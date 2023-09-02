Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock v Ross County

Dundee boss Tony Docherty is asking for a strong performance as his side chase back-to-back Premiership victories.
"I've got to reward the players who put in a really good performance last week," he tells BBC Scotland. "I think our performances merited more points in the first two games.
"We're bringing in young, hungry players. That's the identity I want of the team.
"Last week, they were really, really organised. They dug in and nearly won the game in the end. I expect nothing less than that. They're a competitive, organised team."
snsCopyright: sns
McInnes explains Vassell absence, plays down Hibs link
Kilmarnock v Ross County (15:00)
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has revealed Kyle Vassell does not feature today because the striker's expectant wife went into labour overnight.
And McInnes told BBC Scotland: "He's needed elsewhere today and I hope everything goes well with him."
The Killie boss was also asked about the managerial vacancy at Hibernian.
"I'm really focused on here and the job in hand," McInnes explained. "I'm more than happy with my job here. I've got work to do here.
"I enjoy working with the board, I enjoy working with the group of players."
As it stands in lower leagues
BBCCopyright: BBC
BBCCopyright: BBC
Livi to start Nouble contract talks
Livingston v St Mirren (15:00)
Brian McLauchlin
BBC Scotland at Tony Macaroni Arena
Both David Martindale and Stephen Robinson have selected the same starting line-ups from a week ago.
Martindale has told BBC Scotland he is pleased that Joel Nouble is still a Livingston player after the window closed last night and he will begin talks with the striker with a view to extending his contract.
That however will cost money and with the club openly saying the finances are not good then it may be he will move on either in January or certainly next summer.
Robinson says there was a conversation between Aberdeen and Saints regarding midfielder Keanu Baccus but it went no further than that and the player was informed of what happened.
How to follow your Premiership team
Our coverage of every Scottish Premiership team is bigger and better than ever before.
Steven MacLean is asking his St Johnstone players to build on last weekend's impressive draw away to Celtic.
"It was a a great result for us," he tells BBC Scotland. "We worked extremely hard and worked together. It's important we try and build on that now.
"We need to try and be better going forward. I think we're going to have more of the ball.
"We knew it was always going to be a difficult start to the season. There's still going to be bumps, but I'm a lot more comfortable with my squad. Fingers crossed we have a good performance today."
Elsewhere in lower leagues...
BBCCopyright: BBC
BBCCopyright: BBC
Saturday's Premiership venues
Post update
BBCCopyright: BBC
The Championship's top four go head to head today in what should be another belting afternoon in the second tier.
Early leaders Queen's Park will look to respond to last weekend's defeat at Firhill by winning on the road at Raith Rovers.
Meanwhile, Airdrieonians are at Tannadice for a potential cracker with Dundee United.
The top of the table could look a lot different by the time you order your takeaway.
BBCCopyright: BBC
St Johnstone v Dundee: Pick of the stats
BBCCopyright: BBC
As well as being the only team yet to score in the Scottish Premiership this season, St Johnstone have had the fewest touches in the opposition box (44), the fewest penalty area entries (72) and completed the fewest passes (443) of any side.
Dundee are winless in their last seven away matches in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L5), losing each of their last four on the road.
St Johnstone are unbeaten in their last 13 home league games against promoted opposition (W6 D7) since losing 1-2 to Rangers in May 2017.
Dundee are unbeaten in their last three league meetings with St Johnstone (W1 D2), although both of the last two have been drawn.
St Johnstone have only lost one of their last 10 Scottish Premiership home games against Dundee (W7 D2), a 0-2 reverse in December 2017 under Tommy Wright.
As it stands in top tier
St Mirren fans, your team can end the day top of the table with a draw at Livingston.
But this is the sort of game you need to win to be regarded as serious title contenders...
Dundee could also surge into top spot, but they'd just need to win by five goals in Perth and hope the Buddies lose in West Lothian.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Both sides eager to build on last weekend
St Johnstone v Dundee (15:00)
Jane Lewis
BBC Scotland
Both these sides enjoyed confidence boosting results last time out, so they'll be keen to build upon that this weekend.
St Johnstone's defensive qualities were tested against Celtic, that's for sure, but it's up the other end of the pitch they'll want to start finding some form. Still no goals for the Perth side yet this season in the league.
Dundee come here off the back of a great win over Hearts, but on the road they've struggled lately and they'll be hoping that can change today.
I'm not expecting a goal fest here, but the pitch is looking in excellent condition and the sun is shining, so all's good.
