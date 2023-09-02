Scottish Premiership: Livingston v St Mirren - follow live updates

The play is back under way after Andrew Shinnie's concerning injury and Livingston have had the better of it.
Luiyi de Lucas won the ball high up the pitch and squared to Joel Nouble, whose goalbound effort was blocked by a brave Alex Gogic.
Still waiting for either goalkeeper to be truly tested.
Animated managers
St Johnstone 0-0 Dundee
Jane Lewis
BBC Scotland at McDiarmid Park
Both managers are fully invested in this one, as you'd expect, but they're very animated in their respective dugouts.
Stephen Robinson and Tony Docherty are standing right on the edge of their areas as close to the pitch as they are permitted. And both are shouting and using their hands to issue instructions to their players.
St Johnstone and Dundee are doing their utmost to get up the park. I imagine both managers will be fairly satisfied.
Lovely weather, shame about the game
Kilmarnock 0-0 Ross County
Kheredine Idessane
BBC Sport Scotland at Rugby Park
A little ripple of applause away to my left reminds me that there's a tiny band of travelling fans away to my left, high enough in the stand to be shaded from the fierce Ayrshire sun.
Credit where it's due. The roundtrip involved is over seven hours in the car, over 400 miles. They deserve to see some football for that but in the opening 25 minutes, not so much.
Their team hasn't conceded at least, with both teams pretty much cancelling each other out.
Post update
Kilmarnock 0-0 Ross County
Matty Kennedy's shot is blocked in a crowded Ross County box after another high ball into the box.
Post update
Still waiting for the first Premiership goal of the weekend...
Post update
St Johnstone 0-0 Dundee
Scott Tiffoney is threatening on the far side for the visitors.
Jordan McGee curls a ball to the back stick, which Saints goalie Dimitar Mitov flaps at. The blunder gives Tiffoney sight of goal, but the former Partick Thistle man fails to find the target.
Should do better.
Ouch!
Livingston 0-0 St Mirren
Andrew Shinnie has taken a really bad head knock. He flew into an aerial challenge with Keanu Baccus and came off far worse, somersaulting through the air and landing hard.
The physios and medics are dealing with that, with Mohammed Sangare already stripped and ready to come on.
Direct play in Ayrshire
Kilmarnock 0-0 Ross County
Kilmarnock goalkeeper Will Dennis clutches a Jack Baldwin header after Ross County threaten at a free-kick.
Attacking teams have tended to go long with their deliveries into the box so far in this match.
Cagey affair
St Johnstone 0-0 Dundee
Plenty of endeavour and determination at McDiarmid Park.
Not much quality, as of yet, can either side spring to life?
Post update
Kilmarnock 0-0 Ross County
Yan Dhanda gets in behind the Kilmarnock defence but Brad Lyons makes an excellent recovery tackle. Play is brought back, however, as Danda was ever so slightly offside.
Both sides have been guilty of loose passing so far and home favourite Danny Armstrong is trying to run off a knock after going down in pain moments ago.
GOAL! Morton 1-0 Partick Thistle
Robbie Muirhead
GOAL! Inverness CT 1-0 Dunfermline Athletic
Nathan Shaw
Post update
Livingston 0-0 St Mirren
St Mirren have started the better in West Lothian. Greg Kiltie is looking dangerous, cutting inside from the left.
He does so again and swings a nice cross to an unmarked Keanu Baccus, but the Australian nods wide. He should have hit the target.
Post update
St Johnstone 0-0 Dundee
Dundee's turn to head over the bar.
It's all a bit messy in the box and a looping ball floats into the path of skipper Joe Shaughnessy.
The big defender can't keep his effort down.
GOAL! Raith Rovers 1-0 Queen's Park
Callum Smith
It's always sunny at Rugby Park
Kilmarnock 0-0 Ross County
A dangerous Kilmarnock corner is eventually mopped up by Ross County's Josh Reid. The glorious sunshine may play havoc with the players' visibility this afternoon at Rugby Park.
Moments later from another Killie press, debutant Tom Davies' shot is deflected wide.
GOAL! Dundee Utd 1-0 Airdrieonians
Mathew Cudjoe
CLOSE!
St Johnstone 0-0 Dundee
Not too far away at all for Saints.
Sam McClelland comes crashing in to steer a header towards goal, but his effort is just a tad above the bar.
Think we're in for a physical one in Perth.
A few transfer stats to throw at you
Kheredine Idessane
BBC Sport Scotland at Rugby Park
Even if deadline day was relatively quiet, the rest of the summer wasn't. Far from it. By my reckoning, 119 deals were done in the Scottish Premiership. Permanent deals, loans turned into permanent deals and loans.
Top of the transfer league? Dundee, with 15 deals done, two ahead of Aberdeen, whose tally was 13. Killie and St Johnstone both did 11 deals, Ross County and Celtic 10, Rangers, Hibs and Motherwell nine. Bottom of the transfer league was Hearts and St Johnstone, with seven deals apiece, while Livingston did eight.
Fair play to all the clubs' recruitment bureaus. The vast majority of the work was done early, hence no need for a last-minute scramble.
Post update
Livingston 0-0 St Mirren
KICK-OFF
Away we go across the country...