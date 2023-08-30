EFL Cup reaction, football news & transfers latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

It is understood Wolves want in excess of £60m for Portugal international Matheus Nunes, who has made it clear he wants to join Manchester City.

Here's more from Wolves boss Gary O'Neil, whose side beat Blackpool 5-0 to reach the Carabao Cup third round.

"After the [£47m] bid from Manchester City he decided it was best for him to not to be with the group," said O'Neil.

"Club policy, and how we deal with things like that, is set in place.

"As far as I'm aware there's been no improved bid. Matheus Nunes is still our player, we have a long contract still with him and at this moment I fully expect him to be here come 2 September.

"The next few days will be key of course and conversations will take place that will be private between me and Matheus and I'm sure the situation will be resolved."