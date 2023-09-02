Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock v Ross County

Dundee boss Tony Docherty is asking for a strong performance as his side chase back-to-back Premiership victories.

"I've got to reward the players who put in a really good performance last week," he tells BBC Scotland. "I think our performances merited more points in the first two games.

"We're bringing in young, hungry players. That's the identity I want of the team.

"Last week, they were really, really organised. They dug in and nearly won the game in the end. I expect nothing less than that. They're a competitive, organised team."