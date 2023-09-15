EFL: Preston win to go top of Championship; Victory for Blackburn in 5,000th league game

Andrew Aloia, Alex Hoad, Matt Newsum and Claire Gould
All times stated are UK
That's all... for now
It's been another hectically riveting afternoon of English Football League action.
We've seen Preston reclaim the Championship lead, Sunderland fight back to beat QPR, late drama as Watford overcame Birmingham and much, MUCH move.
You can relive all the action as it happened below.
But, of course, that's not all from us as we still have fierce Welsh rivals Cardiff and Swansea coming up against one another in the late kick-off.
For now, it's goodbye from us.
Still to come...
Cardiff City v Swansea City (19:45 BST)
The EFL action is not over for today. No, there's a big game in the Championship still to come this evening as south Wales rivals Cardiff and Swansea meet at the Cardiff City Stadium (kick-off 19:45 BST).
The Swans have had the better of the meetings over the past two seasons - winning all four of them - so the Bluebirds might fancy a bit of revenge against a team that is still searching for their first league victory under new boss Michael Duff.
Our colleagues at BBC Sport Wales will be starting coverage at 19:15 BST and you can follow the action by clicking on the link below.
Gillingham go top after scoring twice in a game for the first time this season, beating 10-man Morecambe 2-1.
Swindon are in to the top three with a comfortable 2-0 win over Walsall.
Wrexham are hot on their heels in fourth after a routine 3-0 victory over Grimsby.
Mansfield hit back late on to pick up a point from their trip to Colchester.
Crewe score a very late injury-time equaliser at Wimbledon.
MK Dons suffer a 2-1 reverse at home to Stockport.
Accrington sit just outside the top seven as they record a 4-1 win against struggling Sutton.
Bottom-side Doncaster pick up their first victory of the season with a late winner at Forest Green.
The points are shared between Bradford-Harrogate, Crawley-Tranmere and Newport-Barrow.
League One full-time headlines
#bbcefl
Exeter go top with a 1-0 win over Cheltenham as Stevenage are held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Charlton.
Port Vale move into second as Ben Garrity's late goal gives them a 1-0 win over Northampton.
Oxford are up to third with a comfortable 3-0 win at the seaside over Fleetwood.
Devante Cole's double sees Barnsley move up to fifth, defeating Burton 2-0.
After a turbulent week, Reading come from behind to beat Bolton 2-1.
Wycombe sit just outside the top six after a 2-0 win over Blackpool.
Colby Bishop scores a late equaliser for Portsmouth at Derby.
Bristol Rovers score late twice to pick up all three points at Shrewsbury.
Wigan's good start continues with a 2-1 win at home to Cambridge.
The points are shared with 1-1 draws between Lincoln-Carlisle and Peterborough-Leyton Orient.
View from the bottom...
Defeats for Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday leave them both with just a solitary point at the bottom of the table.
Huddersfield Town are the day's big movers, leaping up from 21st to 16th with their victory against Rotherham.
The view at the top...
Things are looking pretty for Preston at the top of the Championship after their 2-1 win against Plymouth.
Leicester City slip to second spot, with Ipswich Town now equal on points with the Foxes.
Norwich's narrow win against Stoke moves them up to fourth, while Birmingham's defeat by Watford drops them to sixth.
Championship full-time headlines
#bbcefl
Sunderland fight back from a goal down to beat 10-man QPR 3-1 at Loftus Road
Preston North End's flying start is enough to see off Plymouth and take them back to the top of the league, despite a second-half rally and goal from Ryan Hardie
Two stoppage-time goals hand Watford victory and give Birmingham a first league loss of the season.
Jack Stacey earns Norwich a 1-0 win against Stoke, while Connor Chaplin gives their East Anglian neighbours Ipswich a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday
Blackburn celebrate 5,000 league games with victory over a Middlesbrough side still awaiting a first win of the season in the Championship
Huddersfield beat Rotherham with a goal in each half, from Josh Koroma and Sorba Thomas
Fans at Ashton Gate saw a stalemate between Bristol City and West Brom
Post update
Now that the final whistles have sounded up and down the land, let's remind you of today's headlines....
FULL-TIME
QPR 1-3 Sunderland
Sunderland were trailing when old boy Jack Colback was dismissed for QPR but roared back to win this one comfortably.
Kenneth Paal's opener for Rangers was a real rocket, but the response from the visitors was excellent.
Jack Clarke struck before half-time while Dan Ballard and Abdoullah Ba goals ensured the points would head the long journey back to the north east with the Wearsiders.
FULL-TIME
Sheff Wed 0-1 Ipswich
Conor Chaplin's low strike just before half-time is enough to secure the points and keep Ipswich among the pacesetters in the division.
If it weren't for Devis Vasquez in the Owls goal it would have been more convincing.
Wednesday remain second-bottom with a single point.
FULL-TIME
Blackburn 2-1 Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough's winless run continues, as Blackburn mark 5,000 league games with victory.
They did it tough, as Boro fought back, but Sammie Szmodics' two goals ensured Matt Crooks' effort was academic.
FULL-TIME
Watford 2-0 Birmingham
They left it late but the Hornets are back to winning ways thanks to Mileta Rajovic's injury time header - his third in three games - and Ryan Andrews' deflected strike in the dying seconds. Blues suffer their first defeat of the season.
Birmingham have lost six in a row at Vicarage Road without scoring a goal.
Post update
Sheff Wed 0-1 Ipswich
Nathan Broadhead has come close to a second for the visitors but keeper Devis Vasquez has produced his umpteenth crucial save.
It remains a one-goal game.
FULL-TIME
Huddersfield 2-0 Rotherham
Goals from Josh Koroma and Sorba Thomas either side of the break earns Neil Warnock's Huddersfield a deserved 2-0 Yorkshire derby triumph against Rotherham.
FULL-TIME
Preston 2-1 Plymouth
Preston hang on to beat Plymouth and head back to the top of the Championship.
That's five successive wins for Ryan Lowe's Lilywhites.
League One update
#bbcefl
Corey Blackett-Taylor has scored a very late equaliser for Charlton at Stevenage.
FULL-TIME
Bristol City 0-0 West Brom
Albion wanted a penalty after Kai Naismith's last-gasp challenge on Josh Maja in stoppage time but the two teams will have to settle for a share of the points.
Chances at both ends but neither side could find a breakthrough.
League Two update
#bbcefl
Jamie Walker has scored a very late equaliser for Bradford at home to Harrogate in the Yorkshire derby.
GOAL: Watford 2-0 Birmingham
Ryan Andrews (90+6 mins)
Ryan Andrews picks up his first goal for the Hornets with a 20-yard drive which takes a wicked deflection off a defender to beat John Ruddy.
That, as they say, is that.
League One update
#bbcefl
Aaron Collins has made the points safe for Bristol Rovers with an injury-time second at Shrewsbury.
.Copyright: .
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