Two changes for Saints, Lamie makes Dundee debut
St Johnstone v Dundee (15:00)
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean makes two changes to the side that earned a goalless draw at Parkhead last week.
Out go Oludare Olufunwa and Luke Jephcott, with James Brown and Stevie May the replacements. Can May spark Saints to their first league goal of the season?
Deadline day signings Sven Sprangler and Diallang Jayesimi are nowhere to be seen, despite the cracking names.
For the visitors, it's just the one switch made by Tony Docherty as Ricki Lamie makes his Dundee debut.
It's Cammy Kerr who drops to the bench, while Luke McCowan will be hoping to make more magic after his beauty to beat Hearts last time out.
Livingston v St Mirren: Pick of the stats
BBCCopyright: BBC
St Mirren have the highest shot conversion rate in the Scottish Premiership this season (19.4%), while no side has scored more goals so far than the Buddies (7 from 36 shots).
St Mirren have won two of their first three (D1) Scottish Premiership matches for the first time since 2020-21 and are unbeaten in their first three for the first time in the top-flight since 2011-12.
Livingston have failed to score in three of their last four Scottish Premiership matches and have drawn a blank in six of their last nine in the league, although they did score three last time out against Hibernian.
St Mirren have scored at least once in all eight of their top-flight trips to Livingston, remaining unbeaten in the last four (W2 D2).
Livingston are winless in their last 10 league meetings with St Mirren (D5 L5) since a 2-1 victory in February 2020 under Gary Holt.
Both sides unchanged, with Lennon on Buddies bench
Livingston v St Mirren (15:00)
David Martindale sticks with the same starting XI that beat Hibs 3-2 in Edinburgh, resulting in the sacking of Lee Johnson.
Birthday boy Ayo Obileye anchors the defence, with new signing Daniel Lloyd named among the substitutes. Nigerian youth international Samson Lawal awaits his league debut from the bench.
St Mirren's Stephen Robinson also names an unchanged side as his team continue to fly high in the Premiership.
There is interest among the substitutes. Shay Kelly is the reserve keeper - he's the brother of Liam and Sean. You may also recognise the name Lennon - that's Neil's son, Gallagher.
Kilmarnock v Ross County: Pick of the stats
BBCCopyright: BBC
Since the beginning of last season, no team involved in both campaigns has scored fewer Scottish Premiership goals than Kilmarnock’s 39, and only St Johnstone (0) have scored fewer than Kilmarnock this season (2).
Ross County have lost two of their three Scottish Premiership matches this season (W1), although both defeats came against last season’s top two (Celtic & Rangers).
Kilmarnock have only drawn one of their last 12 Scottish Premiership matches (W6 L5), although that was this season against Hearts (0-0).
Ross County are winless in their last seven Scottish Premiership away games at Kilmarnock (D2 L5) since a 2-0 victory in September 2017.
After a 3-1 win on the final matchday of the 2022-23 season, Kilmarnock are looking to earn back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins over Ross County for the first time since March 2017.
One change for Killie, three for County
Kilmarnock v Ross County (15:00)
One change for Kilmarnock with left-back Tom Davies replacing forward Kyle Vassell and making his first senior appearance for the club.
Vassell is not in the squad but new striker Andrew Dallas makes the bench.
Three alterations for Ross County with defenders Will Nightingale and Josh Reid and midfielder Kyle Turner starting in place of benched trio George Harmon, Josh Sims and Victor Loturi.
New midfielder Scott High is among the substitutes.
Live Reporting
Nick McPheat
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
snsCopyright: sns BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC SNSCopyright: SNS BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
-
As well as being the only team yet to score in the Scottish Premiership this season, St Johnstone have had the fewest touches in the opposition box (44), the fewest penalty area entries (72) and completed the fewest passes (443) of any side.
-
Dundee are winless in their last seven away matches in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L5), losing each of their last four on the road.
-
St Johnstone are unbeaten in their last 13 home league games against promoted opposition (W6 D7) since losing 1-2 to Rangers in May 2017.
-
Dundee are unbeaten in their last three league meetings with St Johnstone (W1 D2), although both of the last two have been drawn.
-
St Johnstone have only lost one of their last 10 Scottish Premiership home games against Dundee (W7 D2), a 0-2 reverse in December 2017 under Tommy Wright.
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
-
St Mirren have the highest shot conversion rate in the Scottish Premiership this season (19.4%), while no side has scored more goals so far than the Buddies (7 from 36 shots).
