, Notley, Bowie, Powell, Baucom.

    Substitutes: Armitage, Leishman, Adams, Livingstone, Nunn, Lawson.

    Montrose: Perry, Robb, Culley, Guthrie, Carter, Gammie, Harkin, Brown, McLaren, Taylor, Ridgeway.

    Substitutes: Mowatt, Blanchard, Brough, Bruce, Burns, Reid, Codegoni, Ross.

  4. Miss the first episode?

    Glasgow City started their defence of the SWPL title with a 3-0 victory over Hibernian, with goals from Anna Oskarsson, Hayley Lauder and last season's top scorer Lauren Davidson.

    Last season's runners-up Celtic were Sunday's biggest winners, defeating promoted Montrose 9-0, with Kit Loferski scoring four.

    Rangers, third last term, won 6-1 away to Spartans and Aberdeen got the better of Motherwell with a 3-2 victory.

    Hearts won 4-0 at Hamilton and Partick Thistle beat visitors Dundee United by the same scoreline.

    You can read the full run down here.

    Glasgow City celebrate Lauren Davidson's goal
  5. Today's fixtures in full...

    Hibernian v Montrose (13:00)

    Partick Thistle v Glasgow City (13:00) - live on BBC Sport Scotland

    Celtic v Hamilton Accies (14:00)

    Hearts v Dundee United (15:00)

    Motherwell v Spartans (16:00)

    Rangers v Aberdeen (16:10) - live on BBC Alba

  6. Welcome!

    Good afternoon everyone! Quiet day?

    Well, we've got plenty of women's football to bring you. A full card on matchday two of the 23/24 SWPL season, with two live games that you can watch.

    Partick Thistle v Glasgow City is up first at 13:00, with Rangers v Aberdeen kicking off at 16:10 (both BST).

    I'll take you through the full card shortly.

    Meadowbank Stadium
