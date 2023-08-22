Millie Bright and Martin Odegaard
Lionesses return plus Arsenal reaction and latest news

Sarah Rendell

  1. 'Mikel's perfect ten'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Daily Star report on Arsenal's win despite going down to 10 men after Takehiro Tomiyasu received a red card.

  2. 'It's all over, Mason'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mason Greenwood leaving Manchester United is the top story for The Mirror.

  3. Good morning!

    Hello and welcome to today's live! The Lionesses return from the World Cup, which was held in New Zealand and Australia, this morning after losing out to Spain in the final on Sunday - we should have some visuals of their homecoming and potentially get to hear from one or two of the players.

    We will also take a look at last night's Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace where the former came away with a 1-0 win despite Takehiro Tomiyasu receiving a red card. Then there is the small matter of all things rumour mill and any other news which drops throughout the day!

    For now though let's take a look at what the papers are saying...