-
St Mirren have won two of their first three (D1) Scottish Premiership matches for the first time since 2020-21 and are unbeaten in their first three for the first time in the top-flight since 2011-12.
-
Livingston have failed to score in three of their last four Scottish Premiership matches and have drawn a blank in six of their last nine in the league, although they did score three last time out against Hibernian.
-
St Mirren have scored at least once in all eight of their top-flight trips to Livingston, remaining unbeaten in the last four (W2 D2).
-
Livingston are winless in their last 10 league meetings with St Mirren (D5 L5) since a 2-1 victory in February 2020 under Gary Holt.
BBCCopyright: BBC
-
Since the beginning of last season, no team involved in both campaigns has scored fewer Scottish Premiership goals than Kilmarnock’s 39, and only St Johnstone (0) have scored fewer than Kilmarnock this season (2).
-
Ross County have lost two of their three Scottish Premiership matches this season (W1), although both defeats came against last season’s top two (Celtic & Rangers).
-
Kilmarnock have only drawn one of their last 12 Scottish Premiership matches (W6 L5), although that was this season against Hearts (0-0).
-
Ross County are winless in their last seven Scottish Premiership away games at Kilmarnock (D2 L5) since a 2-0 victory in September 2017.
-
After a 3-1 win on the final matchday of the 2022-23 season, Kilmarnock are looking to earn back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins over Ross County for the first time since March 2017.
Docherty 'rewarding' players for Hearts victory
St Johnstone v Dundee (15:00)
Dundee boss Tony Docherty is asking for a strong performance as his side chase back-to-back Premiership victories.
"I've got to reward the players who put in a really good performance last week," he tells BBC Scotland. "I think our performances merited more points in the first two games.
"We're bringing in young, hungry players. That's the identity I want of the team.
"Last week, they were really, really organised. They dug in and nearly won the game in the end. I expect nothing less than that. They're a competitive, organised team."
McInnes explains Vassell absence, plays down Hibs link
Kilmarnock v Ross County (15:00)
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has revealed Kyle Vassell does not feature today because the striker's expectant wife went into labour overnight.
And McInnes told BBC Scotland: "He's needed elsewhere today and I hope everything goes well with him."
The Killie boss was also asked about the managerial vacancy at Hibernian.
"I'm really focused on here and the job in hand," McInnes explained. "I'm more than happy with my job here. I've got work to do here.
"I enjoy working with the board, I enjoy working with the group of players."
As it stands in lower leagues
Livi to start Nouble contract talks
Livingston v St Mirren (15:00)
Brian McLauchlin
BBC Scotland at Tony Macaroni Arena
Both David Martindale and Stephen Robinson have selected the same starting line-ups from a week ago.
Martindale has told BBC Scotland he is pleased that Joel Nouble is still a Livingston player after the window closed last night and he will begin talks with the striker with a view to extending his contract.
That however will cost money and with the club openly saying the finances are not good then it may be he will move on either in January or certainly next summer.
Robinson says there was a conversation between Aberdeen and Saints regarding midfielder Keanu Baccus but it went no further than that and the player was informed of what happened.
How to follow your Premiership team
Our coverage of every Scottish Premiership team is bigger and better than ever before.
Here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment...
Maclean feeling 'more comfortable' with squad
St Johnstone v Dundee (15:00)
Steven MacLean is asking his St Johnstone players to build on last weekend's impressive draw away to Celtic.
"It was a a great result for us," he tells BBC Scotland. "We worked extremely hard and worked together. It's important we try and build on that now.
"We need to try and be better going forward. I think we're going to have more of the ball.
"We knew it was always going to be a difficult start to the season. There's still going to be bumps, but I'm a lot more comfortable with my squad. Fingers crossed we have a good performance today."
Elsewhere in lower leagues...
Saturday's Premiership venues
Post update
The Championship's top four go head to head today in what should be another belting afternoon in the second tier.
Early leaders Queen's Park will look to respond to last weekend's defeat at Firhill by winning on the road at Raith Rovers.
Meanwhile, Airdrieonians are at Tannadice for a potential cracker with Dundee United.
The top of the table could look a lot different by the time you order your takeaway.
St Johnstone v Dundee: Pick of the stats
As it stands in top tier
St Mirren fans, your team can end the day top of the table with a draw at Livingston.
But this is the sort of game you need to win to be regarded as serious title contenders...
Dundee could also surge into top spot, but they'd just need to win by five goals in Perth and hope the Buddies lose in West Lothian.
