Hibernian v Livingston - follow live updates

County have started this half well as they get a corner.
Rangers clear, but there's far more intensity in the hosts' play.
'Big chance'
Rangers 0-2 Ross County
John Robertson
Ex-Hearts striker & manager on BBC Sportsound
That's the big chance.
Jordan White's got an incredibly good goalscoring record against Rangers. He just has to hit the target.
CLOSE!
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Ah, Jordan White. You just have to score there.
The County striker gets a yard and nods Yan Dhanda's cross wide.
But he absolutely has to hit the target.
Post update
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Half-time change for County.
Off goes George Harmon for Will Nightingale.
KICK-OFF
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Back under way in Dingwall.
'County not out the game'
HT: Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Leanne Crichton
Former Scotland international on BBC Sportsound
It won't be games like this that define Ross County's season.
The next goal is vitally important. For the first 10-15 minutes they matched Rangers, but they have not reached their level.
They are not out the game. It only takes one goal to change the game.
How to reintroduce yourself...
HT: Ross County 0-2 Rangers
'Rangers a different animal'
HT: Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Leanne Crichton
Former Scotland international on BBC Sportsound
From the get go, Rangers have looked to pen Ross County in.
They've been more aggressive. In terms of final third entries, it's probably the most I've seen Rangers have in an opening 45 minutes this season. They look hungry.
The performance in midweek has given them a boost. They look a different animal.
'County should be down to 10 men'
HT: Ross County 0-2 Rangers
John Robertson thinks County can count themselves lucky despite being 2-0 down as home captain Jack Baldwin was fortunate not to be shown a second yellow card when conceding a free-kick just outside the penalty box.
"I think the two big breaks for County are not being more than two goals down and secondly they should have been down to 10 men," the former County manager tells Sportsound.
"It gives Malky Mackay the chance to organise them for a better performance after the break."
Goal 104 for Tavernier
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
How often have we seen the sight of James Tavernier finding the back of the net for Rangers.
The captain now has 104 goals for club. Factor in 117 assists and that's 221 goal contributions in 408 games from right-back.
He's now netted three times in six games this season.
HALF-TIME: Ross County 0-2 Rangers
So far, so good for Rangers.
Kemar Roofe's clever finish and another James Tavernier stunner has them cruising in the Highlands.
County have offered nothing. If they get the next goal though...
Post update
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Two minutes added at the end of this half in Dingwall.
GREAT SAVE!
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Another absolute beauty.
Sam Lammers does a couple of stepovers on the right then curls one to the tap bin.
Ross Laidlaw claws it behind. Top save.
Post update
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Much more assured from Jack Butland.
Who comes out about 16 yards to claim a cross well.
Ouch!
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Cyriel Dessers is now rolling about after a collision with Jack Baldwin.
A foul is given against the Rangers man though.
Ouch!
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Connor Goldson is holding his mouth after an accidental collision with Simon Murray.
A foul is given but nothing else and quite rightly.
Post update
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Just about 40 minutes in and County are yet to have a shot on target.
That'll obviously need to change quite drastically if they want to get back into this.
'Tavernier wonderful going forward'
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Derek Ferguson
Former Rangers midfielder on Sportsound
Tavernier's stats are unbelievable. At times he can be suspect at the back, but going forward he is wonderful.
Post update
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Ah, it's also Borna Barisic territory. Forgot he's also quite good these.
But this one is straight into the County wall.
Post update
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
Cyriel Dessers looks to tee up Sam Lammers again, but this time a County man just pulls him to the deck.
Post update
Ross County 0-2 Rangers
