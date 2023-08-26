Motherwell v Kilmarnock - follow live updates

Alistair Johnston makes his first appearance since last season's Scottish Cup final as the fit-again Canada right-back replaces Anthony Ralston in one of four changes made by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers after last weekend's 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock.

For Liam Scales, it is his first Celtic start since February 2022 after spending last season on loan to Aberdeen and he benefits from an injury to recent centre-half signing Maik Nawrocki.

South Korea forward Yang Hyeon-Jun makes his first Celtic start in place of Liel Abada, while David Turnbull returns to midfield as Odin Holm drops to the bench.