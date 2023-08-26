Celtic v St Johnstone - listen to live Sportsound commentary

After shipping five goals to Aston Villa midweek, Lee Johnson makes five changes as he looks for a reaction from his Hibs side.
It's a first league start for defender Riley Harbottle, while Rocky Bushiri, Allan Delferriere, Jimmy Jeggo and Christian Doidge are also drafted in.
Out go Lewis Miller, Paul Hanlon, Lewis Stevenson, Josh Campbell and Dylan Vente.
Johnston, Scales and Yang start for Celtic
Celtic v St Johnstone (15:00)
Alistair Johnston makes his first appearance since last season's Scottish Cup final as the fit-again Canada right-back replaces Anthony Ralston in one of four changes made by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers after last weekend's 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock.
For Liam Scales, it is his first Celtic start since February 2022 after spending last season on loan to Aberdeen and he benefits from an injury to recent centre-half signing Maik Nawrocki.
South Korea forward Yang Hyeon-Jun makes his first Celtic start in place of Liel Abada, while David Turnbull returns to midfield as Odin Holm drops to the bench.
Post update
We'll provide reaction from Dingwall as we get it, but for now let's turn our attention to the remainder of today's Premiership action.
FULL-TIME: Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Job done for Rangers.
The damage was done in the first half thanks to Kemar Roofe and James Tavernier.
A first away win of the season puts Michael Beale's side top for at least the next couple of hours.
Post update
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
That should be that.
Jordan White is done for a foul in the Rangers half with the clock hitting 94.
Post update
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Kyle Turner's long ball eventually drops for Jordan White, who swings a leg at it.
It's easy enough for Jack Butland though.
Post update
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Four minutes added.
Post update
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
James Tavernier lines it up but bends the ball straight into the wall.
He's better than that.
Post update
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Rabbi Matondo shows his flair again and wins a free-kick just on the edge of the box.
Kyle Turner takes a card for it.
Post update
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Yan Dhanda attempts an ambitious one, trying to beat Jack Butland from about halfway.
Not the worst effort.
Post update
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Abdallah Sima, that's superb defending.
The Rangers striker nods the ball behind, denying Will Nightingale a certain goal at the back post.
CLOSE!
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Rabbi Matondo races down the left and it opens up for the Rangers winger.
He either has to hit the target or roll it to Abdallah Sima.
In the end, he does neither and it trickles wide.
Post update
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Rangers seek a third to seal it.
Danilo makes a yard for a shot but Ross Laidlaw pushes it wide.
Meanwhile, the away side make their final sub as Ryan Jack replaces Nico Raskin.
Post update
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
It's hit well by Yan Dhanda, but no-one can get a touch on it.
Jack Butland holds it with ease.
Post update
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Ten minutes to go in Dingwall.
A chance for County to lump the ball into the Rangers box from a free-kick...
LINE-UPS from Easter Road
Hibernian v Livingston (15:00)
Hibernian: Marshall, Fish, Bushiri, Harbottle, Boyle, Delferriere, Jeggo, Newell, Obita, Youan, Doidge.
Substitutes: Boruc, Miller, Hanlon, Vente, Stevenson, Le Fonde, Campbell, Molotnikov, Megwa.
Livingston: George, Devlin, Obileye, de Lucas, Brandon, Shinnie, Holt, Penrice, Pittman, Nouble, Guthrie.
Substitutes: Hamilton, Bahamboula, Anderson, Boyes, Bradley, Sangare, Ledingham, Lawal, Kelly.
LINE-UPS from Fir Park
Motherwell v Kilmarnock (15:00)
Motherwell: Kelly, O'Donnell, McGinn, Mugabi, Casey, Spencer, Slattery, Miller, Spittal, Efford, Bair.
Substitutes: Oxborough, Paton, Zdravkovski, McGinley, Blaney, Wilson, Ferrie, Bone, McDermott.
Kilmarnock: Dennis, Mayo, Deas, Findlay, Armstrong, Watson, Lyons, Magennis, Kennedy, Watkins, Vassell.
Substitutes: O'Hara, Wright, Davies, Donnelly, Polworth, McKenzie, Murray, Warnock, Cameron.
LINE-UPS from Celtic Park
Celtic v St Johnstone (15:00)
Celtic: Hart, Johnston, Lagerbielke, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, O'Riley, Turnbull, Maeda, Yang, Kyogo.
Substitutes: Bain, Haksabanovic, Abada, Holm, Kwon, Tomoki, Bernabai, Forrest, Ralston.
St Johnstone: Mitov, Olufunwa, McClelland, Considine, Robinson, Smith, Phillips, Turner-Cooke, Carey, Costelloe, Jephcott.
Substitutes: Richards, Brown, Gallacher, McGowan, May, MacPherson, Kane, Kucheriavyi, Ballantyne.
Post update
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Will Nightingale makes a top last-ditch tackle to deny Danilo.
The slow-mo replay of that is glorious.
Lawrence returns for Rangers
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Tom Lawrence is back.
The Rangers midfielder is on for his first appearance in over a year.
He comes on with Danilo, with Todd Cantwell and Cyriel Dessers making way.