EFL Cup reaction, football news & transfers latest

We saw 19 second-round EFL Cup ties resolved on Tuesday night, as Premier League Tottenham bowed out following a penalty shootout defeat to Fulham, while Championship side Leeds fell the same way to League Two Salford City.
There were also close shaves for top-flight sides Bournemouth, Luton, Brentford and Crystal Palace.
We have all the reports and reaction coming up.
'The next few days will be key'
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
It is understood Wolves want in excess of £60m for Portugal international Matheus Nunes, who has made it clear he wants to join Manchester City.
"After the [£47m] bid from Manchester City he decided it was best for him to not to be with the group," said O'Neil.
"Club policy, and how we deal with things like that, is set in place.
"As far as I'm aware there's been no improved bid. Matheus Nunes is still our player, we have a long contract still with him and at this moment I fully expect him to be here come 2 September.
"The next few days will be key of course and conversations will take place that will be private between me and Matheus and I'm sure the situation will be resolved."
O'Neil expects Nunes to stay at Wolves
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Another big transfer story this morning follows comments made by Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil, who says he expects Matheus Nunes to still be at the club after Friday's transfer deadline day, with Manchester City prepared to walk away from a deal.
Premier League leaders City had a £47m bid for the Portugal international, 25, turned down last week, and BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports that they feel Wolves' valuation has become unrealistic.
Reaction from Tuesday night's EFL Cup ties and a look ahead to tonight's second-round action
A look at the latest football news stories, including PFA Player of the Year awards for Erling Haaland and Rachel Daly
Build-up to tonight's Champions League qualifiers, as Rangers head to PSV for their second leg locked at 2-2.
We also look ahead to Thursday's Europa Conference League as Aston Villa look to finish the job at home to Hibs.
But first, let's get a taste of the latest transfer news...
'Besiktas set to offer Greenwood return to football'
Today's back pages
The I
And finally, the i reports that, according to an insider, Turkish side Besiktas are considering entering into talks with former England striker Mason Greenwood following his departure from Manchester United.
The iCopyright: The i
'Follow the leder Eric'
Today's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star has former Tottenham striker Harry Kane bedecked in lederhosen with a cold beer waiting for ex-Spurs team-mate Eric Dier who, according to the report, is wanted by Bayern Munich.
There is also a back-page piece on Manchester United defender Raphael Varane, saying the club fear the Frenchman could be out injured for up to six weeks.
According to the Telegraph, Manchester United are in talks with Chelsea over a loan deal for Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella following an injury to Luke Shaw.
The report also says that United could turn to Lyon's Argentine defender Nicolás Tagliafico - who has previously worked with Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax - as an alternative.
Daily TelegraphCopyright: Daily Telegraph
'It's no joke now, Virgil'
Today's back pages
The Daily Express
The Express leads on a Football Association charge for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, who faces a lengthier ban for his "abusive" reaction to Sunday's red card against Newcastle.
Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
Good morning
How are you feeling today?
Fulham and Salford City fans will be forgiven for waking up with a sore head following penalty shootout wins over Tottenham and Leeds, respectively, in the EFL Cup.
We will have all the reaction from Tuesday night's ties, plus build-up to tonight's second-round action, which includes an all-Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Burnley, plus Chelsea take on League Two Wimbledon.
You can also expect the latest transfer news, as Wolves manager Gary O'Neil speaks out on Manchester City's pursuit of midfielder Matheus Nunes, while Chelsea are reportedly preparing a bid for Brentford striker Ivan Toney.
Live Reporting
Craig Nelson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty Images/BBC SportCopyright: Getty Images/BBC Sport
-
Reaction from Tuesday night's EFL Cup ties and a look ahead to tonight's second-round action
-
A look at the latest football news stories, including PFA Player of the Year awards for Erling Haaland and Rachel Daly
-
Build-up to tonight's Champions League qualifiers, as Rangers head to PSV for their second leg locked at 2-2.
-
We also look ahead to Thursday's Europa Conference League as Aston Villa look to finish the job at home to Hibs.
The iCopyright: The i Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star Daily TelegraphCopyright: Daily Telegraph Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
EFL Cup round-up
We saw 19 second-round EFL Cup ties resolved on Tuesday night, as Premier League Tottenham bowed out following a penalty shootout defeat to Fulham, while Championship side Leeds fell the same way to League Two Salford City.
