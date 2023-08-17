Lionesses reach World Cup final, Man City win Super Cup & transfer news

Oliver Brown of the Telegraph says England's achievements in reaching the Women's World Cup final cannot be "overstated".
Right, on to the back pages I promised you. We will also have a look at how the Australian press treated the Lionesses' win over the Matildas...
A moment in time
So there you have it, England's plan for the next few days as they build up to the game of their lives. It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it.
I have a picture at home of the 1966 squad spending some downtime at Pinewood Studios with Sean Connery and Yul Brynner. I wonder what moments will be frozen in time in Australia over the next few days?
Lionesses' next steps
Emma Sanders
BBC Sport in Australia
After booking their place in the Women’s World Cup final
last night with victory over Australia, the Lionesses returned to Terrigal,
where their base camp is on the central coast of Australia.
They will have done some recovery this morning before having
an afternoon off to spend time relaxing on the beach, potentially with family
and close friends.
Chelsea defender Jess Carter told us yesterday she would be
spending the day swimming in the sea to cool off, but it is pretty chilly
despite the clear skies.
England will spend tomorrow evening here as well and will
carry out some media duties before doing a final part open training session at
Central Coast Stadium on Saturday morning.
On Saturday evening Sarina Wiegman and one of the players
will address the world’s media and the team will carry out a final
familiarisation session at Stadium Australia.
Then it’s the real deal on Sunday when they take on Spain in
Sydney in the World Cup final at 11:00 BST, live on BBC One.
Before we assess those national newspaper headlines more closely, let's drop in on BBC Sport's Emma Sanders, who has news of the calm after the storm at England women's base...
One story in town
The back pages are dominated by England as well.
Here is a taster...
...we will go through each paper at a time next, taking in all the glorious detail of a landmark moment for women's football - and football in general - in this country.
Front page news
At this time every morning we sift through the back pages of the national daily newspapers for football news.
Well today we will start at the front, which is understandably dominated by England's semi-final victory.
'I can't believe it!' - what they said
Has it sunken in yet? England are in a first major world football final since 1966. That's quite some achievement for the Lionesses, who are writing their own history, one kick at a time.
Here is how the players, manager and fans reacted to Wednesday's semi-final victory over Australia in Sydney...
Good morning
Was there ever any doubt?
We will have all the reaction after Sarina Wiegman's England side produced a faultless display to beat Australia in Sydney and reach a first ever Women's World Cup final.
Before we assess the reaction to that and Manchester City's Uefa Super Cup victory, let's have a look at the goals again shall we?