Both sides eager to build on last weekend
St Johnstone v Dundee (15:00)
Jane Lewis
BBC Scotland
Both these sides enjoyed confidence boosting results last time out, so they'll be keen to build upon that this weekend.
St Johnstone's defensive qualities were tested against Celtic, that's for sure, but it's up the other end of the pitch they'll want to start finding some form. Still no goals for the Perth side yet this season in the league.
Dundee come here off the back of a great win over Hearts, but on the road they've struggled lately and they'll be hoping that can change today.
I'm not expecting a goal fest here, but the pitch is looking in excellent condition and the sun is shining, so all's good.
Two changes for Saints, Lamie makes Dundee debut
St Johnstone v Dundee (15:00)
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean makes two changes to the side that earned a goalless draw at Parkhead last week.
Out go Oludare Olufunwa and Luke Jephcott, with James Brown and Stevie May the replacements. Can May spark Saints to their first league goal of the season?
Deadline day signings Sven Sprangler and Diallang Jayesimi are nowhere to be seen, despite the cracking names.
For the visitors, it's just the one switch made by Tony Docherty as Ricki Lamie makes his Dundee debut.
It's Cammy Kerr who drops to the bench, while Luke McCowan will be hoping to make more magic after his beauty to beat Hearts last time out.
Livingston v St Mirren: Pick of the stats
Both sides unchanged, with Lennon on Buddies bench
Livingston v St Mirren (15:00)
David Martindale sticks with the same starting XI that beat Hibs 3-2 in Edinburgh, resulting in the sacking of Lee Johnson.
Birthday boy Ayo Obileye anchors the defence, with new signing Daniel Lloyd named among the substitutes. Nigerian youth international Samson Lawal awaits his league debut from the bench.
St Mirren's Stephen Robinson also names an unchanged side as his team continue to fly high in the Premiership.
There is interest among the substitutes. Shay Kelly is the reserve keeper - he's the brother of Liam and Sean. You may also recognise the name Lennon - that's Neil's son, Gallagher.
Kilmarnock v Ross County: Pick of the stats
One change for Killie, three for County
Kilmarnock v Ross County (15:00)
One change for Kilmarnock with left-back Tom Davies replacing forward Kyle Vassell and making his first senior appearance for the club.
Vassell is not in the squad but new striker Andrew Dallas makes the bench.
Three alterations for Ross County with defenders Will Nightingale and Josh Reid and midfielder Kyle Turner starting in place of benched trio George Harmon, Josh Sims and Victor Loturi.
New midfielder Scott High is among the substitutes.
LINE-UPS from McDiarmid Park
St Johnstone v Dundee (15:00)
St Johnstone XI: Mitov, Brown, McClelland, Considine, Robinson, Robinson, Smith, Phillips, Costelloe, Turner-Cooke, Carey, May.
Substitutes: Richards, Gallacher, Gordon, MacPherson, Kane, Kucheriavyi, Jephcott, Olufunwa, Ballantyne.
Dundee XI: Carson, Beck, Shaughnessy, Lamie, McGhee, Robertson, Boateng, McCowan, Tiffoney, Bakayoko, Robinson.
Substitutes: Legzdins, Kerr, Cameron, Ashcroft, Mulligan, Reilly, Rudden, Howley, Sylla.
LINE-UPS from Tony Macaroni Arena
Livingston v St Mirren (15:00)
Livingston XI: George, De Lucas, Obileye, Devlin, Brandon, Shinnie, Holt, Penrice, Pittman, Nouble, Guthrie.
Substitutes: Hamilton, Parkes, Lawal, Kelly, Sangare, Lloyd, Bradley, MacKay, Anderson.
St Mirren XI: Hemming, Fraser, Gogic, R Taylor, Strain, Baccus, Boyd-Munce, Tanser, Kiltie, Olusanya, McMenamin.
Substitutes: Kelly, Bolton, Dunne, Small, Lennon, Flynn, Jamieson, Greive, Nahmani.
LINE-UPS from Rugby Park
Kilmarnock v Ross County (15:00)
Kilmarnock XI: Dennis, Mayo, Deas, Findlay, Davies, Armstrong, Watson, Lyons, Magennis, Kennedy, Watkins.
Substitutes: O'Hara, Wright, Sanders, McKenzie, Polworth, Murray, Warnock, Cameron, Dallas.
Ross County XI: Laidlaw, Brown, Baldwin, Nightingale, Leak, Reid, Randall, Turner, Dhanda, Murray, White.
Substitutes: Munro, Purrington, Sims, Loturi, Harmon, Henderson, High, Brophy, Smith.