Motherwell v Kilmarnock

Motherwell v Kilmarnock - follow live updates

Live Reporting

Nick McPheat

All times stated are UK

  1. Johnston, Scales and Yang start for Celtic

    Celtic v St Johnstone (15:00)

    Alistair Johnston makes his first appearance since last season's Scottish Cup final as the fit-again Canada right-back replaces Anthony Ralston in one of four changes made by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers after last weekend's 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock.

    For Liam Scales, it is his first Celtic start since February 2022 after spending last season on loan to Aberdeen and he benefits from an injury to recent centre-half signing Maik Nawrocki.

    South Korea forward Yang Hyeon-Jun makes his first Celtic start in place of Liel Abada, while David Turnbull returns to midfield as Odin Holm drops to the bench.

  2. Post update

    We'll provide reaction from Dingwall as we get it, but for now let's turn our attention to the remainder of today's Premiership action.

  3. FULL-TIME: Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Job done for Rangers.

    The damage was done in the first half thanks to Kemar Roofe and James Tavernier.

    A first away win of the season puts Michael Beale's side top for at least the next couple of hours.

  4. Post update

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    That should be that.

    Jordan White is done for a foul in the Rangers half with the clock hitting 94.

  5. Post update

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Kyle Turner's long ball eventually drops for Jordan White, who swings a leg at it.

    It's easy enough for Jack Butland though.

  6. Post update

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Four minutes added.

  7. Post update

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    James Tavernier lines it up but bends the ball straight into the wall.

    He's better than that.

  8. Post update

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Rabbi Matondo shows his flair again and wins a free-kick just on the edge of the box.

    Kyle Turner takes a card for it.

  9. Post update

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Yan Dhanda attempts an ambitious one, trying to beat Jack Butland from about halfway.

    Not the worst effort.

  10. Post update

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Abdallah Sima, that's superb defending.

    The Rangers striker nods the ball behind, denying Will Nightingale a certain goal at the back post.

  11. CLOSE!

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Rabbi Matondo races down the left and it opens up for the Rangers winger.

    He either has to hit the target or roll it to Abdallah Sima.

    In the end, he does neither and it trickles wide.

  12. Post update

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Rangers seek a third to seal it.

    Danilo makes a yard for a shot but Ross Laidlaw pushes it wide.

    Meanwhile, the away side make their final sub as Ryan Jack replaces Nico Raskin.

  13. Post update

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    It's hit well by Yan Dhanda, but no-one can get a touch on it.

    Jack Butland holds it with ease.

  14. Post update

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Ten minutes to go in Dingwall.

    A chance for County to lump the ball into the Rangers box from a free-kick...

  15. LINE-UPS from Easter Road

    Hibernian v Livingston (15:00)

    Hibernian: Marshall, Fish, Bushiri, Harbottle, Boyle, Delferriere, Jeggo, Newell, Obita, Youan, Doidge.

    Substitutes: Boruc, Miller, Hanlon, Vente, Stevenson, Le Fonde, Campbell, Molotnikov, Megwa.

    Livingston: George, Devlin, Obileye, de Lucas, Brandon, Shinnie, Holt, Penrice, Pittman, Nouble, Guthrie.

    Substitutes: Hamilton, Bahamboula, Anderson, Boyes, Bradley, Sangare, Ledingham, Lawal, Kelly.

  16. LINE-UPS from Fir Park

    Motherwell v Kilmarnock (15:00)

    Motherwell: Kelly, O'Donnell, McGinn, Mugabi, Casey, Spencer, Slattery, Miller, Spittal, Efford, Bair.

    Substitutes: Oxborough, Paton, Zdravkovski, McGinley, Blaney, Wilson, Ferrie, Bone, McDermott.

    Kilmarnock: Dennis, Mayo, Deas, Findlay, Armstrong, Watson, Lyons, Magennis, Kennedy, Watkins, Vassell.

    Substitutes: O'Hara, Wright, Davies, Donnelly, Polworth, McKenzie, Murray, Warnock, Cameron.

  17. LINE-UPS from Celtic Park

    Celtic v St Johnstone (15:00)

    Celtic: Hart, Johnston, Lagerbielke, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, O'Riley, Turnbull, Maeda, Yang, Kyogo.

    Substitutes: Bain, Haksabanovic, Abada, Holm, Kwon, Tomoki, Bernabai, Forrest, Ralston.

    St Johnstone: Mitov, Olufunwa, McClelland, Considine, Robinson, Smith, Phillips, Turner-Cooke, Carey, Costelloe, Jephcott.

    Substitutes: Richards, Brown, Gallacher, McGowan, May, MacPherson, Kane, Kucheriavyi, Ballantyne.

  18. Post update

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Will Nightingale makes a top last-ditch tackle to deny Danilo.

    The slow-mo replay of that is glorious.

  19. Lawrence returns for Rangers

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    Tom Lawrence is back.

    The Rangers midfielder is on for his first appearance in over a year.

    He comes on with Danilo, with Todd Cantwell and Cyriel Dessers making way.

  20. GREAT SAVE!

    Ross County 0-2 Rangers

    County nick the ball and Connor Randall slips in Josh Sims.

    But the County striker is denied by a super stop from Jack Butland.

    Somehow a goal kick is awarded. Mad.

