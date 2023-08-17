Lionesses
Lionesses reach World Cup final, Man City win Super Cup & transfer news

Craig Nelson

  1. 'Football's coming home'

    Today's back pages

    Main sport page in the Daily Telegraph
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph

    Oliver Brown of the Telegraph says England's achievements in reaching the Women's World Cup final cannot be "overstated".

  2. Post update

    Right, on to the back pages I promised you. We will also have a look at how the Australian press treated the Lionesses' win over the Matildas...

  3. Get Involved - your World Cup plans

    I imagine there might be some hastily rearranged plans over the next few days. Where will you be watching the final? Tell us your plans via Twitter, text and WhatsApp using the contact details above.

  4. A moment in time

    So there you have it, England's plan for the next few days as they build up to the game of their lives. It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it.

    I have a picture at home of the 1966 squad spending some downtime at Pinewood Studios with Sean Connery and Yul Brynner. I wonder what moments will be frozen in time in Australia over the next few days?

    Sean Connery and Yul Brynner with Bobby Moore and Jimmy Greaves
    Copyright: Getty Images
  5. Lionesses' next steps

    Emma Sanders

    BBC Sport in Australia

    After booking their place in the Women’s World Cup final last night with victory over Australia, the Lionesses returned to Terrigal, where their base camp is on the central coast of Australia.

    They will have done some recovery this morning before having an afternoon off to spend time relaxing on the beach, potentially with family and close friends.

    Chelsea defender Jess Carter told us yesterday she would be spending the day swimming in the sea to cool off, but it is pretty chilly despite the clear skies.

    England will spend tomorrow evening here as well and will carry out some media duties before doing a final part open training session at Central Coast Stadium on Saturday morning.

    On Saturday evening Sarina Wiegman and one of the players will address the world’s media and the team will carry out a final familiarisation session at Stadium Australia.

    Then it’s the real deal on Sunday when they take on Spain in Sydney in the World Cup final at 11:00 BST, live on BBC One.

    terrigal beach
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  6. Post update

    Before we assess those national newspaper headlines more closely, let's drop in on BBC Sport's Emma Sanders, who has news of the calm after the storm at England women's base...

  7. One story in town

    The back pages are dominated by England as well.

    Here is a taster...

    Back pages
    Copyright: BBC

    ...we will go through each paper at a time next, taking in all the glorious detail of a landmark moment for women's football - and football in general - in this country.

  8. Front page news

    Front pages of the Metro and i newspapers
    Copyright: BBC

    At this time every morning we sift through the back pages of the national daily newspapers for football news.

    Well today we will start at the front, which is understandably dominated by England's semi-final victory.

    Click on this link to see how the English papers reacted to the Lionesses win.

  9. 'I can't believe it!' - what they said

    Has it sunken in yet? England are in a first major world football final since 1966. That's quite some achievement for the Lionesses, who are writing their own history, one kick at a time.

    Here is how the players, manager and fans reacted to Wednesday's semi-final victory over Australia in Sydney...

    Video content

    Video caption: Women's World Cup: Luc Bronze reacts to making debut World Cup final

    Video content

    Video caption: Women's World Cup: Sarina Weigman praises England's ruthless perfirnabce to reach final

    Video content

    Video caption: Women's World Cup: England Fans react to the Lionesses reaching first ever World Cup final
  10. Good morning

    Was there ever any doubt?

    We will have all the reaction after Sarina Wiegman's England side produced a faultless display to beat Australia in Sydney and reach a first ever Women's World Cup final.

    Before we assess the reaction to that and Manchester City's Uefa Super Cup victory, let's have a look at the goals again shall we?

    Video content

    Video caption: Toone opens scoring for England

    Video content

    Video caption: Sensational Sam Kerr strike equalises for Australia

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Oh so simple' - Hemp edges England back in front

    Video content

    Video caption: Russo nets third to put England on brink of final
