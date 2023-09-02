Scottish Premiership: St Johnstone v Dundee - follow live updates

But wait, referee Kevin Clancy has decided to take another look at the penalty incident at Rugby Park and quickly motions to confirm no spot-kick.
Livingston 0-0 St Mirren
This first half has been overshadowed by the injury to Andrew Shinnie.
Both sides have struggled to create, just cancelling each other out, with little to no tempo in the match thus far.
There'll be plenty of injury time at the end of the half, at least.
GOAL! Morton 1-1 Partick Thistle
Steven Lawless
Dundee's goal stands at McDiarmid Park!
We finally have the first Premiership goal of the day.
PENALTY to Ross County!
Kilmarnock 0-0 Ross County
Stuart Findlay fells Ross County's Simon Murray and it's a spot-kick for the visitors. The Kilmarnock players are not happy but the decision stands.
Kilmarnock 0-0 Ross County
Connor Randall scythes down Kyle Magennis in the centre circle and the Ross County defender is the first player to go into referee Kevin Clancy's book.
The free-kick is sent into the County box, where it bobbles around, and Magennis snatches an effort wide.
Oh wait...
VAR check in Perth.
GOAL! St Johnstone 0-1 Dundee
Amadou Bakayoko
I did tell you he was looking to find the spark!
Kilmarnock 0-0 Ross County
Josh Reid sends a corner into the Kilmarnock box but Jack Baldwin cannot connect at the near post as the ball is scrambled clear.
RED CARD - Will Tizzard (Queen's Park)
Raith Rovers 1-0 Queen's Park
GOAL! Arbroath 1-0 Ayr Utd
Jay Bird
CLOSE!
St Johnstone 0-0 Dundee
Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko is trying to give this game some spark. Tell you what, he wasn't too far away there.
The Sierra Leone international curls one goalward from the edge of the box, and cuts a frustrated figure after watching it drop wide of Dimitar Mitov's post.
Livingston 0-0 St Mirren
The play is back under way after Andrew Shinnie's concerning injury and Livingston have had the better of it.
Luiyi de Lucas won the ball high up the pitch and squared to Joel Nouble, whose goalbound effort was blocked by a brave Alex Gogic.
Still waiting for either goalkeeper to be truly tested.
Animated managers
St Johnstone 0-0 Dundee
Jane Lewis
BBC Scotland at McDiarmid Park
Both managers are fully invested in this one, as you'd expect, but they're very animated in their respective dugouts.
Steven MacLean and Tony Docherty are standing right on the edge of their areas as close to the pitch as they are permitted. And both are shouting and using their hands to issue instructions to their players.
St Johnstone and Dundee are doing their utmost to get up the park. I imagine both managers will be fairly satisfied.
Lovely weather, shame about the game
Kilmarnock 0-0 Ross County
Kheredine Idessane
BBC Sport Scotland at Rugby Park
A little ripple of applause away to my left reminds me that there's a tiny band of travelling fans away to my left, high enough in the stand to be shaded from the fierce Ayrshire sun.
Credit where it's due. The roundtrip involved is over seven hours in the car, over 400 miles. They deserve to see some football for that but in the opening 25 minutes, not so much.
Their team hasn't conceded at least, with both teams pretty much cancelling each other out.
Kilmarnock 0-0 Ross County
Matty Kennedy's shot is blocked in a crowded Ross County box after another high ball into the box.
Still waiting for the first Premiership goal of the weekend...
Mr BeanCopyright: Mr Bean
St Johnstone 0-0 Dundee
Scott Tiffoney is threatening on the far side for the visitors.
Jordan McGee curls a ball to the back stick, which Saints goalie Dimitar Mitov flaps at. The blunder gives Tiffoney sight of goal, but the former Partick Thistle man fails to find the target.
Should do better.
Ouch!
Livingston 0-0 St Mirren
Andrew Shinnie has taken a really bad head knock. He flew into an aerial challenge with Keanu Baccus and came off far worse, somersaulting through the air and landing hard.
The physios and medics are dealing with that, with Mohammed Sangare already stripped and ready to come on.
Direct play in Ayrshire
Kilmarnock 0-0 Ross County
Kilmarnock goalkeeper Will Dennis clutches a Jack Baldwin header after Ross County threaten at a free-kick.
Attacking teams have tended to go long with their deliveries into the box so far in this match.