There were also close shaves for top-flight sides Bournemouth, Luton, Brentford and Crystal Palace.
We have all the reports and reaction coming up.
'The next few days will be key'
It is understood Wolves want in excess of £60m for Portugal international Matheus Nunes, who has made it clear he wants to join Manchester City.
Here's more from Wolves boss Gary O'Neil, whose side beat Blackpool 5-0 to reach the Carabao Cup third round.
"After the [£47m] bid from Manchester City he decided it was best for him to not to be with the group," said O'Neil.
"Club policy, and how we deal with things like that, is set in place.
"As far as I'm aware there's been no improved bid. Matheus Nunes is still our player, we have a long contract still with him and at this moment I fully expect him to be here come 2 September.
"The next few days will be key of course and conversations will take place that will be private between me and Matheus and I'm sure the situation will be resolved."
O'Neil expects Nunes to stay at Wolves
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Another big transfer story this morning follows comments made by Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil, who says he expects Matheus Nunes to still be at the club after Friday's transfer deadline day, with Manchester City prepared to walk away from a deal.
Premier League leaders City had a £47m bid for the Portugal international, 25, turned down last week, and BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports that they feel Wolves' valuation has become unrealistic.
Midfielder Nunes has been absent from training recently.
"He's not with the group at the moment, his choice," said O'Neil.
Read more on that story here.
BBC Sport has a dedicated Wolves page packed with news, analysis and fan views - get it here
Alzate heading out of Brighton
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Brighton's £23.2m signing of teenage midfielder Carlos Baleba means Steven Alzate will be allowed to leave the club.
A host of clubs have expressed an interest in the London-born Colombia international.
Premier League duo Wolves and Everton have been in touch, as have La Liga's Sevilla and Fiorentina of Serie A. The latter two can both offer European football.
Chelsea could launch Toney bid
Today's gossip column
We will look at the big stories in today's BBC Sport gossip column in more depth later, but for now here are some of the headlines that have not already been covered in our round-up of the back pages:
Chelsea could launch a bid for Brentford's £80m-rated England striker Ivan Toney, 27, before the transfer window shuts on 1 September.(Independent)
Brentford have pulled out of the race to sign Wales forward Brennan Johnson, 22, leaving Tottenham as the frontrunners to strike a deal with Nottingham Forest. (Mirror)
Spurs have also been in contact with Barcelona over the availability of Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, but face competition from Chelsea.(Fabrizio Romano)
Read today's full gossip column here.
Today's agenda
Right, that's today's back pages. So what next?
Here is a look at what is coming up:
But first, let's get a taste of the latest transfer news...
'Besiktas set to offer Greenwood return to football'
Today's back pages
The I
And finally, the i reports that, according to an insider, Turkish side Besiktas are considering entering into talks with former England striker Mason Greenwood following his departure from Manchester United.
'Follow the leder Eric'
Today's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star has former Tottenham striker Harry Kane bedecked in lederhosen with a cold beer waiting for ex-Spurs team-mate Eric Dier who, according to the report, is wanted by Bayern Munich.
There is also a back-page piece on Manchester United defender Raphael Varane, saying the club fear the Frenchman could be out injured for up to six weeks.
'United in swoop for Cucurella'
Today's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
According to the Telegraph, Manchester United are in talks with Chelsea over a loan deal for Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella following an injury to Luke Shaw.
The report also says that United could turn to Lyon's Argentine defender Nicolás Tagliafico - who has previously worked with Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax - as an alternative.
'It's no joke now, Virgil'
Today's back pages
The Daily Express
The Express leads on a Football Association charge for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, who faces a lengthier ban for his "abusive" reaction to Sunday's red card against Newcastle.
Good morning
How are you feeling today?
Fulham and Salford City fans will be forgiven for waking up with a sore head following penalty shootout wins over Tottenham and Leeds, respectively, in the EFL Cup.
We will have all the reaction from Tuesday night's ties, plus build-up to tonight's second-round action, which includes an all-Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Burnley, plus Chelsea take on League Two Wimbledon.
You can also expect the latest transfer news, as Wolves manager Gary O'Neil speaks out on Manchester City's pursuit of midfielder Matheus Nunes, while Chelsea are reportedly preparing a bid for Brentford striker Ivan Toney.
Stick with us for all those stories and more.