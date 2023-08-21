'Gutted' Lionesses set for homecoming, plus Premier League latest

Tom Garry reports for the Telegraph that England's Lionesses fought back tears after World Cup final defeat to Spain but pledged to turn their silver medals into gold one day.
A similar line in the Express as "brave Lionesses see world fall apart, but vow to keep fighting"...
The Star reports that England's "heartbroken" players vow "we'll be back" after their World Cup dreams were "shattered" by Spain.
How are we all feeling this morning folks?
We know, it's tough to pick yourself up on a Monday morning after yesterday's disappointment.
Let's take stock of all the news following England's heart-breaking defeat to Spain in the Women's World Cup final before looking forward to their return.
We will also digest all the weekend's action in the Premier League.
First up will be the back page headlines...