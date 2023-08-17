Lionesses reach World Cup final, Man City win Super Cup & transfer news

After booking their place in the Women’s World Cup final last night with victory over Australia, the Lionesses returned to Terrigal, where their base camp is on the central coast of Australia.

They will have done some recovery this morning before having an afternoon off to spend time relaxing on the beach, potentially with family and close friends.

Chelsea defender Jess Carter told us yesterday she would be spending the day swimming in the sea to cool off, but it is pretty chilly despite the clear skies.

England will spend tomorrow evening here as well and will carry out some media duties before doing a final part open training session at Central Coast Stadium on Saturday morning.

On Saturday evening Sarina Wiegman and one of the players will address the world’s media and the team will carry out a final familiarisation session at Stadium Australia.

Then it’s the real deal on Sunday when they take on Spain in Sydney in the World Cup final at 11:00 BST, live on BBC One.